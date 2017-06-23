Apple And Its Debt Binge

Photo credit

A few years ago, the Steve Jobs era of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - during which it issued no debt - ended. Tim Cook and team found value in issuing debt, mainly to buy back lots and lots of stock. Apple has more cash than any other company in our market by a wide margin but much of that cash is held overseas. A repatriation deal could change that, should it actually get through Congress, but that still seems like a long shot at this point. Until that happens, Apple is likely to continue to issue debt and in this article, I'll take a look at how much it has issued and how much further it could go before running into potential problems.

I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We'll begin with a quick look at the company's usage of debt beginning in 2013 and including estimates for this year.

The growth we see here is absolutely staggering as Apple went from nothing to almost $100B in total debt in a matter of five years. I've never seen anything like this but to be fair, there is no company like Apple. Its scale and profitability are larger than even Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) during the oil boom of the mid-2000s but unlike that company Apple is in charge of its own destiny. It follows, therefore, that Apple can take on more leverage than other companies that don't enjoy pricing power like it does and indeed, if we dig a bit deeper into Apple's debt picture, that is exactly what we find.

Remember that many mega-caps have loaded up on debt in the past few years because with rates as low as they've been, it is often prudent to do so. Debt can be an extremely useful tool when used properly but of course, it can spell the beginning of the end when it isn't. Apple is absurdly far away from debt becoming a burden so in its case, it certainly looks like it has been used properly. As I mentioned, it's been used to fund the biggest buyback I've ever seen. And given how the share price has performed, I'd say that was a pretty prescient move.

So we've established that Apple's debt issuances have been huge but that the benefits of its usage have likely outweighed the costs, but what have its costs amounted to? We can see that interest expense has moved very much higher during our time frame but of course that makes sense given the sheer amount of debt Apple has issued. This year, Apple looks like it is going to spend something like $2.1B to $2.2B in interest expense and while that number could obviously change it should be in the ballpark. If you just consider how much money that is, it is absolutely staggering. Most companies in the world don't even make that in revenue each year, let alone being able to service debt costs that high. However, such is the machine that is Apple and as we'll see, even $2B+ isn't even all that meaningful to its bottom line.

This chart shows Apple's interest expense as a percentage of operating income, giving us an idea of how much of a burden its debt financing really is. And to put it bluntly, it just isn't.

Yes, this number has ramped higher along with its debt load. But if we look at what kind of numbers it is producing, Apple's financing costs are still under 4% of operating income. Even at $2B+ of interest expense, it is under 4% of operating income and that, remember, isn't even as good as 2015's operating income number so it isn't like Apple's profitability is soaring. This is just the sheer might of the machine showing its strength and it has some important implications for shareholders going forward.

Apple's record buyback program has only continued to grow in the recent past and with its total spend somewhere in the hundreds of billions of dollars (!) Apple had no choice but to essentially repatriate much of its cash by issuing debt against it. It has done so and largely used the proceeds to buy stock. And if you consider where the share price is today against where the buying has happened, Apple is in very good shape. Of course, the buyback was recently reloaded so any purchases going forward may be done at less favorable prices. But to be fair, it also needs the boost to EPS from its buyback to maintain its earnings growth momentum. Indeed, after a softer year for 2017, analysts are quite bullish for next year, expecting EPS growth to be 1.5X Apple's rate of revenue growth. That means buybacks are a big component of that growth and that, in turn, likely means more debt.

Now, at less than 4% of operating earnings, that Apple needs more debt isn't really a bad thing. More highly leveraged companies are in the 15% to 20% range in terms of financing costs against operating earnings and Apple is but a small fraction of that. In turn, that implies that Apple could double or even triple its current amount of debt and still experience no undue burden with respect to its financing costs. The numbers we are talking about are absolutely amazing but when a company produces $60B or so in operating earnings, it can afford to finance a bunch of debt. Apple is on its way but certainly has not hit any sort of meaningful threshold in terms of what it can issue going forward.

Given that Apple needs its buyback to continue to remove a significant portion of the float going forward in order to maintain its current multiple, the fact that its debt is still so easy to finance is hugely important. If Apple were in the mid-teens in terms of financing costs against operating income, I'd be worried. But given that it is still almost unbelievably under 4%, it can issue another $100B+ in debt and barely notice the additional financing costs. That will drive the buyback while allowing it to pay the sizable dividend as well and keep EPS growth on track going forward. Cook and team have unequivocally done the right thing in terms of issuing debt and it looks to me like maybe it doesn't have enough debt yet given how easy it is for it to finance its obligations. At any rate, this is very positive for Apple's EPS growth outlook as the powerful tailwind of the buyback will be here for many years to come.