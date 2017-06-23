Amazon Pay And The Opportunity In Payments

Manole Capital Management

Amazon Checkout

June 2017

Now that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced its decision to acquire Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) for nearly $14 billion, analysts in nearly every sector are abuzz with the ramifications. Will Amazon crush the grocery stores, just like it has dominated other categories like electronics, apparel, shoes, pet food, office supplies, etc? Will it strengthen its distribution hubs to further develop its online-grocery-delivery abilities? Maybe it can build inventory of its Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers and other gadgets for easier regional shipping from its 5.6 million square feet of gross space? In our opinion, having 460 brick-and-mortar grocery stores can provide Amazon with a tremendous amount of data, which it will ultimately leverage into additional spending by its 70 million loyal Prime consumers. We believe this deal is primarily about the data.

Will Amazon pull an Uber?

One of the great things about Uber (Private:UBER) is how simple the transaction can be. Once you reach your destination, the passenger departs the vehicle and just says "thanks". Upon setting up an Uber account, the consumer links a traditional payment choice, whether it is your credit or debit card. Once your trip ends, payment is handled and processed inside of the Uber app because you have already put your desired "card on file". This is valuable real estate for the card platform, as you are unlikely to change this payment choice after initially setting up an account. The ease of use and simplicity of the transaction has built Uber into a private company now valued at $70 billion (despite its recent public relations issues).

Most people do not realize, but Amazon entered the grocery store business a decade ago. Their concept store, called Amazon Go, opened for employees last December. The truly interesting aspect of this project is the availability of their Amazon Go app. As many are aware, at Amazon's 5 physical bookstores, consumers can use their mobile phones to access book reviews and ultimately pay for their goods. Morgan Stanley estimates that over 60% of Whole Foods shoppers are members of Amazon's Prime service. This tie-in is just the beginning of the treasure trove of data it will accumulate.

Checkout:

Quite possibly the most annoying aspect of grocery shopping (besides the music and parking) is the check-out process. As one finishes up their shopping, the consumer then needs to scan which lines are open and guess where they will have the shortest wait time. How many items did the consumer buy? Can you qualify (within the acceptable dozen items you have) for the 10 and under line? Which cashier seems to be scanning and checking people out the quickest? Rarely is the check-out process complicated, unless you are behind that one individual that still pays with a paper check.

Step #1:

Over the last decade, self-checkout lanes at Target (NYSE:TGT), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) have been a nice technological improvement over the traditional cashier experience. This sometimes speeds up the check-out process, but its biggest benefit is to the retailer. It can speed up its check-out lines, but it more importantly can employ less human cashiers and pay less in salaries. This advancement is fine, but it is really just the first step in improving the shopping experience. A decade ago, taxi's put card-payment devices in their vehicles. However, Uber built an app that improved and simplified the payment process and turned an abrasive experience into something consumers love. The form factor was wonderful and the rest is history. Amazon has the opportunity to bring extraordinary change not only to grocery stores, but to the entire retail landscape.

Amazon's twist:

In their Seattle test store, Amazon has been testing an interesting checkout experience its consumers. Some are calling it a "radical re-definition" of the in-store payment process, but we believe it should have more impact on boosting sales than altering our current way of transacting. When a consumer enters its physical store, he/she scans an app with a QR (quick-response) code. This identifies the person to Amazon and immediately qualifies that individual to transact. As the consumer walks around the store, he/she put goods into their basket. With each item, the cart identifies the product and corresponding price. What this also does is provide Amazon with the information about who entered the store. Why does this matter? Well, Amazon can then do some data analytics on that individual. If Amazon knows that the consumer has a newborn at home, why not market a BOGO (buy one, get one) for organic baby food? Maybe market a special deal on all-natural diapers? If Amazon knows that the consumer just put a great Pinot Noir in their basket, why not offer a lovely French cheese to pair it with? It can also remember that the consumer last purchased dairy a week ago and it is time for another gallon of super premium, organic, lactose-free almond milk.

On its website, Amazon advertises its "Amazon Pay" as a service that "helps increase online sales by helping your customers spend more time shopping and less time checking out". With the behind the scenes marketing Amazon has completed, the consumer has most likely increased their spending. Once the shopping experience is finished, there are no lines to worry. There is no need to peruse last week's copy of People magazine or pretend you aren't looking at what The Kardashian's are up to in National Inquirer. The consumer can simply have their goods bagged up (paper, plastic or organic hemp bags) and brought to their car.

Most retailers only know a consumer has entered their store when check-out has occurred and the transaction has been processed. In our opinion…this is often too late. There is a tremendous amount of opportunity for Amazon to leverage by knowing who is in their store before the check-out is complete. Another benefit, especially at grocery stores, is couponing. Instead of carrying paper coupons around, consumers will benefit by having their app load and store digital coupons for easy usage. Not only would this improve check-out times, but it will automatically insure that your coupon isn't expired. The marketing opportunities are endless, but it all starts with knowing the consumer has entered your store. The technology and data mining exists, but retailers have yet to truly unleash this capability. We believe payment app's are a "Trojan horse".

More Questions than Answers:

The two largest components of our portfolio are the payments business and data & information companies. We have written numerous articles on the complex payment process, the opportunity in mobile payments, as well as the declining use of cash. Following the Whole Foods transaction, certain payment players declined in price. At this point in time, there are more questions than answers.

Will Amazon permit its loyal consumers to use Amazon Pay in different retailers or just at Amazon sites? Visa and MasterCard rules currently allow only banks to provide services for cards bearing their brands, which includes the processing of payment transactions as an "acquirer". Will Amazon launch its own credit card? Until it becomes a chartered financial institution (maybe that's their next target or acquisition), Amazon cannot submit card payment authorization or settlement requests directly to those card networks. Plus, being a bank involves significant capital requirements with stringent restrictions, so we would not anticipate Amazon picking this route. Will it choose to co-brand its name and partner with another financial entity? Will it build a strong loyalty program to enhance usage? As these decisions unfold, we believe the existing payments model will continue to benefit our investors. Many of our positions are perfectly positioned to capture these transactions.

Payments:

Back on the Whole Foods transaction, Amazon might ultimately decide to consolidate their payment platforms. It makes sense to leverage scale benefits and advantages by migrating all of its card payments to one processor. Currently, JP Morgan's Paymentech (NYSE:JPM) handles Amazon's transactions, while Whole Foods uses Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV). Unlike a normal merchant, we view Amazon as a hybrid. Amazon operates similar to PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), in terms of what it is permitted to aggregate. Instead of simply handing off or outsourcing the payment transaction to an acquirer or processor, Amazon acts as a pseudo "Payment Facilitator". Under current card network rules, Amazon is allowed to process transactions on behalf of its "sponsored merchants". To simplify a complicated process, this would mean that Amazon is using a traditional acquirer to do the bulk of the heavy lifting or payment processing. Amazon cannot side step the issuing brands like Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Amex (NYSE:AXP), but it can be an interesting man. In our thinking, this is no different than what PayPal and Square (NYSE:SQ) has already accomplished and what Apple Pay is attempting.

Data:

Amazon will get payment advantages on costs to transact, but this is dwarfed by the potential to boost its sales. The data Amazon is able to mine will significantly exceed any lowering of its payment acceptance costs. Just like the Uber transaction that ties back to a Visa, MasterCard or American Express card, Amazon Pay transactions will ride on top of the traditional card-payment rails. In the new Amazon check-out process, the traditional payment players (primarily the networks), still capture the transaction. That $150 transaction at Whole Foods ultimately will appear on your Bank of America or Wells Fargo credit card. Another benefit for the payment players is that this Amazon transaction will likely be linked to your credit card, as opposed to your debit card. This credit transaction has juicier economics (i.e. it's more profitable) than debit, which is the prevalent payment method at grocery stores.

The Bigger Picture:

Amazon will get scale advantages by migrating to one payment processor, but this is benefit #10, not priority #1. Even if Amazon moves all of its processing to JP Morgan's Paymentech, it really doesn't merit a ~ 5% decline in Vantiv's share price. We think this 2 nd derivative impact misses the bigger point. Amazon now has the footprint of 460 physical stores and a plethora of information to experiment with. Revenue boosting marketing initiatives and programs will be tested. Some will work, some won't. Amazon will ultimately tailor their offering to best suit the needs of its customers. All of this work begins with its mobile payment app. We expect Amazon's loyal Prime customers to quickly download it. It might begin with Whole Foods, but its usage will eventually extend past grocery. As Amazon states on its website, the Amazon Pay app "makes it easier for shoppers to buy from your business and help increase sales".

There will likely only be a few, important app's consumers will allow onto their phones and into their mobile wallets. We believe Starbucks has already placed a stake on its customers phones, evidenced by its 29% of total transactions occurring on its mobile app. Caffeine junkies look to get their daily fix and build upon enough stars to get a free latte. PayPal is attempting to migrate from online success to the physical world. Venmo is their free app to increase usage of person-to-person payments. Visa and MasterCard both have excellent offerings and are attempting to become the modern-day version of that static piece of plastic currently in your leather wallet. Both Apple Pay and Samsung Pay are in the early innings of getting their dedicated phone users to substitute their traditional wallets for mobile payments. With better merchant acceptance, this will work. We believe Wal-Mart and Target also can succeed, but they need to join the fight. Lastly, we believe Amazon Pay will garner a valuable spot on your phone. It will become truly omni-channel by marrying its online dominance to its new entry into the physical world (through Whole Foods).

Conclusion:

Amazon's new check-out process with be streamlined and consumers will enjoy their shopping experience. We believe the ultimate benefit will be to Amazon's data mining endeavors and its ability to boost sales. All of this can occur while the behind-the-scenes payment process and economics stay the same for many of the payment companies we own. We believe these payment players will ultimately benefit from this Amazon transaction. As an early adopter, we plan on being one of the first to test Amazon's one-click payment flow of the future - Amazon Pay.

