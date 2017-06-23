KBR: Relative Discount To Peers Should Erode, Upside Ahead

There isn't any reason for KBR to trade at a discount to peers; leverage is light, and the company actually has a more asset-light business model than comps.

New CEO Stuart Bradie has taken the right steps in my opinion, but turning around a behemoth of an organization like KBR took some time.

KBR's (NYSE:KBR) struggles are well-documented, and the company's long-term chart looks like a slow-motion train wreck no matter how you try to adjust it. The company is down more than 60% since its post-Recession highs early in 2011, compared to a more than 80% return for the S&P 500. While KBR was spun off from Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in 2007, problems and controversy have followed the company for decades: political connections driving corruption, bribery of foreign officials, negligence, employee safety, and human trafficking.

The engineering, procurement, and construction business ("EPC") is a tough one, and the temptation to take shortcuts is everywhere. Hope rested with the appointment of CEO Stuart Bradie in 2014, who succeeded long-time executive William Ult, but optimism quickly faded. Restructuring and realignment has been long-running, and it appears shareholders have simply lost faith in the turnaround. Is that sentiment correct, or does the current low share price represent an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a turnaround story?

The Restructuring Journey

KBR provides professional services, product delivery, and technology across asset life cycles, wholly within government services and the hydrocarbons industry. The entire business is cut-throat, and differentiation is hard to come by. Scale matters, and KBR frequently finds itself involved in multi-billion dollar projects that smaller operators cannot handle, such as the Project Allenby Connaught contract ($11.2B, full life sustainment and support for 20% of the UK Army) or the SANDARA Chemical Project (joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW)).

Even in these projects, margins are thin, and the temptation of risk-taking is ever present. In this aspect especially, KBR has changed radically since 2014. Investors likely have noticed the 33% revenue drop since fiscal year 2014, but that has been choice. Back in 2014, KBR had sixteen business units facing numerous end markets. Overhead was heavy, biased toward government services, and what operations KBR had facing the hydrocarbons market were capex dependent and sensitive to oil and gas prices.

Company culture was poor, and there were significant outstanding legal issues to work through. Short and simple, it was ugly. Since then, fresh management has made significant changes. The company has given more autonomy to regional management, with centralized management more focused on corporate governance and oversight. End markets have been cut significantly; non-strategic businesses have been cut, focusing on two end markets (hydrocarbons, government services).

Finally, rather than sitting on its substantial net cash position, the company acquired Wyle (government services, $570M net cash consideration) and HTSI from Honeywell (NYSE:HON) (government services, $300M), both of which should substantially build out the company's technology side of its government services business.

Within legacy KBR, the cost structure has been leaned out, and contracts structured more towards safety and recurring revenue. 87% of backlog is cost reimbursable and services contracts, incrementally more than current mix (85%), and well above prior year levels. In the same vein, there has been a shift towards smaller projects (<$1B), which have less of a chance of creating outsized problems.

Challenges remain, primarily within LNG and downstream EPC, as well as outstanding legal issues. KBR has shown a strong propensity to be correlated to crude oil prices, particularly over the past several years. While correlation does not necessarily mean they are linked, it is management's opinion (and mine) that market sentiment really does tie the two together. KBR does have a lot of natural gas exposure via liquefaction, regasification, floating liquefied natural gas ("FLNG"), etc. projects.

LNG has seen a lot of project overbuild in recent years, but the pace has slowed considerably. After the oil price collapse, most smaller firms are reticent to lock in long-term take-or-pay pricing, and without the contract structure in place, there simply is no lending available. I'm a believer in the future of natural gas, both domestically and as an export, but nonetheless, this is a medium-term play for growth at KBR; short-term, there will be issues.

Legal issues are par for the course. A large one relates to the LogCAP III contract, which provided support to the U.S. Army and other agencies during the Iraq War from 2002-2011. Contract close-out began in 2011, and is expected to run through at least 2018. The U.S. government has raised objections to some billing, questioning $173M of billed costs annually in 2015 and 2016 ($346M total). The government has refused to pay $166M of this amount, and KBR itself has withheld $58M from its subcontractors.

While the company believes it billed correctly, the question quickly becomes whether cost recovery is probable, or if it is worth the ongoing costs of litigation resolution. Tied to the same contract (LogCAP III), KBR has been served with more than sixty lawsuits related to burn pits, where the company's employees allegedly burned toxic wastes and biohazardous materials, exposing U.S. military forces to unclean air. There are other outstanding issues (Qui tams with the U.S. government, First Kuwaiti Trading Company arbitration), the majority of which potential impact is unknown.

There are bright spots in the litigation story, mostly the favorable settlement with PEMEX, going all the way back to 1997 contract with the Mexican oil company. The net cash injection to KBR is a little over $300M, which will hit the financials next quarter.

The final gain on the settlement is still being fine-tuned, but it will have a measurable favorable impact to EPS. Cash is already on the books, and $150M has been used to pay down the debt on the company's line of credit, with the rest kept on hand for working capital purposes. Net debt is now close to back to zero, which gives the company significant tactical flexibility for more M&A, despite weak near-term results.

Management Growth Targets, Relative Valuation

2017 is set to be the base of a turnaround year; Street-side consensus is for a flat year on the growth front versus prior year, with $1.30/share in EPS at the mid-point (11.4x 2017 consensus). However, management has stated that they saw 18% growth in non-strategic businesses, and problem spots are easing (poor EPC power plant contract, margin, backlog). Revenue growth is set to return in 2018 (3-5%), with net income growth of 8.5% (excluding legacy costs).

Based on 2018 estimates, as well as the impact of the cash infusion from PEMEX, KBR trades at 7x EV/EBITDA. Combine that with management 2019-2021 targeted net income growth rates (10-15% CAGR), and you can make a compelling case on the long side. Most peers comp in the 7.6x-9x EV/EBITDA multiple range (Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), Fluor (NYSE:FLR), EMCOR (NYSE:EME)). Recent acquisitions (both KBR internal acquisitions and those by outside parties) have come in the 6.5-8.5x range.

Given the restructuring of the types of contracts the company bids for, as well as the move into mission critical (non-discretionary) spend, I don't see a reason for the discount to the peer group, many of which have the same faults. Further, the move into capex light businesses (KBR booked just $11M in capex last year, a much lower rate as a % of revenue/adjusted profit than larger peers) means the underlying earnings quality is much better here.

Multiple expansion seems like an inevitability here: $17/share seems like a solid fair value target, or 15% price appreciation, at minimum (8x 2017 EBITDA). You could certainly make a case for higher depending on faith in management or your own individual expectations for higher earnings in 2019-2021. While KBR certainly has not been a stellar performer in recent years, every company has a fair price, and it looks to me like the sell-off here might have been overdone.

