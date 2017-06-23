Consumer Confidence Will Soon Swoon, But Will The Market?

It has been my contention that confidence will soon swoon, falling in line with anemic spending patterns, as consumers realize that Congress dropped the ball on the fiscal stimulus it was expecting in 2017. Not only will consumers be disappointed when the benefits promised don't materialize, but they may also become even more distraught as their current economic standing deteriorates further. This should slow the rate of growth in spending on homes, autos, and other goods and services, which fuels the rate of economic growth. Slower rates of economic growth translate into slower rates of corporate revenue and profit growth.

The question I am struggling to answer is whether such a development on the economic front will have any impact on the market front. If the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) were to lose one of the pillars (consumer confidence) that has been propping it up since the election last November, will it falter? Or will the ever-diverging paths of market prices and economic fundamentals widen even further?

I think consumers have been duped into thinking that the financial economy, which has emerged stronger than ever, thanks to the monetary support provided by the Federal Reserve and foreign central banks, will eventually lift the real economy. The problem is that it has not, and it will not, as these two economies continue to move in opposite directions, with the stock market indices hitting new highs as the rate of economic growth slows. Ultimately, the financial economy is dependent on the real one and the two will converge.

How will they converge? Unless we see an unprecedented transfer of wealth from capital to labor, ideally in the form of higher wages, then I expect the financial economy will fall in line with where the real one is today. This is the more realistic assumption in my view, and it will take shape in the form of a price-to-earnings multiple contraction that returns us to historical norms.

When will they converge? That is a far more difficult question to answer, but it is my expectation that it will occur in advance of, or concurrent with, the next recession. When the next recession will occur is just as difficult to determine, but one market measure is raising a red flag. The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield, often referred to as the yield curve, has been a reliable indicator of the rate of economic growth in the past. When the spread between short- and long-term interest rates widens, the yield curve steepens, implying that investors are expecting faster rates of growth moving forward. When the spread narrows, as it is doing now, it implies that investors expect that rate of growth to slow. When short-term rates rise above long-term rates, the yield curve inverts, after which a recession has resulted on every occurrence over the past 50 years.

Taking a closer look at the time line below, during which the yield curve temporarily steepened before contracting again, you can see that there was a significant lift in optimism about the rate of economic growth following the election in November. Long-term interest rates rose in the expectation of massive fiscal stimulus in the form of healthcare reform, tax cuts, and infrastructure spending. The likelihood of this happening was further solidified by the fact that the Republican party held control of both houses of Congress, as well as the White House.

Yet, little has been accomplished since the election, and as the August recess approaches, the window is closing to score any legislative victories before the end of the fiscal year. In response, the yield curve has been flattening since the beginning of the year to a level that is currently below where it stood on election day. I think consumers and investors can forget about unrealistic promises of 3-4% GDP growth. They should be happy to see 2% but expect a number closer to 1% in 2017.

In what I believe may prove to be another valuable indicator, consumer confidence peaked shortly after the yield curve started to flatten. Last week, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment index fell well below expectations to 94.5, which was its lowest level since the November election. What is likely to be weighing on consumer sentiment as much as the failure to implement fiscal policy initiatives is the decline in real average hourly earnings on a year-over-year basis during the first three months of the year. We have seen a modest increase in real earnings over the past two months, but that is due to a decline in the inflation rate.

In the latest weekly Gallup poll, consumer confidence continues to wane. While current conditions remain favorable, the economic outlook has worsened significantly since peaking in March at +15. Today, slightly more consumers (49%) see the economy as "getting worse" than "getting better" (45%), which results in a reading of -4. This outlook indicator has been negative for the past seven weeks.

If we have seen the peak in consumer confidence, which is my contention, then we are likely to see a continued decline in the rate of consumer spending and economic growth as the outlook deteriorates further. This is what the yield curve is currently forecasting, in my view.

In previous cycles, the stock market would begin to discount these events in advance, but today, there is a different cycle on two counts. The first is that we have had unprecedented monetary stimulus, which is still ongoing. The second is that our market structure has changed dramatically over the past decade. Computerized trading, in all its forms, dominates our markets. I believe both factors are responsible for extending the current bull market run and creating the divergence we see today between the financial and real economies. Both will also play key roles in how and when the financial economy comes to a crossroad with the real one.

All I can conclude at this point is that as the economic fundamentals worsen, the size of the downside adjustment to market prices will increase, and the timeline to its onset will shorten. Additionally, while global monetary stimulus is still levitating financial asset prices, its influence will wane as interest rates rise and the flow of asset purchases slows. As for the role our dysfunctional computerized market structure will play, expect long bouts of historically low volatility, followed by shorter periods of extreme volatility, leading to rapid and unruly price declines occurring when the consensus least expects it.

