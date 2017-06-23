BlackBerry Takes A Step Back

On Friday morning, shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) are one of the market's biggest losers as the company again disappointed with its Q1 earnings report. Revenues plunged much more than expected, and expenses remain at too high a level. While the company announced a new buyback program, this was something that should have happened several months ago.

GAAP revenues came in at $235 million, falling well short of analyst estimates for $264 million plus. This was a more than 41% drop from the $400 million reported a year ago. Additionally, all three segments missed my expectations, which I had detailed yesterday in the stocktalk below.

Handheld devices and service access fees combined for $75 million, $5 million short of my estimate. However, the biggest culprit to the revenue miss was software/services, coming in at just $160 million. BlackBerry announced over 3,000 customer orders in the period, but that was down from over 3,500 in fiscal Q4. In last year's period, the company had over 3,300 wins. Now it is reporting orders, which seems to imply that wins would be less than the reported amount.

A major problem currently for the company is that expenses remain too high. Total gross margin came in at $150 million, but the three main operating expenses totaled $211 million. If we take out the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) award and convertible debt adjustment, BlackBerry would have reported a sizable GAAP loss. Even on a non-GAAP basis, the company fell short of my estimate, mainly due to the large revenue miss. Of course, this was after several adjustments, many of which the company continues to make every single quarter. These are not one-time items.

In addition to this morning's earnings report, the company announced a new share repurchase plan to buy back up to 31 million shares. Most of this will just go to offsetting executive compensation, as the outstanding share count rose by more than 9 million shares in the past year alone. Additionally, the announcement comes months too late, given the rise in shares. I was arguing for a buyback at $6 and now we are at $10. The company easily had the money to repurchase shares when they were lower, so this will likely be another knock against management if the company ends up overpaying in the long run.

Overall, you have to be quite disappointed in BlackBerry's report. For all of the positive talk about the name in recent months, revenues fell well short of expectations again. Expenses remain way too high, and the buyback announcement is too little, too late. The company needs to start making acquisitions to get its revenue base growing, or we are going to see more disappointments like this. Let's see if shares can hold $10 on this bad news.

