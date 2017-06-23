Is Facebook Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Facebook (NYSE: FB) has been considered to be a darling on the street as a result of being one of the most well known brands in the world, while their revenue and earnings growth has also been no secret. But the question I want to answer to the long-term investor is if Facebook right now is overvalued to buy-in on.

FB data by YCharts

There are four indicators that I will look at to evaluate if Facebook is overvalued. In the conclusion, I will give my verdict on if Facebook is overvalued or not.

Comparable P/E Analysis

P/E/G Ratio:

Dividend Yield

Earnings Yield vs. Interest Rates

Comparable P/E Analysis:

Facebook P/E:

Facebook vs. Industry Peers: Largest U.S based Tech Companies:

GOOG PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There are a couple of observations that I could infer from looking at Facebook's trailing and its comparable P/E. It's trailing P/E has been continuously decreasing, an indication that Facebook is slowly becoming less overvalued. Facebook's P/E has continuously decreased because of its aggressive earnings growth that it experienced in the past several years. One concern that an industry insider may have is that if we compare Facebook's trailing P/E to sector peers, Facebook's P/E is the second highest compared to its peer. However, Facebook is a growth stock whose stock has been public traded by five years, while these other companies have been publicly traded for much longer. If we compare Facebook to its industry peers, its P/E would be lower than the median. The good news is that Facebook's P/E has been continuously decreased as a result of robust earnings growth.

P/E/G Ratio:

According to Nasdaq analyst estimates, Facebook has a forward PEG of 1.27. I can conclude that the price that Facebook is trading at is valued appropriately because the PE is only slightly above its growth rate.

Dividend Yield:

Facebook does not issue a dividend to its shareholders. Facebook would not be a strong investment for a long-term investor looking for strong dividend payments in their portfolio to supplement income. In the long run, this would not be an attractive investment for income-based portfolio unless Facebook chooses to provide a dividend to its shareholders.

Earnings Yield vs. Interest Rates:

US 10-Year Government Bond Interest Rate data by YCharts

If we compare Facebook's earnings yield to the interest rates, Facebook is not overvalued. Interest rates have continued to go down in the past five years. If we look at the time period starting in 2015, interest rates have gone down and Facebook's earnings yield has gone up. Right now, Facebook's earnings yield is beating our interest rates, a strong indication that Facebook is an attractive investment and is becoming an even more attractive investment. A general long-term market trend indicates that when interest rates go down, P/E values in the market tend to go up. A long-run investor would like Facebook because its earnings yield is high, and will continue to go up if analyst revenue predictions hold up in future earnings reports.

Conclusion:

Facebook (NYSE: FB) is not overvalued. While examining all of these indicators, there is not a strong enough case to prove that Facebook is overvalued. I personally think that Facebook's current value matches market estimates and predictions and I continue to think Facebook is an attractive investment and its current price is a good price to go long on.