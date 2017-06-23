Alibaba: Chanos Vs. Us

We close by explaining how our method differs from those of Chanos and Berkowitz, and illustrate with the Alibaba hedged used in our Top Names portfolio this week.

We revisit one aspect of Chanos's short case for Alibaba that seems weak, on reflection. We also note a couple of similarities between his and Bruce Berkowitz's approaches.

Last month, we mentioned Jim Chanos's short position in Alibaba while noting our system was moderately bullish on it. Our system is more bullish on it now.

Alibaba: Amazon Of The East?

When we wrote about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) last month, even though we noted our system was moderately bullish on it at the time, we got some pushback in the comments for our title (Alibaba: Enron Of The East?). That title, a reference to Jim Chanos's short position in the stock (Chanos had famously shorted Enron as well), was one of two we submitted: the other was "Alibaba: Amazon Of The East?" -- a reference to the tweet below, by Joe Kunkle of Options Hawk:

Since then, Alibaba has looked more like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

It's climbed our system's rankings since last month, and was one of the stocks included in our Top Names portfolio for our Bulletproof Investing subscribers on Thursday.*

We've thought some more about Chanos's short case for Alibaba, and his approach in general, after noting a couple of similarities between him and Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX) manager Bruce Berkowitz, the subject of recent article of ours (Interview With The Dog Catcher). Here, we'll point out what Chanos and Berkowitz have in common, a flaw we see in Chanos's short case for Alibaba, and how our approach differs from theirs.

What Chanos and Berkowitz Have In Common

Bruce Berkowitz and Jim Chanos are both content to go against the crowd. Berkowitz's motto is "Beat The Pack By Breaking With It," and Jim Chanos named his firm Kynikos, which is the Greek root of the English word "cynic", as in he tends to be cynical about stocks the crowd likes.

The other thing Berkowitz and Chanos have in common is that they are content being early. Berkowitz faulted himself for his "premature accumulation" of Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) and other stocks in the Bloomberg interview we discussed in our "dog catcher" article linked to above; in his own Bloomberg interview last month, Chanos noted being so early on his Valeant (NYSE:VRX) short that the stock doubled on him before his trade made money.

Because Chanos is a short seller though, he's forced to be more selective and disciplined than Berkowitz. He mentioned in that same Bloomberg interview, for example, that he was bearish on Sears 5 years ago, but since it was so expensive to borrow, he couldn't cost-effectively short it. In effect, Chanos is forced to go against the crowd, because flawed high-flyers are more cost-effective to short, while Berkowitz chooses to go against the crowd by loading up on unloved stocks like Sears.

A Flaw In Chanos's Short Case For Alibaba

This isn't a flaw in the sense that it's wrong, but in the sense that it doesn't seem terribly relevant. We're referring to this comment by Chanos on China's VIE, or variable interest entity structure (via a March interview with Capitalize For Kids; PDF here):

[I]t's amazing to me every time we've actually gone from the macro in China to the micro, it looks worse. Low returns on capital, odd accounting, flows that you can't track, byzantine corporate structures, not the least of which is the VIE structure where Western investors don't even own the assets. Shareholders just own a piece of paper with a promise and as these Chinese companies get more and more leveraged, the debt is on the entity that has the VIE. So, God forbid anything happens, you get nothing.

Our problem with this, upon reflection, is that it's largely true of any stock: common equity is the low man on the totem pole; if you own shares in an American company that goes bankrupt, you'll most likely get nothing in that scenario too.

In that interview, Chanos went on to warn of aggressive accounting by Alibaba, and there he may end up being on more solid ground, but the "piece of paper" argument by itself doesn't seem compelling.

How Our Approach Differs

We don't mind going with the crowd. Rather than betting against high-flying stocks, as Chanos does, or buying beaten-down ones, as Berkowitz does, we'd rather buy high-flyers and hedge. Our approach generates alpha not by being the first to find a stock (though we were relatively early to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amazon), but by having better risk management, and by concentrating assets in a handful of names with the highest ratio of upside potential to downside risk.

The BABA hedge below, the same used for it in our Top Names portfolio Thursday, illustrates this approach.

This optimal collar hedge was capped at 36.5%, which was our system's potential return estimate for BABA over the next 6 months. The hedging cost, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls, was 6.6% of position value. And the maximum downside -- including that hedging cost -- was 9%.

So, the investor's best case scenario here was 29.9% (the cap minus the hedging cost), and his worst case scenario was -9%.

Heads you win, tails you don't lose too much. That's the Bulletproof Investing approach.

*Each week, we present three portfolios:

The $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of upside potential to downside risk.

The $1,000,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of upside potential to downside risk.

The $1,000,000 portfolio comprised of our top names (the first two portfolios often don't contain all of the top names).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.