Blue Apron IPO: Impressive Growth But Not Sustainable

The meal kit business model does not seem sustainable in the long-term to justify an investment in the IPO.

The crowded meal kits market operates in the shadows of retail giants that could penetrate and take over it quickly.

A few months ago, I published a preliminary analysis on the upcoming Blue Apron's (Pending:APRN) IPO based on the information that I had before the company filed its S-1 with the SEC. As the IPO is expected to take place next week, it is a good time to revisit my preliminary thoughts and update my thesis in light of the recent changes in the meal kits market and tech stocks performance.

The Business

Blue Apron is one of the hottest names among the small- to medium-sized unicorns, and it was valuated at $2.1B in its latest Series D round. The company delivers boxed groceries to prepare particular meals at home at a price that is supposed to be lower than eating at a restaurant but higher than independently buying the groceries at the supermarket. Blue Apron offers two subscription plans: a 2-person plan for $59.94/week and a family plan for $71.29 - $143.84/week.

The Growth

Blue Apron delivered 4.2 thousand meals in Q1 2017 to more than a million customers, which reflects an increase of 47% in number of orders and an increase of 60% in customer base compared to Q1 2016, as shown in the chart below.

The significant growth in orders and customers was accompanied by a steady average order value and revenue per customer - which drove revenues up 133% between 2016 and 2017 and up 42% between Q1 2016 and Q1 2017.

Even though Blue Apron presents strong top-line and customer base growth, the company needed to invest heavily in marketing (18% of revenues and 45% of OpEx) and increase fulfillment headcount and expenses to support the growth.

Although the high marketing costs together with the increasing fulfillment center headcount costs drive Blue Apron's operating margin to negative territory, the company has improved its operating margin every year from -40% in 2014 to -14% in 2015 to -7% in 2016.

The Market

Blue Apron is probably the most publicly-known meal kit service; however, in the past five years, when this market has thrived, many companies, such as Plated, Hello Fresh, Home Chef, Peach Dish, Purple Carrot, and more, have offered similar services. Some of these companies no longer exist, as they could not scale quickly enough and efficiently enough. As I mentioned above, Blue Apron's two most significant expenses are marketing and COGS (fulfillment center costs). When product development and intense competition are added, the meal kit market becomes even harder to compete in.

Currently, the meal kit market size is estimated to be generating around $4B in annual revenues according to Piper Jaffray in 2016. That is big, but not so big that retail giants such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), etc. will put too much time and effort into competing in this niche. However, I am sure that all of the large retail chains follow the meal kit trend and will offer some alternative in their stores soon. For them, it is a low-hanging fruit with minimum cost and effort, and they could use their massive and well-operating business to offer these kits at better prices than Blue Apron is.

The Pricing

Blue Apron raised $137M in its recent private-market funding round in 2015 at a share price of $13.3, which reflected a $2.1B valuation - as presented in the chart below.

The current IPO price range of $15 to $17 reflects a valuation of $2.5B to the company and a P/S ratio of 2.8 (assuming $870M in TTM revenues), which is very attractive compared with other publicly traded former unicorns such as Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Cloudera (OTC:CLDR), and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

This price range looks attractive at first glance, but it will probably be available only to institutional players, and retail investors will have access to the stock at a share price above $20. At $25 per share, the company will be valued at $3.7B with a 4.3 revenue multiple. This figure is not that attractive taking into account that Blue Apron needs to scale fast and efficiently to remain in business. Also, the retail giant could step into this market really quickly in a move that could be harmful to Blue Apron.

Conclusion

With the recent changes in the meal-kit market and the recent slump in tech stock, I became a bit pessimistic about the Blue Apron IPO. Blue Apron is a good example, in my opinion, of a company that started its business with an idea to disrupt food-ordering and grocery-ordering niches but could end up acquired by the same companies it is trying to disrupt. The Blue Apron business model seems like a nice gimmick, but I do not see it as being sustainable in the long term. The only exception is if the company starts to offer additional adjacent services that have higher margins and higher barriers to entry.

I currently see two scenarios for Blue Apron stock: either it will go public and risk falling in with the tech sector and recent IPO'd unicorns, or it will be acquired by a bigger player for the infrastructure it already has. The hype around this IPO could help push the price up, but I personally would prefer to wait at least until the lockup period expiration before making a move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice or a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action. This information is the writer's opinion about the companies mentioned in the article. Investors should conduct their due diligence and consult with a registered financial adviser before making any investment decision. Lior Ronen and Finro are not registered financial advisers and shall not have any liability for any damages of any kind whatsoever relating to this material. By accepting this material, you acknowledge, understand and accept the foregoing.