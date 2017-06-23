Rite Aid's Wild Ride

Times have been rather interesting for shareholders in Rite Aid (RAD), one of the big three publicly-traded pharmacy retailers in the US. Despite the fact that the firm is expected to be acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), following an acceptance by management in October of 2015 of an offer to be bought up, shares of Rite Aid have tanked and are trading well below the purchase price they should be acquired at. With the deadline for the acquisition nearing and after seeing shares of the business soar 12% on June 19th before scaling back a bit in the two days following that, I figured that it would be interesting to dig in and see what kind of potential, if any, the company might offer long-term investors.

An update on the buyout

The last time I wrote about Rite Aid was in March of this year. In my article, I covered the firm's prospects at the time and I also revisited the deal between them, Walgreens, and Fred's (FRED) to have the latter of these three acquire 865 of Rite Aid's stores for $950 million, plus any other stores that must be sold to satisfy the US government from an anti-trust perspective should the acquisition not be stopped.

On the day of the initial rise (which was followed by a drop back to $3.19 per share), shares of Rite Aid had dropped to $3.36. This represents a decrease of 28.7%. Their max drop, which was down to a fresh 52-week low, was 38.4%. That's quite a large drop no matter how you look at it. Judging by those numbers, you would expect that the market is anticipating the deal with Walgreens won't go through or, if it does, that it would happen after a further decrease in the purchase price.

You see, when Walgreens initially agreed to buy the company, investors expected to receive $9 per share. Today, we are off from that to the tune of 62.7%. In part, this was driven not only by the delay and possibility that regulators will shoot the transaction down, but also was driven by the fact that Walgreens came back to the table and said they would buy the firm for between $6.50 and $7 per share, depending on the number of stores they must sell off to satisfy regulators (they are willing to divest of 1,200 locations). This likely has market participants afraid that Walgreens could come back to the table again and negotiate an even lower purchase price.

Rite Aid may be an interesting prospect

The way I see it, there are three different outcomes here. The first is that Walgreens does, in fact, negotiate a lower purchase price. I do not know what this would look like and can't even begin to speculate so, in this article, I will not guess what that number might look like. The second scenario is that Walgreens could complete the deal and investors in the firm will receive between $6.50 per share and $7. If Rite Aid must sell off 1,200 locations, Walgreens will pay Rite Aid's shareholders $6.50 per share, which would imply upside from today's price of 93.5%. If fewer than 1,000 locations are sold off, the price increases to a max of $7, which means upside of 108.3%.

This is all pretty simplistic and means tremendous upside potential for Rite Aid's shareholders. A downward revision in the purchase price would probably also include some upside as well, so I don't see a great deal of risk for investors should that outcome materialize. However, the same cannot be said for the third option, which is that the deal might fall through. On January 30th of this year, the management teams of both pharmacy retailers announced that they had agreed to extend their deadline for completion of the deal from the January 27 deadline to July 31st. While both firms have sent regulators all the information they requested, there's not a lot of time before a decision needs to be made. What happens if regulators shoot the acquisition down or if both companies, especially in light of Rite Aid's significant share price decline, elect to just walk away?

In my view, this isn't necessarily a terrible outcome for investors in Rite Aid. You see, after the rise, the entire business, from an equity perspective, was valued at $3.54 billion. If you look at the graph below, you can see the sales and operating cash flow of Rite Aid over the past five years (earnings have been too volatile for a number of reasons). If you average the retailer's operating cash flow out from their 2012 fiscal year through their 2015 fiscal year, you come up with an average for operating cash flow of $792 million per year. If management can replicate this kind of cash flow in the future, the price paid for the retailer's shares is just 4.5 times operating cash flow. That's a bargain in the majority of cases.

RAD Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

There are, however, two risks facing Rite Aid's investors or prospective investors. First and foremost, while sales at the business have shown a nice upswing each year since at least 2012, this is distorted by their acquisition of what became their Pharmacy Services segment in June of 2015. This added more than $4.10 billion in sales that year and $6.39 billion last year. If you exclude this, revenue has been very nearly flat for the past three years at least and last year the firm's comparable store sales fell by 2.2%.

For a retailer, it's always a warning sign when comparable store sales drop. Investors in the retail space should be prepared for low margins but when comparable store sales decline, it causes (usually) margin compression. It could also be a sign of a less-happy future because it means business is not as healthy as it should be. Even if overall sales are improving, comparable store sales declines should never, ever be ignored.

The other risk is harder to quantify. If you look at the same graph that I posted, you'll see that operating cash flow in their latest fiscal year fell off a cliff, coming in at just $225.86 million. This represents a decrease of 71.5% compared to the four-year average leading up to that point. In part, this was driven by a change in current assets and that's very probably temporary should Rite Aid remain an independent enterprise, but it's also due to earnings coming in at just $4.05 million for the year, well below the $165.47 million the company reported a year earlier.

There are a lot of moving parts when considering earnings but, after reading through the company's financials, it seems to me that a major contributor to this decline was a drop in reimbursement rates on drugs that Rite Aid sold. I do not know what this might mean for the retailer long-term because it's impossible to know if this kind of situation will remain as such for the long haul or if management can work around this to get the rate higher, but management did say that the pressure on this front should continue for the current fiscal year.

If this does mean that Rite Aid's best days are behind it, that we truly have entered into a paradigm shift, then this is obviously negative for the retailer. That said, even if the future looks like last year, it's hard to say that Rite Aid is a high-priced firm. Using last year's operating cash flow, shares of the business are going for a 15.7 times multiple. That's not in the range I like to see and it's far from something that value investors in general should desire (I like 10 times or less, unless the company is high-quality with attractive margins, in which case I'm okay with around 12 times cash flow, give or take a bit). On the other hand, it's also not so high that I could fathom a material drop in the firm's stock should its sale to Walgreens not materialize.

Another driver?

One rumor circulating the internet right now relates to another potential suitor for the business; Amazon (AMZN). After agreeing to buy up Whole Foods Market (WFM) in a deal valued at $13.4 billion, it's apparent that Amazon is intent on trying to revolutionize the retail market. With 464 locations across the world (most in the US), and at 39,000 square feet, on average, they are paying $740.50 per square foot for Whole Foods. This excludes the size of their 13 distribution centers. It should be mentioned, however, that all but 18 of their locations are leased so this is not particularly useful.

In the case of Rite Aid, however, the company is far larger in terms of its physical footprint. Right now, with 4,536 locations (only 253 owned), and with 12,700 square feet for the average size, the retailer is going for $61.45 per square foot. This excludes 6.704 million square feet associated with the firm's distribution centers (2.279 million of which is leased), and it excludes around 313,000 square feet of office and other space, all of which is owned by the firm.

Obviously, the value disparities here, because of the vast differences in leases, cannot quantify what Rite Aid should be valued at but, with such a large footprint, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Amazon trying to climb on board and buy up Rite Aid, especially if its deal with Walgreens falls through. It would be a small purchase for Amazon, even if they paid what Walgreens is willing to, and would make it easier for Amazon to enter into the pharmacy industry.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, what's happening with Rite Aid right now is quite fascinating. Truth be told, I don't know what the future holds but I do know this. So long as Rite Aid's business does not deteriorate more than it has and if its deal with Walgreens does not materialize, it's not a bad prospect for investors to consider. For those who do buy it, the upside potential associated with the acquisition, should it materialize, is significant and could be realized rather quickly. While nobody, probably not even Jeff Bezos right now, knows what the future holds for Rite Aid, it's sheer speculation about whether the firm might be acquired by Amazon but that, too, is a possibility that could add upside potential. Overall, so long as Rite Aid does not crash and burn from a fundamental perspective, it appears to me as though the risk might very much be worth the reward from buying in.