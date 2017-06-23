Asia Will Lead Global Bull Market For The Next 12 Months

Asian stocks right now offer the same or better quality, momentum and growth as U.S. stocks, but with much more attractive lower valuations.

Asian markets are the place to invest to make the most money in the global bull market for at least the next 6-12 months.

I know this because I keep saying to myself, "Man, another Asian market to recommend?" But my research and analysis keeps telling me that Asian markets offer the ideal combination of momentum, growth, and value in the current global stock bull market.

I know this because I keep saying to myself, "Man, another Asian market to recommend?" But my research and analysis keeps telling me that Asian markets offer the ideal combination of momentum, growth, and value in the current global stock bull market.

I am heavily invested in Asian markets right now for the same reason that Willie Sutton robbed banks: "Because that's where the money is." More precisely, in this case, because that's where the money will be. Luckily for us, investing in Asia is completely legal and much safer than Sutton's line of work.

First, let's look at a broad overview of how world markets have performed since the global stock market bottom in February 2016:

First, let's look at a broad overview of how world markets have performed since the global stock market bottom in February 2016:

The red line is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the blue line is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK), and the other lines are various Asian markets. As you can see, Asia in general has distinctly outperformed the U.S. and Europe in the renewed bull market of the past year and a half. So momentum is not a problem in Asia -- it is on the side of these markets.

The other key aspect of this analysis is valuation. As everyone knows, U.S. stocks are rising to levels that many observers consider quite highly valued. I don't think that is a problem in itself: In a bull market, earnings and cash flows can rise along with stock prices, justifying the valuations. Rapid growth and high revenues of market leaders like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can maintain investor enthusiasm and market momentum in spite of high valuations.

But if you can get all of the same positive attributes, quality, momentum and growth with stocks in other markets that are currently available at much lower valuations -- well of course that is even better! And that is exactly what I find in many Asian markets right now.

Here are the average P/E ratios of a selection of iShares ETFs from the U.S., European, and Asian markets:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV): 21.80 P/E

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT): 21.48 P/E

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU): 18.16 P/E

vs.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ): 15.28 P/E

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI): 11.73 P/E

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA): 20.84 P/E

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY): 13.45 P/E

iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT): 15.37 P/E

As you can see, valuations in Asia are generally much lower than in the U.S. and even Europe. The only exception is India, but this can be justified by India's much greater potential for demographic and economic growth over the next generation.

Higher Momentum, Lower Valuations: Winning Combination

So Asian markets right now offer both greater momentum and lower valuations than the U.S. and Europe. That is quite simply a winning combination for maximizing the gains on your investing in the 6-12 months ahead.

It is also important to look at the broad fundamental factors and make sure they are in line with our conclusions based on market momentum and valuation. In general, though, the combination of strong momentum and lower valuation is a solid protection against the classic pitfalls of stocks with weak fundamentals: Low valuations protect us against the risk of buying into asset bubbles, and strong momentum protects us against the risk of downward spiraling value traps.

Fundamental Factors

And the fundamentals in Asia look perfectly fine, so long as the economic confidence of the current global bull market continues. I have already mentioned India's coming generational demographic and economic growth. China's growth of course is already at a far more advanced level, but their share of global financial markets has plenty of room for growth to catch up to the level of their economy. Certainly social and economic fundamentals across Asia are far better than Europe, which is embroiled in political upheaval and paralysis across the continent.

Many investors remain concerned about the possibility of bad loans and large debts on the books of Asian banks, in particular in China. But frankly that was a much bigger concern in the market downturn of 2014-2016 than it is now. Then, the rising U.S. dollar and shaky markets gave real cause for concern about these loans and debts. But now, a year and a half into a very solid economic and market recovery, the immediate risk of big loan and debt defaults has decreased dramatically.

To be sure, sooner or later this global stock bull market will end. When it does, all the deeper fundamental issues with loans and debts in China and elsewhere will come to the surface again. But the wise investor has to follow the present existing trend as much as possible and as long as possible, to maximize gains.

Yes, we will give back a small part of our gains at the moment when we see that the trend has ended and reversed. But the likelihood is that the amount of profits we can make before the trend changes, will far exceed the amount we give back at the end of the bull market, when we see that it is time to take our profits.

And as long as the current bull market does continue, Asian investments are likely to be among the very best ways to maximize your gains.

Asian Markets Vs. All Emerging Markets

It is fair to consider how my Asian thesis compares to a strategy of investing in emerging markets in general, such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM). Legendary investor Jeff Gundlach, for example, earlier this year predicted that emerging markets would outperform the S&P 500 over the next year.

I think Gundlach is right, but I think my specific Asian strategy will do even better than a broader emerging markets strategy. Of course there is a great deal of overlap, as many of the largest emerging markets are in Asia: China, India, South Korea, Taiwan. But when you own all emerging markets with an investment such as EEM, you are also stuck with the often random volatility and uncertainty of other markets such as Brazil, Russia, and Mexico.

Now the markets in Brazil, Russia, and Mexico may perform all right, and they may even have sharp upward moves from time to time. But their much greater political, social, and economic instability exposes them to a much greater risk of sharp downward market moves as well, even while the rest of global stock markets are rising. In a healthy global bull market, those are uncertain risks that I see no need to take.

My specific Asian focus offers the best aspects of the emerging markets strategy, while avoiding the riskier parts of it.

