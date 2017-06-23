Solar Manufacturing Landscape Post Q1 2017 Results

The sale of five solar plants in China and Canada in the first quarter did not help Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to avoid a net loss, but the potential to sell 925MW is the chance for the company to record positive net income for this year.

Furthermore, it is more apparent now that the third party sales are too limited to help the net profit. The company reduced its guidance given in March, from the 6.5GW to 7GW by 500MW quoting aversion to buying modules from other companies and citing the inability to control the quality of OEM production. In March, estimated shipments to generate revenue accounted for 6.17GW. Upon reduction of the guidance in June, the figure of shipments to generate revenue was not updated leaving forecast of the revenue out.

In the first quarter, Canadian shipped 1,489MW and guided to ship 1,460MW in the second quarter for revenue purposes, leaving 120MW for projects. In total, 2,949MW of modules would be shipped in a first part of the year to generate revenue. Based on the original 6.17GW, the company would need to ship another 3,221MW including 925MW of solar plants planned for sale. After deduction of solar plants, 2,296MW modules would appear to be available for sales in second part of the year.

However, in Q4 the company has also sold 80% of 192MW in Brazil, project which is currently in construction with a schedule of completion in 2017. The 153.6MW would have been likely included in 6.17GW, leaving 2142.4MW for third parties, a significantly lower number than shipments in the first part of the year.

Another reason given for reduction of the shipment was the internal cell and the module capacity shortage.

The company module capacity would have produced 3,485MW in the first part of the year. The finished goods inventory was noted as $200M in 20-F at the end of 2016, which I would assume to be around 540MW. Roughly, after the first part of the year, there would be 965MW of modules available.

The second part of the year module production is expected to add 3,520MW. Eliminating 2.1GW for the third party sales would leave 2,302.6MW.

The company also has 1,034MW of projects to be completed this year. The 120MW in Q2 and 153.6MW in Brazil would be deducted leaving 760.4MW for shipment to projects and leaving around 1,582.2MW capacity undeclared.

If the company held inventory at the similar level as one at the end of 2016, why this 1GW of modules is not being guided for sale?

Canadian's gap in vertical integration requires procurement of 1.27GW of cells in the second half of the year, and it appears that the company has no desire to make such a purchase to support module manufacturing. While this has a certain negative outcome to overall revenue level, Canadian would not have to pay around $300M to procure the cells at $0.23 per watt.

While I was able to support 6.17GW of shipment for the purpose of the revenue, the inclusion of modules needed for construction sends overall shipments back to the 6.9GW range. Does this mean solar plants said to have a commercial operating date in 2017 are not going to be completed or is this a reduction of the third-party sales?

If the third-party sales in the second part of the year accounted for 2.1GW, average selling price (NYSE:ASP) of $0.36 per watt would produce $771M in revenue. Against the blend of costs: in Q4 at $0.29 per watt and a higher cost in Q3 at $0.32, the gross margin, and this would be good news, could be at 15.28% resulting in gross profit of $113M. However, this would not be enough to make positive earnings.

The company needs to sell solar plants and my estimate for the whole block of those projects is based on the statements contained in the Q1 release, and I quote:

"The Company's portfolio of solar power plants in commercial operation was 1,156.5 MWp as of March 31, 2017, with an estimated total resale value of approximately $1.6 billion. "

In another part of the same document, the company provided following:

"the Company has a portfolio of solar power plants in operation totaling 1,156.5 MWp as of March 31, 2017, recorded on the balance sheet as Project assets ($1,167.9 million), Assets held for sale ($156.0 million) and Solar power systems, net ($108.4 million)."

The projects on the balance sheet are valued at $1.432B. The expected $1.6B in revenue offers about $168M gross profit and 10.5% gross margin. Based on the presentation published in March 2017, 700MW in the US and 75MW in Japan were to be sold, and a Q1 update has 150MW of projects in the UK added. Based on 925MW and an average of $1.24 value per watt, assets are worth about $1.147B. A margin of 10.5% could result in revenue of $1.28B and have $135M gross profit. The company could see $227M of cash flow from the equity portion and about $917M reduction in debt after the sale. The $135M gross profit would likely turn in net income of $90M.

The last step to complete the forecast for the year is to estimate project sold in Brazil. At $1.10 per watt, 153.6MW is about $169M. To match other projects' gross margin, I am going to use 10%. The total revenue for 2017 looks like $3.505B with a gross margin of 12.61%, a dramatically reduced forecast from $4 to $4.2B given in March. I did not include 80% of the 92MW project in Brazil reported sold in the Q1 release, with it, the forecast would have gone up by $80M.

I assume that the company could neutralize first quarter loss with a mix of Brazilian sales and the positive operating profit from the manufacturing segment. Taking the $90M as a surviving amount the company would end up with $1.55 earned per share, a substantially lower than $2.13 estimate in my article published in March.

My estimates have risks. The first one - I have miscalculated the volume of shipments. The other risk comes from $0.36 ASP and the fact that I estimated the cost at $0.305 per watt. The cost reductions could prove too aggressive, but I think adding wafer and the ingot would lead to a substantial cost decrease in Q4. I assume that Canadian can continue to have ASP greater than peers, despite having a dominant portion of capacity in polycrystalline.

Above risks and a lot lower than originally stated revenue are not an end to the problems for the shareholders.

Needless to say, the delay in the selling of solar plants would be catastrophic to entire expectation for this year. I like to think that execution to date does not indicate such a risk, but this needs to be considered. On a positive side, I think that Suniva's petition blocking cheap modules from the US market could improve the value of existing solar plants. Plants dropped in value in 2016 due to buyers looking to find the higher internal rate of return when negotiating purchases and being empowered by the extension of the ITC credit, which cooled down the demand. The condition could reverse if solar plant development would cease to exist for the next four years or would become greatly reduced due to the petition.

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), like Canadian, has a similar problem with a shortage of own capacity, but the company is certainly not afraid to use OEM services to meet own sale targets.

Based on the overall guidance of 9GW to be sold in 2017 reduced by 2.068GW shipped in Q1 and the estimate to ship 2.6GW in Q2, the company has 4.3GW to ship in the second part of the year.

OEM service was the exact reason the company used to explain low GM in Q1. The company has shown that its module cost was $0.35 per watt and the ASP came as $0.395 per watt. The internal GM based on those two factors would have been 11.34%, not much more than 11.2% including OEM. In a proportion of 25% of OEM and 5% being mono-PERC modules, which would have probably 17% gross margin, the OEM margin comes at 9.8%.

There is strong possibility that modules made directly by Jinko sold at higher ASP and had a better margin than the overall average. Unusually high OEM gross margin complicates forecasting for the rest of year, but I will use this number to offer an idea what to expect.

Estimating Q2, I assumed $0.385 for ASP, but I expect the cost to drop to $0.335. Q2 GM will go up to 13% on modules made by Jinko.

Mono- PERC in Q2 is estimated as 400MW. I think the amount of OEM is going to be around 30%. Factoring all modules' GMs in, I expect 12.6% gross margin average for Q2 with $988M in revenue and $124M in gross profit. I estimate net income to be around $21M or $0.69 per share, having H1 to end with $0.97 per share.

My numbers for H2, based on the conference call, see OEM at 18% or 774MW out of 4.3GW. Within the last figure, there is a 1GW of mono PERC modules. I will assume that while ASP drops, the company's cost savings incentives will able to sustain gross margins obtained in Q2. Applying the math, I am looking at the level of 13.35% GM for the second quarter.

I suspect ASP average $0.35 for H2, and with it revenue is $1.54B, resulting in a gross profit of $200M. I see net income to land about $41M or $1.33 per share.

Overall, the revenue forecast for 2017 including Q1 revenue of $839M, an estimate of $988M for Q2 and about $1.5B for H2, sees $3.3B in revenue. The gross margin estimate is 12.6%, essentially identical with Canadian Solar. The net income is $71M and EPS 2.29 per year.

My JKS estimate may gain from increased ASP due to the value of mono-PERC modules. The average of the cost at $0.305 is potentially too low due to the cost of monocrystalline ingots or process of pulling them.

Before I conclude my view on Canadian and Jinko, few reflections on other participants.

My recommendation from March to buy JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) now turns to a neutral stance. The recent offer, of $6.80 to buy the company by the chairman is a ceiling unlikely to be crossed. Stock can certainly be used as a vehicle for short-term trading, perhaps with the position below $6, but the upside is limited.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been off the list for some time. Q1 results had not justified an increase in the price. Nevertheless, the stock is worth a lot more since March. In a long-term when ASP per watt goes to $0.35 in Q4 2017 I see no possibility for SunPower to produce positive gross margin. SunPower also appears to become a victim of the 201 petition by Suniva, as the company imports its products to the US from Mexico, Philippines, and Malaysia.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) can be considered the winner with Suniva petition, and the announcement of a filing made a huge impact on the stock already. I am skeptical that conditions will have a long-term effect, but FSLR is standing to gain when, and not if, Trump gets to issue the decision. While the future of cost affordability of series 6 becomes secondary in this setting, I think that First Solar share price is advanced enough to have a neutral stance awaiting more developments.

Although Canada's government officials have taken a position that NAFTA agreement should exclude tariffs based on Suniva petition, which would make Canadian Solar equally able with First Solar, I am not expecting surprises seeing Trump administration making a controversial decision earlier this year to put tariffs on softwood lumber.

Canadian has a good reason to put a footprint in the US having developer business already in the country, and Recurrent could certainly get more business if Canadian managed to land a factory. Without it, the unit does not serve a lot of purpose beyond 2018.

Canadian's factory in Guelph is about 2 hours by car from Buffalo, New York which is a considerable benefit in contemplating the move. The higher labor cost due to forex could be addressed by the automation and the new technology, making it attractive based on likely higher ASP with a shortage of supply.

I think this could be a good reason to own the company in the long run, but it is hard to predict how all of it looks like 6 to 7 months ahead of any outcome. In the meantime, Canadian has a limited upside, using 10PE or $15.5 per share, and potentially steeper downside based on the risk of postponement of sales or Japanese REIT IPO. I still have it as a buy, but I am finding myself to trade it more than keep it. The spike in the stock today (June 22nd) makes the thesis difficult as it is based on nothing material.

In this comparison, Jinko's business profile has fewer risks, and it seems like a less complicated choice for investment than Canadian. I have a hesitation about the level of liquidity in a combination of cash, capital expense needed to complete expansion and the amount residing in the accounts receivable, but at this point, those are just optics of the balance sheet and not real concerns. The upside for Jinko is much improved over Canadian with a price target of $22.90. As mentioned Jinko could still have better GM and improved revenue levels, where Canadian appears to be bound by procurement shortages limiting its sales, and if any of solar plant sales slide to a different timeline it would negatively impact the stock. I find $12 to $13 more comfortable for holding Canadian and closer to fully priced at the level of $15 and above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JKS, CSIQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.