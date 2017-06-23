A Capital Raise Could Be Around The Corner

As a result, an additional capital raise of either debt or equity is likely in the near future.

At March 31, Tesla had only $4 billion in cash for these payments plus all its other cash needs.

In conjunction with its 2016 year-end earnings release, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) said in its shareholder letter: "We expect to invest between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in capital expenditures ahead of the start of Model 3 production." The shareholder letter also indicated that payments from many of these capital expenditures do not need to be made immediately. Specifically: "... we continue to negotiate more favorable payment terms with our capital equipment suppliers, pushing some payments closer to the start of Model 3 production and some payments beyond the start of production."

In the related conference call, there was an exchange between Brian Johnson of Barclays Capital and Jason Wheeler, Tesla's outgoing CFO, further clarifying this point:

"Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc. Okay. So, those deferred capital expenditure payments are actually in the accounts payable or is it in more like an accrued liability line? Just housekeeping. Jason S. Wheeler - Tesla, Inc. It depends on if there's - many payments have milestones set to them. So, when the piece of equipment is actually installed and up and running. And until you hit that milestone, you won't see a payable." Note 10 of TSLA's 10-k for FY 2016 provides some further clarification regarding this. It states: "Accrued purchases* reflect primarily liabilities related to the construction of Gigafactory 1, along with engineering design and testing accruals. As these services are invoiced, this balance will reduce and accounts payable will increase."

*accrued purchases are a subset of accrued liabilities

Let me attempt to put all this "mumbo jumbo" into terms that might be understandable to those who do not have a great deal of familiarity with how to read financial statements. Basically, when Tesla orders equipment or contracts for the construction of a building, it won't show up directly on the financial statements, but might be mentioned as a commitment in the footnotes. At some point in the process, however, Tesla will be deemed to be the owner of the asset, and it will go on its books.

Due to "double entry bookkeeping," there will also be an offsetting entry. In this case, it is initially "accrued purchases" basically meaning "someday, I have to pay the seller for this stuff that I'm now considered the owner of." In Tesla's case, the clock starts ticking once the equipment is installed and is functioning, and it becomes an "accounts payable." At that point, they need to make a payment within a specified time. Per Jason Wheeler's comments in the conference call, this time period averages 59 days. (For most companies, accounts payable need to be paid within 30-60 days.)

The associated table in the 10-K also provides a figure for "accrued purchases" of $585 million. Unfortunately, although the financial statements provide a total for accounts payable, they do not show the portion, which was related to the conversion of the accrued purchases to accounts payable. We simply know that TSLA owed $585 million plus an unknown amount of accounts payable for property, plant and equipment at December 31, 2016.

We also know that Tesla planned to spend an additional $2-$2.5 billion prior to the upcoming launch of the model 3 and that at least some of the payment could be deferred until the equipment was fully operational and Model 3 production had begun. This means $2.6 -$3.1 billion plus the unknown amount of accounts payable would have to be paid off at roughly the time M3 production begins.

Is there a way to estimate what this accounts payable amount is? There are actually at least two ways, and I did it the hard way initially. I looked at the gross increase in P, P, & E for each of the last few years (per the footnotes), starting in 2013, as well as the cash payment made for P, P, & E in each of these years, (per the cash flow statement) and developed the following table:

$ MMs Purchase of P,P,&E Payment for P,P,&E Increase in Unpaid Balance Total Unpaid Balance YE 12/31/13 $268 $264 $4 $4 YE 12/31/14 $1,243 $970 $273 $277 YE 12/31/15 $1,852 $1,635 $217 $494 YE 12/31/16 $1,949 $1,281 $668 $1,162 QE 3/31/17 $1,201 $553 $648 $1,810

To get a reasonably accurate number for the unpaid balance, I had to go back to a period when the balance was near 0 and assumed 2013 would be far enough. In fact, in 2013, the amount of P, P, & E Tesla purchased was almost exactly the amount it paid, so it appeared there was only a minor unpaid balance, which carried into the next year (and there was most likely at most a de minimus carryover from prior years). This balance continued to grow and reached almost $1.2 billion, per my calculations by December 31, 2016. (For 2016, I adjusted the gross increase in P, P, & E for the P, P, & E acquired in the SCTY transaction.)

I then discovered an easier and more accurate way to get this number; it appears as a supplemental non-cash item on the cash flow statement and is called "Acquisition of Property and Equipment included in Accrued Liabilities and Accounts Payable." Here are the reported amounts for the same periods in Tesla's financials, along with my calculations repeated from above:

$ MMs Increase in Unpaid Balance per Tesla Increase in Unpaid Balance per Me YE 12/31/13 39 4 YE 12/31/14 254 273 YE 12/31/15 267 217 YE 12/31/16 664 668 Total through 12/31/16 $1224 $1162 QE 3/31/17 654 648 Total through 3/31/17 $1878 $1810

As can be seen from the above chart, my rough calculations were reasonably accurate, and in fact, Tesla's reported figures regarding the amounts owed are a bit higher than my calculations (and there are possibly additional minor amounts from prior to 2013 that are not included in either calculation.)

I provided subtotals at December 31, 2016 for a couple of reasons. The first is that the 12/31/16 10-K has more detail than the interim financials, and, as mentioned above, contains the "accrued purchases" figure at 12/31 ($585 million). This means that the portion of the $1.224 billion unpaid balance contained within "accounts payable," the final step before payment, must have been about $639 million.

Total accounts payable at 12/31 were $1.860 billion, so the remainder of $1.221 billion is the only portion, which could relate to normal trade payables. There has been vigorous debate on SA recently regarding whether or not Tesla is stretching out trade payables, so this number might be of great interest to some here.

The second reason to focus on the Dec. 31, 2016 figure is that in the year-end shareholder letter, Tesla said it expected to invest an additional $2-$2.5 billion in capital expenditures prior to launch of the M3, presumably using these figures as the starting point. This suggested a required cash outlay of $3.2-3.7 billion prior to M3 launch for this purpose.

How did Tesla do in the first quarter? Well as my first table indicates, they are right on target with investments in P, P, & E, having invested $1.2 billion, or half of the expected total. However, they only paid for $553 million of the outstanding balance due on these investments, so the total balance owed at March 31 increased to $1.878 billion. With a remaining expected investment of $800 million to $1.3 billion, Tesla will need to "write checks" for $2.7-$3.2 billion by about the time the M3 goes into full production later this year.

Does Tesla have enough cash to make these payments? Well, at March 31, they had $4 billion in cash, so they would have $800 million to $1.3 billion after making the payments, right at the minimum cash level Tesla likes to maintain of about $1 billion. As a result, the answer is "yes," but just barely, everything else being equal.

The problem is everything else is NOT equal. The company typically has negative operating cash flow, including -$69 million in the quarter ending March 31. Tesla has already warned of lower gross margins in Q2 and so, if deliveries are less than 25,000 in Q2, it could be substantially worse. Tesla is also incurring increasing operating expenses in anticipation of the M3 ramp. Of course, capital expenditures also won't end once the M3 goes into production and Tesla is expecting horrible margins from the ramp itself initially.

There are also considerations related to SolarCity. It is still a separate legal entity with its own loans and loan covenant restrictions regarding funds movement and we do not know how much of the $4 billion is locked up there. SolarCity has also typically had negative cash flow.

Conclusion:

Tesla has barely enough cash to pay for already incurred and anticipated capital expenditures for the M3 launch, while maintaining its preferred $1 billion cash cushion. As a result, to meet its other cash needs, including future investment, it will need to do a substantial capital raise, either debt (if possible) or equity, prior to the end of the summer.

Acknowledgement: I would like to thank Robiniv, and particularly BryceinTx for correcting me in a discussion of a prior SA article on a misinterpretation I made regarding Tesla's cash flow statement. Without their input, I could not have written this article. (Well, maybe I could have, but it would have been wrong.)

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a modest net short position, mainly through options.