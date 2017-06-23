Are U.S. Investors Afraid To Commit? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The 2007-09 global financial crisis was a doozy. So great was the fright that it induced that, even today, investor money remains uninvested. Investors "still have 58% of their money in what has essentially been a "returnless" asset since the 2008 financial crisis," writes BlackRock in a new article called "How Your Fear May Be Compromising Your Future."

BlackRock argues that in all but dire scenarios, risky assets like stocks will outperform cash and thus concludes that investor are letting fear of loss get the better of them.

This reluctance of investors to commit capital got me thinking. There is also a growing social trend toward not marrying, which is another form of not committing. According to Pew Research, whereas 1 in 10 adults 25 or over were unmarried in 1960, today that figure is more than 1 in 5. This trend is particularly pronounced among the young, with Pew projecting based on Census data that a quarter of today's young adults will be unmarried into their mid-40s to mid-50s.

I wonder if these two trends are linked. I've heard it explained that young people not marrying feel paralysis based on today's multiplicity of choices. Marriage choices are no longer the girl or boy next door but a global array of dating websites that may induce illusions about finding the perfect spouse rather than choose a normal person who has flaws but with whom you can growth and build together. In either case, be it money or marriage, the operating principle may be the same: Once you commit, you remove the possibility of entertaining your fantasy of perfection, since your "capital" has been committed. If I buy Amazon, I'll miss out on getting the "next" Amazon while it's still on the ground floor.

I have no idea if the above is in the least valid. Fear of investment loss may be a sufficient explanation. But one wonders if a more generalized fear of commitment abroad in contemporary U.S. culture has spilled over into investing. In 1960, when far more Americans married, the average holding period for a stock was over eight years. Today it is a matter of months.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. And here are today's financial advisor-related links: