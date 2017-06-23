Is Elon Musk Downplaying Both Model 3 And Autopilot?

I predict that this is part of a broader change in the narrative: from Model 3 and autopilot to solar roofs and Model Y.

As a Tesla short, the success or failure of Tesla's two most important products (Model 3 and autopilot) are key to the collapse of the stock price that I'm expecting. Two weeks ago, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hosted the company's annual shareholder meeting, and it gave us plenty of information about the progress the company is making on both items. The meeting was fascinating, to say the least. It started with a short formal voting, and then moved to the informal comments by Musk and his response to 20 user-submitted Twitter questions.

I initially read the transcript to get a general sense of management's commentary on the company. After analyzing the transcript of the meeting, I also decided to notate the number of words spent by Musk on each topic he raised; the results are fairly illuminating:

Model 3

As Tesla comes closer to launching the transformational Model 3, the first long-range fully electric vehicle for under $40K (other than the Bolt), one would assume that most of the time in such a public forum would be spent touting the product to investors (and the broader media at large).

As shown above, however, much more verbiage was spent on the prospects for Tesla as an integrated energy service, and its products in the solar roof/panel business. Indeed, discussion of the "energy" portions of the business made up almost exactly 30% of the meeting, while the Model 3 made up only 7.5%.

I think this is a key finding. For months we've been hearing Tesla try to downplay ("antisell") the Model 3, and we haven't received an update on Model 3 reservations for more than a year. Now, Musk is giving the Model 3 relatively short shrift, despite the impending official launch. I think this is further evidence that Musk et al are attempting to shift investor focus away from the Model 3.

Instead of hyping the Model 3, Musk decided to spend a similar amount of time on the Model Y. What's that, you ask? Last August, Tesla began building hype around the Model Y, a crossover electric vehicle. Interestingly, for a car that we had heard very little about in the way of concrete plans and was, as of March, still a "few years away", Musk spent nearly as much time discussing the Model Y as the impending Model 3. What was even more illuminating was the language with which it was described:

Also there are a number of I think really major manufacturing improvements that can be done that allow us to build the car in a way that a car has never been built before. The capital expenditures I think will be substantially less. I am confident that we could drop the CapEx by a factor of two between Model 3 and Model Y, which I think is a really big deal and accelerates its readiness despite the new technologies. So we are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3.

Does any of this sound familiar? It should; the claims of "building a car in a way that no one has ever done before, but cheaper, and also for much greater demand than our current products" seems to be the modus operandi of Tesla marketing. It was certainly the way in which the Model 3 was described.

Autopilot

The other item that jumps off the list is the amount of time (not) spent discussing autopilot. Other than Model 3 and the solar roof, autopilot has been the third pillar of the investment thesis behind Tesla. Indeed, the success of Tesla's self-driving ambition is really the key to the success of the whole enterprise. Autopilot (were it to work well) would differentiate the Model 3 from other current competitors (read: Chevy Bolt), and is completely necessary for the economics of an EV semi truck to come anywhere close to making sense (although that's another post, and requires some very generous assumptions and really only works for corner cases).

So, how many words were spent on Autopilot? 159.

Of those words, the ones we got weren't very encouraging either, such as the following:

And then Autopilot it's definitely been a tough slog

For the most vital piece of the business, it seemed strange to only spend a very, very short amount of time explaining deficiencies. Of course, as I was preparing this article this week, news broke for the reason why so little clarity was given there: Musk was likely in the works of firing Chris Lattner, the previous head of Tesla's autopilot efforts. If that sounds familiar, it should: Lattner was just brought in this January after Tesla fired the last head of autopilot. I don't think any of this bodes well for Tesla's capability to perfect autopilot (or indeed bring it to HW1 parity) any time soon.

A Prediction

I predict that this meeting was very much a harbinger of things to come. As autopilot success is continually pushed back and Model 3's profitability is anything but guaranteed, I predict that Tesla management will begin to shift the narrative to other items. Judging by this meeting, those items are likely to be the Model Y and solar roof. Or, as of this writing, it could be a new music streaming service. With Tesla, tomorrow is always the mystery!

If it's true that Model 3 and autopilot are being downplayed, then we can expect both to underperform expectations. For such a story stock as Tesla, that might be a death knell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

