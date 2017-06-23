FireEye: Time To Short This Stock

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is yet again heading into overvalued territory as investors pump up the stock on recovery and takeover hopes, both of which are not likely to come to fruition anytime soon. With revenue stagnating, cash flow still negative, and abysmal profit margins, I'll be opening a short position (again) through put options that expire after the company's next earnings report.

Some FEYE followers might recall my most recent article on the stock titled "Why I'm Shorting FireEye," which was published in September 2016 and can be read here. FEYE was trading around $14.50 per share during that time and I recommended betting against the stock due to stagnating revenue growth, overvaluation, and no cash flows. In November 2016, FEYE fell down to $11 per share or down 25% from where I first wrote about shorting it.

In my opinion, a similar situation is developing now where, despite lacking the operating results to back it up, FEYE's price is rising higher and higher. Now is again the time to go short!

FireEye's overvaluation becomes fairly apparent when we compare its operating results, which have been improving those still abysmal, to those of its peers such as Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Imperva (NYSE:IMPV):

While the charts are bit cluttered, it is apparent that FireEye is consistently at the bottom in quarterly year-over-year ("YoY") growth, quarterly free cash flow (the only one in the negatives right now), and profit margin by a long shot. Right off the bat, things are looking ugly, but of course, we must take valuation into account as well - does FEYE's valuation relative to its peers reflect this subpar performance?

No, and that's the core of the issue here. FireEye is turning in operating results that are substantially worse than its peers, is not guiding for a major turnaround anytime soon, and yet has a valuation that rivals those peers:

Despite being the only company that's free cash flow negative, the only company with stagnating revenues (think less than 10% YoY growth every quarter), and the only company with a profit margin (GAAP) anywhere close to -50%, FEYE is still apparently worth close to $3 billion. And it's not like management is guiding for some massive turnaround this year either.

Revenue guidance for Q2 at the midpoint is a measly 0.5% YoY increase, Q2 cash flow guidance is for about -$22 million, and fiscal year 2017 guidance is for annual YoY revenue growth of just 2.2% and free cash flow of close to -$40 million. What exactly are investors getting so excited about that the stock is up 35% over the past 3 months?

Perhaps it's some misguided hope that a takeover will be on its way soon, which I have seen proposed by quite a few FEYE bulls. It's possible, but seems highly unlikely unless something changes. Why would an unprofitable and cash flow negative company with stagnating revenue growth in a rapidly growing industry draw the interest of a potential acquirer? There are much better options out there that are also much cheaper than FEYE right now.

Other than M&A, I really don't see what could possibly have driven the stock price so high. Given guidance for Q2 and FY2017 is nothing special, it appears to me that the current price is unsustainable and that shares will come crashing back down either over the next couple of months or after the Q2 earnings report. With operating results the way they are now, I don't see how FEYE could be worth nearly $3 billion to anybody.

There is of course also the possibility of a recovery, though the prospects here seem bleak as well (but perhaps not as unlikely as a takeover). As I've discussed, guidance for Q2 and FY2017 don't give any indication that the stagnation of revenue growth is poised to reverse or that any significant moves towards profitability will be made in the coming quarters.

I certainly have more faith in FireEye management with Kevin Mandia as CEO, but the ship is not yet righted and looks from being so. Because of the discrepancy between poor operating results and an elevated share price and the low probability of improving results in the near future, I see FEYE as a short play at current prices. The bulls undoubtedly have the momentum right now, so outright shorting might not be a wise move.

To play the potential downside and avoid some of the potential upside from here, I will likely be buying at-the-money put options on FEYE stock in the near future that expire after the next earnings report. If shares don't come back to earth by the time Q2 comes around, I'm expecting a sharp drop post-earnings as we've seen fairly frequently in the past. That's my general perspective right now, but I'll likely provide an update as earnings get closer or as my thesis plays out (or does not).

Best of luck!

