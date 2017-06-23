Starwood Property Trust: Valuation Concerns?

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) offers income investors a lot of the things they like to see in a top-shelf income vehicle: Resilient core earnings, excess dividend coverage, upside related to an increase in short-term interest rates, and a high dividend yield. On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust's shares are far from being a bargain, selling for a considerable premium to the last reported book value. Should investors be concerned about Starwood Property Trust's valuation, and maybe even wait for a drop before buying?

Income investors often make the mistake to pass on a high-quality income vehicle because they are concerned about its high valuation. While valuation obviously matters, it is also true that high-quality income vehicles with robust core earnings and stable book values/Net Asset Values almost always sell for sizable premiums to accounting book value…And that's simply because income investors have already woken up to their value propositions.

Starwood Property Trust is such a high-quality income vehicle. The company is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, and the REIT has earned the trust of income investors largely because of the high consistency of its operating results over time. Starwood Property Trust has demonstrated that it can produce stable core earnings with a very low degree of volatility, highlighting the REIT's high portfolio quality (as well as its potential for a dividend hike). Starwood Property Trust has managed to cover its dividend quite easily (last seven quarter average dividend coverage ratio was 110 percent), leaving room for a dividend raise.

Source: Achilles Research

Considering Starwood Property Trust's high degree of excess dividend coverage for a high-yield income vehicle, it wouldn't make any sense for its shares to sell for a low P/B ratio. On one hand, Starwood's robust dividend coverage implies dividend upside. On the other hand, earning more money than the company is paying out in dividends provides income investors with a margin of dividend safety, potentially allowing Starwood Property Trust to protect its dividend should core earnings dip unexpectedly.

And as a matter of fact, Starwood Property Trust actually is in a position in which its dividend coverage stats could improve even more.

The REIT has had more than enough time to double down on floating-rate assets that deliver interest income upside in an environment of higher short-term interest rates. In other words, chances are that Starwood Property Trust's net interest income will rise in the coming quarters, tilting the odds in favor of a dividend hike, especially after the Federal Reserve lifted rates again this June. Management expects its net interest income to gain $0.11/share for a 1.0% increase in LIBOR rates. The higher rates climb, the larger the income effects for Starwood.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Should You Be Concerned About Starwood Property Trust's Valuation?

Starwood Property Trust's shares aren't cheap, that's for sure. But given what Starwood Property Trust brings to the table (strong core earnings, robust dividend coverage, net interest income upside), the 1.3x book value multiple is not that inflated at all. In fact, Starwood Property Trust's premium P/B valuation is nothing out of the ordinary: The commercial mortgage REIT's shares have consistently sold for a premium to book value most of the time in the last five years.

STWD Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Further, Starwood Property Trust is not overpriced based on the company's core earnings in my opinion. Based on Starwood's Q1-17 results, shares are selling for 11.2x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust faces correction risks just like any other stock, but the current 'high' valuation based on the company's accounting book value is not an indication of the shares being overpriced. Starwood Property Trust offers income investors a lot including strong core earnings with a low degree of volatility (indicating high asset quality), huge floating-rate asset exposure, a covered dividend and upside tied to a continued increase in the federal funds rate. Quality always has its price, and in the case of Starwood Property Trust, I think it is a price worth paying. Buy for income and long-term capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.