High U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Rates Are Not Sustainable

Source: EIA

Oil Productivity per Rig

As unrelenting U.S. shale oil production growth grabs the headlines, the data appears to be showing emerging growth issues. Overall U.S. shale oil production continues to grow as data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) indicates. However, there appears to be growth issues on the horizon. The importance of these growth developments has implications for all shale producers and particularly for major producers as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Hess (NYSE:HES).

The chart below includes data from the major U.S. onshore tight oil producing basins: the Bakken, Permian, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Marcellus, Haynesville, and the Utica.

However, from 2012 to 2014 as oil prices were increasing, total U.S. shale oil production per rig grew at an average monthly rate of roughly 2.7%. The monthly growth rate in rig productivity jumped to 3.6% in 2015 and 3.2% in 2016 during a period of low oil prices. This occurred as shale producers began to high-grade their production, moving production to their most productive wells. However, as prices began to increase in late 2016 into 2017, the average monthly growth rate in production per rig has slowed significantly to nearly zero. Two events occurred from December 2016: oil prices increased and the rig count increased; however productivity per rig declined. This leads me to suspect that many shale producers began branching out from their high-graded or best wells to less productive acreages trying to capture higher revenues and cash flow as oil prices had moved higher.

As we drilled down into each of the major tight oil regions, we see similar results. The most pronounced recent decline in rig productivity has occurred in the Permian Basin. As the rig count exploded to the upside, rig productivity declined dramatically in the Permian, while oil prices were moving to the upside.

In the Bakken, Eagle Ford and Niobrara regions we see a similar occurrence, but less pronounced than in the Permian. In these three regions, the rig count has also moved higher as rig productivity growth has flattened.

The implications are significant, indicating that many shale producers are being forced to produce from less prolific wells to maintain volumetric oil production growth. To capture higher volumes at higher prices they must extend production to less productive areas. Drilling into less productive acreage would lead to slower production growth rates at lower margins, as more rigs are employed driving up costs to capture greater production volumes.

New Well Rig Production

Another indicator that many shale producers are moving from their best wells or high-graded acreage to less productive acreage is data from new oil wells. Looking at EIA's data on new well rig productivity from total U.S. shale regions indicates that new well rig productivity growth has slowed. The data indicates that new well rig productivity peaked in 2015 and has declined since, growing at less than 1% year-to-date in 2017. It appears that oil productivity from newly drilled wells is declining. This would occur if shale producers were drilling in less productive acreage, not high-graded acreage, as they extend their production to grow production volumes.

In line with our earlier observation regarding oil rig productivity in the Permian, EIA data for July 2017 estimates show the Permian with the highest drop-off in new well rig productivity among the shale producing regions.

EIA's legacy metric captures well-depletion in the onshore tight oil or shale plays. The legacy charts from EIA highlight their estimate of production changes from all producing wells other than new wells. The following EIA charts indicate that well depletion rates continue to increase for each shale producing region. With accelerating well-depletion rates, shale producers are increasingly forced to expand their operations to maintain production volume growth with more rigs and into less prolific acreage.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Conclusion

It is important to separate overall production growth from oil production productivity. The former focuses on overall volume growth, while the latter zeros in on the actual rate of growth. It is the latter issue that indicates shale oil production volumes to continue to grow at increasing rates of growth will be difficult if not impossible to achieve. These physical limitations to growth are pointing to slower oil shale growth rates. The need to grow production volumes drives producers into less prolific acreage or marginal wells. New wells drilled are not indicating higher rig productivity, rather the opposite; and natural depletion is increasing. These are ominous signs for shale producers and investors where growth in equity share prices rests upon forecasts of sustained high oil production growth rates for extended periods of time.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.