Transocean - A Relief Rally Is In The Cards For Oil, Here Is Why Offshore Drillers Is The Right Bet

Investment thesis:

Oil prices have tumbled dramatically since May 25, after OPEC and non OPEC fell to increase the 1.8 MBOPD production cut expected by the market. As a reminder, OPEC decided to extend only the November 2016 cut to March 2018, which was widely expected as an insufficient fix.

If Monsieur Cartel wanted a stiff correction then he engineered exactly what he was bargaining for. If not? Then, it is another damaging miscalculation or a terrible misunderstanding of the basic general oil model, which seems too simple to be credible.

The chart below explains what happened and how the market expectation played an important role in the price of oil, which is dominated by "paper oil".

In fact, many traders are trying constantly to "time the market", which means attempting to predict future behavior of the market by using simple Pattern recognition. The oil pattern that seems adequate is called the "range pattern", which is determined by the two trend lines (Resistance and support shown above). This simple analysis suggests that oil will likely find a bottom in the $42-$43, contrary to the opinion that we may dip below $40.

Setting the battleground:

We can safely assume as a fundamental postulate that there is too much oil in the World.

This situation has been exacerbated by the US tight oil arising as a main World production player. The growth of US tight oil is now 100% bigger than what OPEC expected. OPEC expected about 300K bopd to 400K bopd growth in 2017, and we are looking now at 800K b/d growth.

Furthermore, OPEC is confronted with higher production from Libya, Nigeria etc. Simply, it is too much oil in the market and oil producers need to find an extra 700k Bopd cut inside of OPEC to bring back the price of oil in the $50's per barrel.

Recently, the Iranian minister said:

The US oil production increase was unpredictable and this increase is more than what OPEC members had foreseen, unexpected rise in US crude oil output has been the reason behind falling oil prices in the market. We are in consultation with OPEC members to prepare ourselves for a new decision. But making a decision in this organization is very difficult because any decision will mean an output cut by the members.

Well, how it can work is that everybody get together and cut about 200K bopd and Saudi Arabia will have to cut 500K bopd. Simply, the oil Countries which have the ability to swing down substantially production is mainly KSA.

As a reminder the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia KSA was producing 9.14 Mbopd in February 2013, and is now producing 9.94 Mbopd according to Bloomberg, while Russia is producing 10.948 Mbopd. Thus, KSA can afford to go down about 500K-600K Bopd. So, I do not see the problem for KSA to go back to a level around 9.4 Mbopd.

The question is will they do it and why?

I think KSA will likely do it and OPEC will cut probably an extra 700K bopd. They basically have no choice and even less than they had last month. If they do not do it fast, the price of oil will fall precipitously in the low 30's per barrel in my opinion.

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices in the $55 area, it is an issue of a paramount importance for the Kingdom which has his policies basically tight in to the oil price market and has a pending IPO of Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia reshuffle could be another sign?

The power restructuring in Saudi Arabia this week led to the elevation of 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman to crown prince, essentially ensuring that he will become the youngest king of Saudi Arabia in the not-too-distant future. The IPO is another signature initiative of the young prince. He hopes to sell off 5 percent of Aramco, which he argues could raise around $100 billion (some analysts dispute that figure) in order to finance his Vision 2030, which calls for a diversification of the Saudi economy. The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman is being interpreted in some corners as an effort to accelerate this economic transformation. With low oil prices, a sizable budget deficit, large but dwindling cash reserves, and a restive and young population, time is of the essence.

The problem I see is that it is only a temporarily fix and we will have another weakness in the oil prices within 6 to 9 months again. Let's discuss that issue early next year.

My opinion:

The above explanation is paramount for the future trading of the offshore drilling sector, that has had the most downside recently. Let's look at the five offshore drillers that are still considered "safe" to invest.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Ensco (NYSE:ESV) Noble (NYSE:NE) Rowan (NYSE:RDC) Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO)

RIG data by YCharts

My thinking is that we are close to a technical bottom for the offshore drillers, who are in an oversold territory now with RSI below 30. Most of them reaching multi-year lows this week.

A possible move that I recommend is to bet on the drillers, on the expectation that oil prices will be headed to $55 per barrel again, in a few weeks or couple months, triggered by deeper cuts from OPEC.

I believe that troubled companies such as Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) or North Atlantic drilling (NYSE:NADL) will benefit as well.

In this probable scenario, most of the drillers aforementioned should get a 40% boost on average in my opinion. Of course, this is only a potential outlook. Oil prices may turn bearish instead if OPEC cannot act decisively to correct his previous misjudgment in a timely manner.

As always use caution and be ready to adapt fast.

