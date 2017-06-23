Post-Immelt GE: Time To Get Back In?

I have a bit of a history with General Electric (NYSE:GE) in my portfolio. I first initiated my position in March of 2014 at $25.00/share, added to it several times over the next couple of years via monthly selective dividend re-investment, and eventually sold my shares for $29.22 in October of last year. I sold because while I was sitting on a decent little profit, my GE shares had drastically underperformed the market during my holding period. I wasn't happy with GE's performance from an operational standpoint and the company also wasn't doing a great job of increasing its dividend, having given token, $0.01 raises in 2014, 2015, and 2016. I was quite disappointed in GE's management team, divesting much of its company and seemingly doing very little with the proceeds of these sales. In theory, I liked the idea of shedding non-industrial segments and focusing on getting back to its pure play industrial roots; however, I wasn't happy with the acquisitions that GE was making and eventually cut ties, reallocating those funds into a similarly yielding Diageo (NYSE:DEO), which is drastically out performed GE since I bought it at $107.54 back in October. I have no regrets in the least regarding this GE for DEO trade. I view it as a portfolio upgrade and I feel great having my DEO exposure. However, when it was announced that Jeff Immelt (who I wasn't a huge fan of) was leaving GE, I decided to take a second look at the shares to see if this 3.3% yielder deserved a second chance in my portfolio with a new management team in place.

Fool Me Twice, Shame On Me

I've made good money in the past buying companies when there is a change at the helm. It's almost silly to think that one man or woman could have such a profound influence on a mega-cap company; however, I've seen it happen again and again. I made investments in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) when Brian Krzanich took over, I added to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) when Satya Nadella took the reins from Steve Ballmer, and recently, I added to my Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) position when it was announced that Muhtar Kent was stepping aside. These are just a few situations that led to nice profits because of change in the C-Suite.

My biggest recent portfolio management regret missing out on McDonalds' (NYSE:MCD) recent run. Like GE, MCD was a laggard for some time with falling revenues, same store sales issues, and operational woes. However, in a relatively short period of time, Steve Easterbrook has changed this company drastically, with all day breakfast, a more focused menu, and a more efficient corporate structure with a focus on franchising. MCD's stock price has roared with these changes; I remember watching the stock as it dipped in late 2016, hoping for shares to hit $100. They came close, trading down below $110, but never quite got there. Now the shares are at all-time highs in the mid $150's and I missed out on a massive run because I didn't go with my gut which was telling me to trust in the new management team.

Right now my gut is telling me to give GE a chance now that John Flannery is making the calls. I don't want to make the same hesitant mistake here that I did with MCD. Flannery has his work cut out for him and I don't think that righting this ship is going to be an easy thing to do, but the market also acknowledges this, which is why the stock is priced to cheaply, down nearly 15% since its 52 week high set in July of 2016. Looking at GE's shares, I think the much of the risks associated with the current restructuring are priced into these $27-28 share prices, though I am tempted to wait for the next earnings release, because I wouldn't be surprised to see a classic "kitchen sink" type quarter with the new management totally resetting expectations so that they're able to beat them moving forward. Right now the market seems to be caught up on GE's $2.00 EPS target for 2018. If guidance comes in lower during the next report, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock take another big hit, down to the $24-25 area (this target is based upon a 13x multiple on a $1.85 2018 EPS guide, which I wouldn't be surprised to see). Granted, this is all highly speculative, but it's a risk that I must consider before dipping my toes back into the stock.

I'm Not Entirely Happy With The Current Restructuring

Coming from a financial background, I suspect that Flannery will be more disciplined with the company's dollars which is something that that this company badly needs. Bloomberg recently reported on GE's massive pension shortfall, which is by far the largest of any S&P 500 company. It seems that the previous management team was more focused on appeasing vocal shareholders by divesting large segments of the business that weren't necessarily unhealthy and using the proceeds to deleverage the balance sheet and buy back shares, rather than focusing on long-term issues like the pension shortfall. Granted, this $31b issue isn't a back breaking issue for GE, but it remains a hurdle for the new management to clear, making it difficult for them to totally focus in growth opportunities.

Up until 2014 I was quite happy with GE's performance. Revenues were relatively steady, EPS was on the rise, debt was large, but declining slightly year over year, and free cash flows were strong. In hindsight, I wouldn't be surprised if management regrets shedding the GE capital assets that provided them with robust, yet volatile, profits. I can't necessarily fault Immelt & Co. for wanting to be rid of the GE Capital segment however, because at the time financial regulation seemed to be on the rise and no one was predicting a GOP sweep in the 2016 elections that would loosen the reins a bit.

Like I said before, focusing on the industrial roots that this company was originally built upon isn't necessarily a bad thing, but I would have rather seen the company do the work in an additive fashion, rather than a subtractive one. GE Capital was a significant part of the old GE, serving as an important earnings driver. I think the cash flows coming out of the Capital segment could have been used to bolster the industrial operations. I also really liked the appliances division that GE offloaded to Haier last year for $5.4b. I thought it fit in well with the industrial direction that the company was heading, and once again, it appears timing was not on GE's side as we've now entered into a strong housing market that is causing other companies like Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) do quite well. With that said, I've never been opposed to the conglomerate type of corporate structure; I know others disagree, but I like a highly diversified business so long as management is able to capitalize on the synergies created within.

I sold GE because I had lost faith in Immelt's ability to guide this ship back towards respectable growth. I didn't mind the Alstom deal; this seemed like a nice purchase to expand the company's Power footprint. However, being a bear with regard to the oil patch, I wasn't very excited about the Baker Hughes (NYSE:HBI) deal. When I sold my shares in October I sited the HBI merger as a primary reason. Ultimately, I think oil will remain range bound with ~$60 serving as the upper end for years due to oversupply issues. Simply put, I would have rather seen GE focus on industrial growth elsewhere. I would have been much more bullish on a further push into renewables, which I suspect will continue to be a growth industry moving forward. With that said, it appears that once the Baker Hughes deal goes through, oil and gas will still be a relatively small portion of GE's overall pie, with Aviation, Power/Water, and Healthcare all pulling more weight.

Valuation

Many of the company's financials that I like to focus in on have been on the decline since 2014. 2016 showed a glint of hope with revenues rising 5.4% on the year. This got me exited a bit, but free cash flows are still quite disappointing and margins are still weak. I would have loved to see GE replace its CEO with an outsider to really shake things up, but to me, at this point, just about anyone taking over the reins would be a good thing. I don't necessarily fault Immelt for all of GE's woes. Though, he was at the helm while the company underperformed, so when looking for a scapegoat, the target remains on his back. Either way, I think change is a good thing for this stock, which is why I'm giving GE a second look.

The first place I head to when beginning my due diligence process is Morningstar. I've come to respect their analysts and I like their generally conservative outlook. M* is a fan of the more streamlined corporate structure at GE. They assign the company a wide moat and expect for revenues to continue to rise annually for the foreseeable future, with a $152b sales target for 2021. This would be great performance considering the fact that 2016's revenues came in at $123.7b. However, when I look back a bit further and see that GE's revenues were $148.6b in 2014, I become less impressed with M*'s target, which is essentially calling for flat sales growth over a 7-year period post the GE Capital unwinding. M* places a $32 fair value estimate on GE shares at the moment. This represents 14% upside, which is why GE is rated as a 4-star buy.

S&P Capital IQ also rates GE a 4-star buy, with a 12 month target price of $36. However, this 12 month target is a bit misleading, because S&P Capital IQ's fair value calculation for GE shares comes in at $24.90, representing significant downside from today's $28 share price. Apparently, the analysts at S&P Cap IQ expect for the market to place an irrationally high multiple of GE shares moving forward as their fair value calculation is based upon a 21.6x multiple on expected 2017 earnings. Right now, GE shares are only trading for 16.7x the market's $1.67 EPS expectations for 2017, meaning that over the next 12 months we'll have to see a good bit of multiple expansion for GE to hit S&P Cap IQ's figure. Personally, I don't think $36 is in the cards anytime soon; however, GE doesn't have to rise nearly that far in the short-term to generate solid returns.

Right now, the average analyst estimate for GE's 2018 EPS comes in at $1.89/share. This means that the company's shares are trading for less than 15x next year's EPS estimates. This is relatively cheaper than many of GE's peers, which is why I'm potentially interested in purchasing shares again. After recent weakness, GE is yielding 3.45%. It's difficult to find shares with a yield like that trading in the 15x range at the moment. There are several options in the healthcare space, but I'm already overweight healthcare and would be much more interested in adding to my industrial exposure (which basically consists of Boeing (NYSE:BA) and 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) for me right now).

Even though there have been rumors floating around that GE's dividend is not secure, I don't buy into them; the current dividend is $0.96/share, so even if management guides down below the $1.89 2018 EPS figure, it appears that the dividend remains well covered. It's worth noting that GE slashed its dividend in 2009 and then again in 2010 and even after 6 consecutive years of raises, GE's annual dividend has yet to reach the $1.24/share level where it sat in 2008. This is worrisome to me, but I know bulls will argue that without the potentially cumbersome Capital segment, GE has the potential to perform much better during the next bear market.

So, What Do You Think?

As you can probably tell by the somewhat back and forth rhetoric of this piece, I'm still torn on what to do about GE. I think the stock's current valuation is compelling and could lead to solid returns over the next couple of years. Looking at this F.A.S.T. Graph, we see that an investor buying shares of GE today could expect an annualized total return of approximately 15% if the company is able to hit analyst estimates for EPS and the current premium holds true.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

If this were to come to fruition, I suspect that GE would be a top performer in the market (I don't expect that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) will produce 15% annualized gains moving forward due so deep into a bull market run). Although I think GE has solid growth potential if it's able to get its act together, I'm not necessarily sold on GE's ability to meet these expectations moving forward. Massive restructuring projects rarely come together in a short period of time and I think we're still in the early innings of GE's transformation back into an industrial pure play. This uncertainty could easily result in a falling multiple placed on shares by the market. It's not uncommon for a cyclical company like GE to trade for 12-13x earnings and if this were to happen, buyers today would experience significant pain.

In the end, I don't see a very wide margin of safety here at $28, but I do in the $24-25 range. My plan right now is to wait for the upcoming quarter to see how the new management team handles the guidance. I would love to see them disappoint, giving me an opportunity to buy shares at the discount, but this strategy does put me at risk of missing the boat here at $28 in an eerily similar situation to the McDonald's one that I spoke of before.

So, as I do so often, I'll end this piece with a question: what do you think? Are you bullish on GE at their current level? I'd appreciate feedback, regardless of which side of the fence you fall on. In a market where deals are few and far between, I am intrigued by GE, and I'm sure that I'm not the only investor interested in this ~3.5% yield. The risk/reward profile is an interesting one, though I admit that the stock isn't particularly cheap (especially relative to past multiples that the market has placed on shares on this company) and could have significant downside moving forward. Ultimately, I'm still on the fence here and I'm looking forward to the bull/bear debate that this piece inspires. I'll see you in the comment section!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, MMM, WHR, KO, DEO, INTC, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.