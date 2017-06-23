Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is making a comeback, and the x86 server processor space is shaping up to be one of the most valuable potential markets for the company. AMD's Epyc line of servers was unveiled Tuesday and will soon begin production and competition against Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Xeon servers, which is a development that is vital for both companies. In this article, I will explore how the two companies' offerings stack up against each other, and why I think AMD's strategy of targeting the single-socket server niche and the integrated GPU server niche will pay dividends.

The server space is so important to Intel and AMD because it is increasingly becoming a source of consistent growth as datacenters expand and upgrade speeds. It's a relatively high-margin market in which Intel cannot afford to lose and in which AMD cannot afford to fail. Therefore, I think taking some time to see how an Epyc vs. Xeon scenario might play out will be worthwhile for investors in both companies. This will be a more focused discussion of the competition between AMD and Intel in the server processing market, which I originally mentioned in an article two weeks ago titled "Intel Should Fear AMD" (That can be read here).

Epyc vs. Xeon will be the first competitive cycle in the x86 server market for quite some time as AMD's offerings have been woefully inadequate really since Opteron more than a decade ago. The fight for the current generation of server chips is so crucial because it will set the tone for AMD and Intel moving into the next generations of server processors and CPUs in general. This generation is also especially important for the much smaller AMD because its resources are much more limited than Intel's, and future R&D for the latter heavily depends on the success of each previous cycle.

AMD has taken a clever approach for its Epyc chips, which I think will play out successfully in the coming months and years. Instead of solely going head-to-head with Intel, AMD has carved out certain niches where it has a high probability of success. Two of these niches include: 1) offering Epyc as a single-socket server and 2) offering hybrid servers with Epyc processors and Radeon Instinct GPUs for high-performance computing, machine learning, and deep learning applications. These are in addition to competing directly with Intel with dual-socket servers as well. I'll discuss each of these three topics separately.

Single-socket Epyc

To get an idea of how the current server market works in terms of sockets, here's a graphic from AMD showing the current makeup:

The bar on the left is where the market is currently and the bar on the right is the change AMD thinks its single-socket Epyc servers can create. In 2016, 80% of server units shipped were dual-socket while just 9% were single-socket according to IDC. AMD's goal is to offer a single-socket server, and all the benefits it affords compared to a dual-socket server, with similar performance to a dual-socket machine in order to cut into dual-socket dominance. In my opinion, this is an extremely smart strategy considering Intel's current offerings.

The single-socket Epyc will likely compete with Intel's mainstream Xeon E5 processor while the dual-socket Epyc will compete with the high-end E5 and low-end E7 machines (more on dual-socket Epyc later). Let's first establish the benefits of a single-socket server over a dual-socket one, which are fairly straightforward: single-socket server motherboards are much smaller, and the server uses significantly less power than a dual-socket server would use.

This makes them significantly cheaper than comparable dual-socket servers. These benefits come with the obvious drawbacks of likely having fewer cores and compute power than a dual-socket server.

However, the key for why the single-socket Epyc is looking so juicy is because it offers all the power and space benefits of a single-socket setup while also offering comparable performance to the current dual-socket competition from Intel:

Probably the most important takeaway from this is that one single-socket Epyc server processor has 32 cores while a comparable dual-socket offering from Intel has just 24, while still maintaining the advantages of a single-socket server. This is potentially disruptive and will be an interesting and important development for AMD and Intel investors to keep an eye on.

To sum this section up, AMD's single-socket Epyc servers appear comparable in performance to Intel's mainstream Xeon E5 servers while also offering the benefits of smaller space and less power requirements. I think we can see this Epyc configuration taking a bite out of Intel's dual-socket market share, which will give AMD a secure foothold in the datacenter. It still remains to be seen how Epyc will stack up against Intel's Skylake Xeon server chips, but the single-socket Epyc appears poised to take advantage of the current market landscape regardless.

Epyc + Instinct

The second niche where I see AMD with a competitive advantage over Intel is in the hybrid server market. Integrated solutions from one supplier will almost always be cheaper than combining parts from multiple suppliers, and considering AMD is the only company in the market right now that can offer both CPUs and GPUs, the market for GPU-integrated servers looks ripe for the picking.

This is the opportunity on which an Epyc server integrated with Radeon Instinct graphics cards (based on Vega) could capitalize. As the burden of computing power shifts from the CPU to the GPU, datacenters and cloud processing providers require the speed and raw power of graphics cards to do the actual work. As investors have seen, this has driven and is driving the stock prices of AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to the stratosphere.

But what was once a burden for AMD is now becoming a competitive advantage. When AMD was struggling, competing with a superior Intel in the CPU market and a superior Nvidia in the GPU market necessitated dividing resources between the two markets, essentially relegating the company exclusively to a low-cost competitor that couldn't compete anywhere.

Now that the company's financial state has stabilized, it is now competing in the CPU and GPU markets separately, and is in a great position to take advantage of the hybrid systems that are becoming popular in the datacenter. This is the next step from AMD's success in the APU market.

AMD will likely be able to offer a bang-for-your-buck Epyc server with Instinct graphics cards that can output comparable performance to anything Intel (and Nvidia) can offer while also likely selling at a lower, more attractive price point. This has been AMD's modus operandi for years now and as the underdog in this fight, using the low-cost approach is key to regaining market share. This strategy has failed in the past, but the reason it can succeed now is because the performance of AMD's products is comparable for the lower cost.

Dual-Socket Epyc

Lastly, I'll discuss the non-niche market Epyc will tackle: the dual-socket server market. Recall, the goal of single-socket Epyc is to offer comparable or slightly lower performance in exchange for lower space, power requirements, and price. The goal of dual-socket Epyc is to compete directly on a level playing field with Intel.

AMD expects its dual-socket Epyc servers to compete with high-end Xeon E5 servers and low-end E7 servers in terms of performance. As usual, AMD will likely undercut both of these Intel offerings on price. So how do these offerings stack up against each other? It's too early for all the details but here is a basic layout of the differences:

Again, Epyc bests the Broadwell Xeon E5 server on cores, and on memory as well; however, this could very well change when Intel comes out with Skylake servers sometime in 2017. For now though, dual-socket Epyc looks like it can outperform Intel's current offerings and seems likely to be competitive, on both performance and price, with Intel's future server offerings.

Due to the lack of benchmarks for Skylake servers, I don't really have much more to add in this section on the Epyc vs. Skylake Xeon discussion. I think the dual-socket Epyc vs. Broadwell Xeon discussion boils down to a very simple point: If AMD can provide comparable performance to Intel's current offerings, the company will gain market share by offering a more attractive price point.

Investor Takeaway

As I established in my previous article on AMD and Intel, I think in the server market and in the desktop CPU market, AMD has everything to gain while Intel has everything to lose. Considering the benchmarks and expectations for AMD's upcoming products, the two most likely scenarios in my opinion are that AMD and Intel get into a price war or Intel decides to maintain its margins by letting AMD take market share. In either of these situations, AMD wins and Intel loses.

Regarding the former, a price war will hurt Intel's cushy margins which have grown fat from years of AMD's ineptitude, will almost certainly provide AMD with greater market share, and have minimal impact on AMD's margins which are already thin on account of being a low-cost player. Regarding the latter scenario, if Intel lets AMD gain market share in order to maintain margins, AMD will gain market share, be able to boost R&D spending, and eventually compete with Intel in the high-end space.

The first scenario will inflict short-term pain on Intel and the second could inflict long-term pain - it's a lose-lose situation. AMD on the other hand, is in a win-win situation because in either scenario, AMD gains market share and hurts Intel. Such is the underdog advantage. Personally, I think Intel will refrain from a price war and will allow AMD to capture low-end market share while Intel maintains its profit margins. Because of the likely future of the CPU markets, I am a buyer of AMD here and a seller of Intel.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.