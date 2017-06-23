Can I 'AfFORD' This Investment?

Look Out Below

The past year has been pretty good to major automakers. Most of them are up at least 10% over the past 12 months. However, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is down nearly 15% over the same period.

F data by YCharts

Higher costs have dropped the company's earnings down in Q1 2017 over Q1 2016, from $0.61/ share to $0.40/share. Earnings per share for full year 2016 also declined from 2015, from $1.86 to $1.16. Additionally the company's debt load appears high at $145 billion. Automotive debt is only $16.2 billion of the sum, the remainder is from the company's financial services segment. Although the automotive debt has remained a small portion of the company's overall debt, the net debt balance has been growing steadily as the company has grown over the past several years.

Source: F, Chart by Author.

While the share price has been dropping, the company's dividend has grown over the past couple years. The recurring dividend of $0.60/share has been supplemented by some special dividends in 2016 and earlier this year, $0.25 and $0.05/share respectively. The company's earnings per share have amply covered dividends over the past several years for the most part, and will likely continue this coverage.

Source: F, Chart by Author.

The dividend has been only a small consolation for shareholders while the stock's price has gone down. That said, I like the dividend, and it appears sustainable. The sustainable, high dividend has been one of the major reasons for my purchase of F. However after making a discounted cash flow model for F, I estimate the company's fair value at $10.09/share, 10% downside from the current price. F is good for dividend income, but share price appreciation might be elusive. I'm holding my current shares for the income and waiting for a more enticing price to increase my position.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The next 10 years were forecast and incorporated into the model. All values are in millions except for final price values. An interactive model is provided here.

The company's revenues have grown at an average rate of 3.2% over the past several years. Global auto sales are forecast to grow at a rate of 2.6% over the next several years. The growth rate of 2.6%, slightly lower than F's past growth rate, was considered reasonable and used in the full forecast. The company's EBITDA margins as a percentage of revenue have averaged 11% over the past few years, and were forecast moving forward at the slightly lower rate of 10%. F has spent roughly 4.7% of revenue on capital expenditures, capex, over the past several years. The capex spending rate of 5% of revenue, slightly higher to account for company spending to maintain growth, was forecast in the model. Depreciation and amortization, D&A, averaged 4.6% during the past several years, and were projected forward at 4.7%. Net working capital, NWC, has been an average of 33% of revenue over the past 5 years (lower during more recent years), and was projected forward at a level of 21% of revenue. FCF, free cash flow, was found by subtracting D&A from EBITDA to give EBIT. Taxes (estimated at 30% based on historical average) were taken from EBIT to give NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). This was adjusted by subtraction of capex and NWC investment, then adding D&A back to give FCF.

WACC, weighted average cost of capital, was found from comparison of adjusted betas of comparable companies. High and low estimated of un-levered beta were found and combined with estimates of equity and debt percentages of capital. The estimated tax rate of F was used to find the company's re-levered beta estimates, which were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). The adjusted risk premium was combined with the risk free rate (4%) and further adjusted to account for inherent risk of F (relatively low since F is a mature company). Historical EBIT/interest expense ratios for F were averaged, with interest rate coverage indicating a fairly low default spread (estimated at 3.8%). The default spread was combined with the risk free rate to find an estimate of F's implied cost of debt. This was adjusted according to F's tax rate to give an after-tax cost of debt. A high and low estimate of WACC was obtained from scaling costs of debt and equity by debt and equity percentages of capital respectively, and summing the factors. The midrange of the estimates, 9.08%, was selected as the discount rate and adjusted in increments of 100 basis points to give a range. The mid-year convention was used to give discounting periods, which were used with the discount rates to for an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with FCF estimates for each projected year to obtain discrete present values that were summed to give a net value. A perpetuity growth rate range was estimated, from moderate decline to moderate growth, since F is a mature company. The growth rates were used with terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to give a terminal value estimate. The present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to give an enterprise value estimate. Each of the selected enterprise value estimates were adjusted by addition of cash, equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted to give values of common equity. The common equity estimates were divided by F's shares outstanding (3.98 billion basic shares used here) to bring several implied stock prices. Modified sensitivity analysis gave a distribution of fair value estimates. My fair value estimate of $10.09 lies close to the largest cluster of distributions in the projected range.

Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

Capex Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Source: Author's Projections.

Final Thoughts

F's price has been on a downtrend, a bit contrary to the trend of other automakers. The company's high dividend offers a nice bonus, but it hasn't been enough to counteract the company's declines. Additionally it may well be that F has further to fall. My price target for F is $10.09, about 10% below its current price. The company's dividend is strong and sustainable however, so I'm not selling. I'll keep the shares I have, and wait for a better price to buy more. Should F shares reach or drop below my price target, I'll add more as able.

Author's Note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

Additional disclosure: I am neither a certified investment advisor nor a certified tax professional, and do not claim to be either. The data presented here is for informational purposes only and is not meant to serve as a buy or sell recommendation. Investors and potential investors should do their own research and make their own decisions. In the event that an investor or potential investor does not feel qualified to make such a buy or sell decision on their own, they should consult a certified advisor that they trust or feel comfortable with. Investing may involve losses, including potential loss of principal. The author relies on external links for some information that may have appeared on this perspective. These external links, although believed to be accurate, have not been verified independently. Therefore the author is unable to guarantee their accuracy.