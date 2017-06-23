Tesla May Have Taken Wrong Turn On Lidar

We argued in a previous article that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) might get to level 4 autonomous vehicles ('AV') by taking a different route from other companies with the same goal. Unlike most other companies, Tesla is dispensing with the lidar, the light-based radar that produces a 3D image of its environment.

Instead, Tesla is going with cheaper sensors, like cameras, a radar, and ultrasonic sensors and requires on processing power and algorithms to piece these (essentially 2D) data together to produce a similar 3D picture of the car's environment.

This requires MUCH more processing power, executed by Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX2 (for the moment, more likely the PX3 or subsequent versions when we get to level 4) supercomputer in a box. But most of all, it requires Tesla's neural networks to be fed enormous amounts of data in order to train the algorithms until they are good enough to handle all driving eventualities.

This is a tall order, and it remains to be seen how much Tesla can benefit generating data through shortcuts like its shadow mode of its existing Autopilot system, or even simulation.

The question we're asking here is whether it's not much simpler to go with a lidar instead. Actually, the answer to that is almost certainly a resounding yes, but these things are rather expensive. Tesla uses cheaper sensors.

So, in danger of oversimplification, one could argue that the race towards full AV is between getting lidar cost down (which is already happening and we'll discuss in another article) versus improving the algorithms of the computer vision driving the non-lidar-based systems like Tesla's.

Lidar-based systems; Waymo

One problem with Waymo, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous vehicle company, and a host of others have to overcome is the cost of the lidar. At present, these can be more expensive than the car itself, and they're also rather protruding as they need free vision.

While they are good at seeing objects, their fairly low resolution can create false positives, seeing stuff in front for which it wouldn't necessarily be needed to brake (birds, flying plastic bags, etc.), so they will be complemented by other sensors like cameras to figure this stuff out. Lidar-based systems already need cameras to see traffic signals. What's also important is this, from Digital Trends:

Waymo CEO John Krafcik announced that Waymo built the entire sensor suite used by its self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid test vehicles. This was a huge step for the company for multiple reasons. First and foremost, this meant Waymo was no longer at the behest of multiple, third-party suppliers to create a single vehicle.

So Waymo is making its own hardware, and by the looks of it, with considerable success, from ArsTechnica:

Waymo, the Alphabet self-driving car division that was recently spun off from Google, is working on getting that cost as low as possible. According to a recent article from Bloomberg, the company has spent the last 12 months working on "scalability." The company's efforts have lead to a "90 percent" decrease in the cost of the LIDAR sensor, which is typically the most costly item in a self-driving car solution... Krafcik also told Bloomberg the new sensor package on the Waymo Chrysler Pacifica is "highly effective in rain, fog, and snow," which have typically been trouble for LIDAR systems thanks to the reflective nature of water in the air.

A 90% decrease from the original $75K Velodyne HDL-64E LIDAR would get us to well below $10K, and indeed, Velodyne itself has already produced an $8,000 Lidar (albeit one with only 16 channels, rather than the 64 of the HDL-64E).

If we were a betting person, we would bet on the lidar-based technology for the simple reason that cost seem to be plunging even well before mass market adoption. If Waymo's claims about its tech managing to deal with rain, fog and snow, traditionally weak spots of lidars, pan out, then the case for lidars is further cemented.

And the detail still seems good enough:

Waymo seems to favor a higher-detail view of the world, with Krafcik saying "The detail we capture is so high that, not only can we detect pedestrians all around us, but we can tell which direction they're facing. This is incredibly important, as it helps us more accurately predict where someone will walk next."

Cheaper lidars are certainly not beyond the realm of the possible, Osram claims to have built a 4-channel lidar without moving parts ('solid state') which could sell in volume in 2018 for as low as $50 (per Extremetech)!

Four-channel might not be good enough resolution wise, but it's good to see price falls of this magnitude anyway. Perhaps they can be combined to provide the necessary resolution, for $50 a piece that could be interesting, although interference could be a problem.

Velodyne itself will produce a similar solid-state lidar Velaray selling for "in the hundreds of dollars" per Cleantechnica. Another company, Luminar, may already be on the brink of mass production of cheaper lidars, from Cleantechnica:

the Luminar CEO also stated that the company will then "build and ship an additional 10,000 units from its Orlando facility by the end of the year," as reported by Engadget (those aren't Russell's exact words, no quote was provided).

Luminar's technology could very well have a leg up, per EENewsEurope:

The five-year old company's boldest claim is that by using a proprietary InGaAs receiver cell operating at the eye-safe 1550nm wavelength, it is able to operate its LiDAR at a power 40x higher than silicon-based systems operating at the 905nm wavelength while remaining eye-safe. As it likes to summarize in its specification sheets, "for every one photon a 905nm LiDAR system can safely emit, Luminar's 1550nm LiDAR can use 68, resulting in 40 times more power, a 50 times greater resolution and 10 times longer range than current state-of-the-art systems".

And they are already partnering with four different car manufacturers. This could be the technology to watch. It isn't a solid-state lidar, it has moving parts, but nevertheless it could be a significant breakthrough, from Spectrum IEEE:

Like every lidar salesman, he comes equipped with a laptop showing videos taken by his system, contrasted with others from unnamed competitors. But this comparison's different, he says, because it shows you exactly what the lidar sees, before anyone's had the chance to process it into a pretty picture. And, judging by the video he shows us, it is very much more detailed than another scene, which he says comes from a Velodyne Puck, a hockey-puck-shaped lidar that sells for US $8,000. The Luminar system shows cars and pedestrians well in front of the lidar. The Puck vision-unimproved by advanced processing, that is-is much less detailed.

Conclusion

It is always difficult to place bets on different technological solutions well in advance of maturity of these technologies. Tesla, for now alone amongst car manufacturers, is betting that it can forsake the use of a lidar in reaching level 4 autonomy for its cars.

That bet seemed reasonable a year or so ago, when the cost of lidars was basically prohibitive, even if it requires Tesla to go along its own particular path towards full autonomic vehicles with its own particular problems.

The main problem is having to collect massive amounts of data to feed the machine learning to improve the algorithms so that these can construct a 3D picture out of essentially 2D data, something that lidars do automatically.

That lidars (in conjunction with other sensors like cameras and radar) are already effective in steering autonomous vehicles has been amply demonstrated by Waymo already.

Tesla is betting it can reach that level without using a lidar and hence have a cost advantage, but that proposition looks increasingly in doubt.

The increase in quality and decline in price of lidars even well before reaching mass production territory should trouble Tesla, as the main reason to leave one out from their cars was based on the cost of lidars.

Technological breakthroughs, as for instance Lumentum is claiming, are particularly worrying. It could mean Tesla is taking the long route, and might even have to revert course, although that in itself will bring a host of cost (retrofitting cars with lidars, redoing much of the software, etc., etc.).

It's too early for definite conclusions, but the improvement and price declines in lidars is undeniable.