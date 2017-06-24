Retirement Strategy: Another Place I Am Stashing Some Cash

I know many folks think I am wacky, but I like having 5 years' worth of living expenses in reserve.

This is the cash I use for emergencies which thankfully I have not needed to tap.

I have been on a mission to make more money on my reserve cash in my own portfolio.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I am still going to try to make more money on my cash that is just sitting in a brokerage money market account. These funds are there (and have been there for quite some time) in case of an emergency, which thankfully I have not had to tap.

I realize that many people feel that having 6-12 months of cash available is sufficient to weather even the most severe economic downturn. Well I am already retired, and not seeking to go back to work, so the fact that I have a portfolio of dividend aristocrats, a few growth stocks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Ford (NYSE:F), as well as a few speculative "gems," like Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), which was written about here, has helped support my lifestyle, along with my pension and social security. However, I feel more secure with about 5 years of cash to cover expenses. Call me wacky!

The one thing that has annoyed me for about six or seven years now, is not being able to make any money on my cash reserves. Nope, I do not consider .25%-1.00% "money." Since I am not in the wealth accumulation phase any longer, I am also not willing to risk putting any money into high-yield mREITs or BDCs since I don't need to "reach" for yield to have more income.

Yes, I Have Become A More Conservative Investor

The dividend growth investing side of me is doing just fine, but I also see no reason to stretch that portfolio out any longer either. Contrary to what the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio was created to do, which is to increase its dividend income stream year in and year out for those in the accumulation phase, I want to just make a few extra bucks on my idle cash while I attempt to preserve capital.

I have explained why I have cash in the Fidelity Intermediate Municipal Income Fund (MUTF:FLTMX), and why I have put some cash into the Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Now I have placed some idle cash into a fund I learned about from one of my readers! (We all work together in this journey, and I certainly don't have all the answers.)

Hello Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First, let me emphatically state that this is NOT a risk-free investment; however, it does fall well within my own risk tolerance level, even for idle reserve cash. I realize that the share price fluctuates every day, but I am willing to take the risk in this corporate bond fund since I like the contents of the fund, and feel that longer term corporate bonds are less likely to be impacted by rising interest rates. Especially when over 90% of the bonds held within the fund are of investment grade.

I would also like to make clear, that this asset class is not in any way an indication that I will EVER discard dividend growth investing. For me, that portion of the portfolio is set for now, and I am waiting for a correction that never seems to come, to deploy some idle cash. While it is true I added a bunch of AT&T (NYSE:T) shares just the other day, I am not going to be buying on every dip at this point (for my own portfolio), as I espoused doing 5-6 years ago!

I guess I am still evolving, even as a "golden oldie."

Here are the basic fundamentals right from Fidelity Investments:

1) Prospectus and Objectives:

The investment seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term dollar-weighted average maturity. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index. This index includes U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund's assets will be invested in bonds included in the index.

2) Portfolio Characteristics

3) The Numbers

I would urge you to do your own research, but a 4.14% yield, paid monthly, with a tiny net expense ratio of 0.07% is worth it for me to stash some cash!

The Bottom Line

Now that I have rounded out my own personal portfolio to hold plenty of cash (no, not everything), I can sleep better with the return my cash is actually getting, while being of a risk level that I can live with to hopefully preserve capital.

What are you doing with your cash?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this, and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APO, BAC, F, FLTMX, JFR, T, VCLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.