Pioneer Natural Resources Is Great Quality - But Quality Has Its Price

Based on potential earnigns power, even with oil at $60-$70 per share, and capital spending surpassing depreciation charges, I find it hard to rationalize the current valuation.

These cash outflows are not really an issue for now given the strong balance sheet of the business and hedges being in place.

Prioneer Natural Resources might be profitable at $45 per barrel but will see continued cash outflows as a result of targeted production growth.

Pioneer Natural Resources, (PXD) which received the dubious nickname ¨the mother fracker¨ from prominent investor David Einhorn, is suffering in this low oil price environment but holds up reasonably well compared to some of its peers. In fact, since Mr. Einhorn gave his presentation two years ago, shares are trading at largely the same levels.

While Mr. Einhorn´s presentation has many valid arguments, frackers have only become more effective ever since. Pioneer has cut its costs so much that the entire business is profitable with oil at $50, that is for all its wells and not just the latest well designs.

While the combination of growth and low break-even costs provide a great opportunity for oil investors, growth is capital intensive and the valuation still matters even if Pioneer does not have to worry about a big debt overhang. The issue at large is simply the modest earnings potential in relation to the current valuation, even if oil prices recover in a big way. At the same time cash flows to investors continue to be depressed by net capital expenditures.

A Spraberry/Wolfcamp Operator

Pioneer focuses heavily on the Spraberry/Wolfcamp basin, responsible for nearly all of the current production base of 249,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. Roughly 60% of this production takes place in the form of oil, as natural gas and NGL are responsible for roughly a fifth of production.

Besides this core area, Pioneer holds some smaller acreage in the Eagle Ford as well, yet this is of minor importance being granted $100 million in capital spending this year. In fact, the company is contemplating a sale of these activities as we speak.

In the June investor presentation Pioneer stuck to its $2.8 billion capital spending program for this year, which should be sufficient to grow production by 15-18% this year. Important to note, Pioneer expects 10-15% cost inflation, which given the recent leg lower in oil prices might come in a bit lower than that. The share of oil production is expected to increase however, with oil production seen up by 24-28% this year. That suggests that realizations, assuming flattish oil prices, will increase quicker than topline production growth in terms of BOE.

As total production in 2016 came in at 234,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, the guidance implies that production for the entire year is seen in the low 270,000s barrels of oil-equivalent per day for the year, as the exit rate will be higher than that of course.

The company maintains its long term goal to produce a million barrels per day by 2026 which indicates continued tremendous growth, but would be in conflict with the Paris accords. The good news for the company is that it is purely focused on The Permian the only region in the US which has seen production growth as of recent, as enthusiasm regarding the Bakken and Eagle Ford has slowed following recent production declines. Shale producers have to the Permian as it offers more advantage break-even levels than those other two oil producing regions.

The recent presentation furthermore called for spending within cash flows by 2018. The company remains super conservative with regards to leverage, certainly in relation to some peers. it has a very active hedging program and net debt should not exceeds cash flows. Roughly 85% of targeted oil production this year is hedged, although only 20% of 2018s anticipated oil production has hedges in place.

The goal to live within cash flows next year will be challenged as it was based on a $55 oil price. To reduce costs to the lowest levels possible, the company is of course working on new well designs, uses technology in an obsessive way, and is furthermore investing nearly $300 million in vertical integration this year. This includes investments into its own sand mine, water facilities, gas processing and pumping services, among others.

What About Break-Even?

Many oil companies, and especially shale companies, claim that the wells which they are drilling at the moment are able to deliver on IRRs of +50% with oil at $50, while at the same time they still post losses on the bottom line.

Of course these potential returns apply for new wells, as these businesses are still working through a generation of wells which are not considered that productive at this point in time, but were at the technology forefront a few years ago.

Pioneer did post a net loss of $42 million in Q1 of this year, but the adjusted numbers revealed at $42 million profit. If I look at the GAAP loss of $42 million, I can construct my own profit number. The company booked $151 million in derivative gains and $11 million gain on assets sales. These gains were offset by a $285 million impairment charge and $60 million in ¨other costs¨ although that latter line item is pretty structural. Adjusting for the derivatives, impairment and asset gains, earnings would have come in $123 million higher than the GAAP number which after taxes makes the adjusted profit number quite realistic.

With production totaling 249,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, or around 22 million BOE for the quarter, the adjusted earnings did amount to roughly $2 BOE in a quarter in which oil averaged at roughly $50. These kind of modest earnings are comforting as the $2.8 billion capital spending budget is quite sizable as depreciation charges amounted to just $337 million in Q1, in part pressured by large impairment charges taken in the past. The Q1 depreciating charges run at just $1.3 billion a year, and might increase to perhaps $1.4-$1.5 billion given the anticipated production growth in the remainder of the year.

That means that capital spending is roughly double the depreciation charges, for a $1.4 billion cash outflow. Of course profits which came in at a rate of close to $200 million per annum in Q1, could finance a portion of these cash flows, but Pioneer will still bleed quite some cash this year. Of course as oil has fallen to levels in the low-forties, Pioneer is not likely to be profitable at this moment in time, pushing up the cash outflows to roughly $1.5 billion per annum.

The great news is the balance sheet of the business and the derivative positions, which really distinguishes the company from its peers. The company holds $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents, derivatives and investments as debt stands a just $2.7 billion. With the so-called EBITDAX metric surpassing half a billion in Q1, and the projected cash outflows for the rest of the year, leverage will not exceed 1 times EBITDAX in a big way by the end of the year, even if oil remains at current levels.

While break-even costs are low and leverage is not really an issue, the valuation still is questionable. Pioneer has at times issued shares to finance growth and maintain a healthy balance sheet. The 170 million outstanding shares currently trade at $155, for a huge $26 billion equity valuation. Given the current cash outflows, I would not be surprised to see more secondary offerings later this year, especially in divestitures of non-core assets can not take place at reasonable terms in this environment.

What About This Valuation?

The multiples at which Pioneer trades remain quite elevated and can partially be rationalized by the profit potential on the current base, as investors in the company buy into the story for growth, that is the 1 million production target by 2026.

With current production approaching 100 million barrels of oil-equivalent per year, and potential earnings standing at $200 million in a $50 oil world, we can easily construct the P&l statement at various other price levels. If we assume a $60 oil price, additional revenues might amount to $1 billion a year, assuming that oil production took place in the form of oil. Assuming a 75% translation factor (given that 40% of production is NGL and nat gas), and a 40% tax rate, after-tax profits might increase by $450 million to $650 million, assuming no inflation in service costs.

That suggests potential earnings of $650 million at $60 and $1.1 billion with oil at $70. With a $26 billion equity valuation, it is clear that oil has to recover to $60-$70 before any reasonable profit multiples can be achieved for equity to trade at, although cash flow generation will continue to lag reported earnings significantly given that capital spending surpasses depreciation charges by a huge amount.

Final Thoughts

Pioneer is certainly not cheap but is assets are of high quality, being low break-even costs which is important in an oil market in which marginal cost of production play a crucial role.

On the other hand the valuation is rather steep, even if this $27 billion (enterprise valuation) firm offers growth and modest profitability at $50, driven by superior assets. I deem the chances of a take-out as very low as there are simply not many oil companies able and willing to fork out such amount of money in today´s world.

At the same time the earnings power of the business, even at $60-$70 oil which is miles from today´s levels, appears somewhat limited, as projected growth ambitions create a serious drag on any cash flows and makes that dilution of the share count will continue to take place. This in part offsets the real growth which the company is reporting in terms of production.

The continued growth plans of some of these players, including Pioneer, over decade long periods of time to come might even become challenged as the world continues to make (slow) progress in its energy transition. While renewables and other forms of energy might in part replace oil, they have the potential to put a cap on any potential price appreciation as well, at least to some extent.

For all of these reasons, I simply do not see a very strong rationale to own the stock for investors at these levels even if shares are down 15% year to date. Of course quality deserves a premium price, the question is just how big this premium should be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.