Top Summer Idea 2017: Take Two Interactive

I'm writing this article as an entry in Seeking Alpha's "Top Stock Idea for Summer 2017" competition for collegiate contributors. So in the spirit of the competition, I thought I would choose a long term buy that most college students might be familiar with, though perhaps not in name.

As a full time post-grad college student and part time gamer (or is it the other way round?), I have been fully aware of Take Two Interactive's (NASDAQ:TTWO) big game franchises for many years. Who hasn't heard of at least a few from Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Mafia, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, Civilization and Borderlands? I can remember the many hours enjoying (not wasted, you non-gamers!) building different empires in Civilization and GTA, dunking during NBA 2K and smelling what the Rock was cooking in WWE 2K. However, I wasn't aware of the parent company behind all these great games until early 2016 when I read an article on the future of gaming.

Gaming is not new to me. Starting with the old chunky Gameboy more than 20 years ago, I graduated to the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) 64, Sony (NYSE:SNE) Playstation and the trusty desktop computer to keep me satiated in my quest for the next great game. So naturally, when gaming stocks popped up on my radar once I started investing, I kept a close eye on them. The first two, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), were easy to spot as I am a big fan of Starcraft and Fifa. I've already briefly gone over ATVI in a previous article, and one focusing on EA is in the works. But since 2016 when I first bought stock in Take Two Interactive it was the company that excited me the most.

Games? Who has the time?

The growth in global games revenue has been estimated to be 6.2% a year until 2020, which is huge compared to the IMF's global growth estimates of 3.4% and 3.6% in 2017 and 2018 respectively. For some people, games are becoming a priority discretionary item, perhaps even non-discretionary. Be it relaxing with mates at the end of the week playing some WWE 2K, coming home from studying and questing for a few hours (or more!) in World of Warcraft, or catching a few minutes of Candy Crush during the day, games have become more a part of our everyday lives than ever before. This trend has become even more pronounced in the past several years due to the surge in in-game content that gamers buy to give an edge in the game or play extra areas of the game available only to those who pay.

For example, in-game currency is sold by game developers for real dollars and cents, creating a very high profit margin for the game company as the cost for "producing" this currency is almost nothing. This effect cannot be understated, nearly all in-game revenue of this kind falls to the company's bottom line. This shift in revenue from buying a game in a one-off transaction to ongoing engagement of gamers through in-game purchases and other downloadable content has changed the way game companies look at their games. Where before a game had a limited usefulness to a game company after being sold, now added content and other recurrent in-game spending can keep gamers interested for longer, prolonging the life of a game and creating a cycle of cash for the game companies. And this is what got me really interested in TTWO.

You had me at "money"

Recurring revenue in gaming has been around for a while (e.g. World of Warcraft), but only recently has the surge in in-game monetisation created long-lasting recurring gaming revenue as gamers are hooked into the new form of game enjoyment. This presents a massive opportunity for revenue as well as profit margin expansion for TTWO, which has, thus far, grabbed this chance with both hands. In 2012, digital revenue was $107 million or 13% of Take Two's total revenue for the fiscal year. In 2017, digital revenue (of which 50% was recurring in-game consumer spending) grew 32% to $922 million or 52% of total revenue. This means recurring consumer in-game spending accounted for 26% of total revenue. Therefore for every $1 TTWO earns in sales, $0.26 will keep coming in as long as people keep spending money in-game, and this doesn't seem like it's stopping anytime soon. With digital revenue growing due to management's focus in this area, this recurring revenue will only increase in the future.

The ability to monetize games for long after they are released not only brings a new revenue stream to Take Two's coffers, but it also helps with one of the serial problems gaming companies face: Lumpy revenues with big game releases. In FY 2014 when TTWO released GTA 5, revenue jumped 94% thanks to a huge $800 million in sales on the first day of release. However, without this massive boost from GTA game sales, revenues fell 54% in 2015. Now with recurring in-game revenue, Take Two is able to smooth out the volatility in revenue from year to year as different games are released.

Mobile games have just about mastered the monetization of their usually "free to download" games, where in-game currency and the buying of in-game content is a normal occurrence for many app gamers. This can be seen in the fact that mobile game revenue is expected to reach 50% of all gaming revenue by 2020. Take Two have caught onto this growth, acquiring mobile game developer Social Point earlier this year in a deal worth $250 million. Buying Social Point not only allowed TTWO to buy its way into the top 20 mobile game developers, but also allows the company to use the talent it has acquired to possibly develop mobile games based on TTWO's IP, such as a GTA mobile game.

Now talking about valuation, using conventional methods TTWO is valued in the stratosphere with a trailing PE of ~100x. However, digging deeper into the income statement brings to light something that affects the above valuation. Recurrent digital revenue, under GAAP rules, must be recognised over the amount of time the game is estimated to be able to "make money." At the same time, costs such as marketing and royalty expenses must be paid ahead of time and not over the lifetime of the game. The imbalance between revenue accounted for and expenses causes a big difference in the 'income' on the income statement and the cash actually received by the company.

Operating cash flow in FY 2017 was $331 million, compared to net income of $67 million - a relative difference of nearly 5x. This gives a trailing price/op. cash flow multiple of ~23x, which is definitely more palatable than the PE of 100x. With op. cash flow growing 27% from last year you could say TTWO is still good value even having more than doubled from one year ago, especially with the company's growth expecting to continue. A bonus in the story is the much anticipated arrival of the sequel to TTWO's hit Red Dead Redemption, which is expected to hit stores in spring 2018. And to top it off, TTWO is on sale after a ~10% drop from its 52 week high, making it better value than it was just a couple of weeks ago.

eSports: A Free Option on the Future

No write-up on a gaming company nowadays can get away without mentioning eSports, and I don't mean to disappoint! eSports is the "sport" of competitive video gaming and has seen exponential growth in the recent past, with the eSports economy expected to reach nearly $700 million in 2017 and $1.5 billion by 2020, according to a report by Newzoo. This means in 2020, money that flows through eSports could be over 10% of the total revenues of the entire global gaming industry. Perhaps this is the reason why gaming companies are falling over themselves to invest in (and monetise) this growing and important market.

In February this year, Take Two announced a collaboration between the company and the NBA to operate an eSports league for its NBA 2K game. This could be a huge opportunity for TTWO, with the deal being the largest of its kind between physical and digital sports, as well as being "the first eSports league to be operated by a major U.S. sports league." This could be just the start TTWO needs to muscle into the eSports scene and start monetizing some of its eSports-able game franchises. The best thing is, the eSports opportunity isn't being recognized in the TTWO share price. As we discussed before, TTWO is probably slightly undervalued using price/operating cash flow and looking at its trailing and expected future growth rates. Buyers are getting a free eSports option when getting on the Take Two train.

To Buy or not to Buy?

So the big question: is TTWO a buy at these prices? My conclusion is yes, but only for long-term investors. Near its 52-week high, TTWO would fall in a general market correction. But over the long term, the company is making the right moves, growing beautifully and has great management to bring Take Two into the gaming future. Looking long term, the company's powerful franchises give it a nice "moat" to defend as well as plenty of room to grow, having only a ~$8 billion market cap versus ATVI's $45 billion and EA's $35 billion. Growing in-game revenue will only help the company's bottom line, and eSports is a huge opportunity TTWO has recognized and acted on. This company has rarely been cheap by any standards, and that's because we're paying for quality game franchises and excellent management.

