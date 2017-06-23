Gilead: How Sweet It Is

It is a good time to be a Gilead bull once again.

The political winds are softening, or so they say.

Gilead has vanquished mighty Merck in the jurisprudential lists once again.

Quick, quick, I have to get this article out the door. This happy feeling may be but a brief summer breeze. I need to share my joy which has been bottled up for so long.

Gilead has vanquished the mighty Merck (NYSE:MRK) in the jurisprudential lists once again.

It is hard to believe. Merck which has been hectoring and cheating Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) in front of courts from coast to coast has again been whipped and sent to the corner to lie down. The first time it was improbable, unbelievable but so right. Gilead snatched a $200M verdict from the vile clutches of the avaricious Merck, who was found guilty of egregious conduct in the case.

The significance of Gilead's latest victory in front of the federal appeals court is unclear to this writer as the details are hidden behind a paywall. The information on the public internet is tantalizing. It reads:

Law360, New York (June 21, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Gilead Pharmasset LLC invented a hepatitis C treatment before Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC and will be granted a patent. The court evaluated Idenix's and Gilead's patent applications on a first-to-invent basis because they were both filed before the effective date of the America Invents Act. The panel found that Idenix's provisional application for U.S. Patent No. 7,608,600 did not sufficiently describe a method of treating hepatitis C with a chemical compound featuring a...

Reuters also reports in a truncated fashion:

An appeals court handed biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc a victory on Tuesday in its litigation with Merck & Co Inc over the blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi. Upholding a determination by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a patent owned by Merck subsidiary Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc on a method of treating hepatitis C was invalid. (Read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights here.)

Gilead's patent battles with Merck are prolix beyond my ability to unravel. As I understand matters before this latest patent ruling, Gilead was battling Merck in at least two matters on appeal. The first was Merck's appeal of Gilead's California victory; the second was Gilead's planned appeal of Merck's Delaware victory.

To move from the sublime to the ridiculous in terms of complexity of this dispute, while staying with the theme of Gilead as winner, consider the following headline:

Herbert Smith Freehills has won a high value patent dispute in the English Court of Appeal on behalf of US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Maybe, its just time for Merck to call "Uncle" and stop all this expensive nonsense. We shall see. For now everything on the patent front seems fair, albeit with clouds of uncertainty still on the horizon.

The political winds are softening, or so they say.

Gilead has been a poster child for those who rail against pharma pricing. I have worked at slaying that dragon again and again, yet it persists. Whenever the political winds suggest that its time to give pharma another little whipping, Gilead is always first in line.

Just recently, things look as if they are relaxing a bit in this sphere. SA's news for Wednesday and Thursday of this week has fairly crackled with optimism for the pharma sector.

It is a good time to be a Gilead bull once again.

Gilead's chart has been a source of the vilest consternation, near despair as readily appears below.

GILD data by YCharts

Yes, there are occasional little bounces. They usually occur around earnings time and last just until earnings are announced when the rout continues.

But maybe things are changing. This week's chart is absolutely invigorating.

GILD Price data by YCharts

Oh my good goodness, I do so hope this continues. Gilead has been unfairly pummeled for nearly two straight years. After all Gilead is one of the very highest earning biotechs. It has two killer franchises, HCV and HIV. It has a pipeline that includes major initiatives in NASH, HBV, Galapagos' filgotinib for inflammatory diseases and others. For criminy sakes its one of the very best deals out there. Not only that, it actually takes desperately sick patients and in a few months, they depart free of their disease.

Conclusion

Things are sunny in Foster City. Skip and shout.

But, never forget the Pacific, that terrible expanse that is so misnamed is near. New squalls will brew, fog banks will come on shore. There can be little doubt that the slight gap up Thursday will demand its due to be filled sometime, perhaps before this article sees the light of day.

Abbvie is out there with a new pangenotypic HCV drug nearing approval that may give Gilead a run for its money. The wall of worry is always high and seems to get higher.

Yet, call me a crazy optimist. I hope the gap fills soon. That could present a buying opportunity. Certainly a few more leap calls couldn't hurt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares and/or leaps within the next 72 hours.