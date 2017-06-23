iKang Healthcare's (KANG) CEO Li Zhang on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG)

Good morning and thank you for standing by for iKang’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s conference, Christy Xie, Director of Investor Relations.

Christy Xie

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening. Welcome to iKang’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings call for the period ended March 31, 2017. I am Christy Xie, Director of Investor Relations and with me today on the call are Mr. Li Zhang, our Chairman and CEO and Mr. Luke Chen, our CFO.

As a reminder, today’s conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed on June 22, 2017, after market close, Eastern Time. If you haven’t, it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we get started, let me review the forward-looking statements regarding this conference call. That is statements related to future, not past events often address expected future business and financial performance and financial conditions and often contain words such as will, estimate, project, predict, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, potential, plan or goal. iKang may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in materials delivered to shareholders and in press releases.

In addition, iKang’s representatives may also make oral forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the company’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to retain and grow its customer base and network of medical centers; the growth of and trends in the markets for its services in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; competition in its industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in iKang’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. iKang undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

During this call, we will be referring to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that non-GAAP measures are more representative of how we measure the business internally and they are reconciled to GAAP in the tables attached to our press release, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website. Please note that all numbers are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons refer to year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise stated.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Li Zhang. Li, please.

Li Zhang

Thank you, Christy. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Against a [indiscernible] and backdrop of the general economic slowdown in China the fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 capped off a solid 2016 fiscal year for iKang with continuous growth of a larger base across the board that sets us on a strong trajectory to continue into fiscal 2017.

Let me begin with our performance highlights followed by Luke, our CFO, to provide you more details on the financials before we take your questions.

So, if you have the presentation in front of you, please go straight to Slide 5 on the highlights of this quarter as well as our performance of 12 months ended March 31, 2017. As you can see on Slide 5, net revenues achieved 24.5% growth for the fiscal year on RMB basis. Gross profit was up 8.6% for the fiscal year despite operator network expansion with substantial resources deployed in ramping up the newly built and acquired medical centers. I will leave it to Luke to share more color on this later in his [indiscernible].

On Slide 6 and 7 you can see the growth performance remained strong across our business. Our customer base along with business has continued to expand with a year-over-year increase of 14.9% for the quarter and a 22.1% over the fiscal year period. The total visits for fiscal year 2016 reached 5.6 million among which 723, 000 were individual customers with higher increased rates at the 39.4% and a high average selling price.

On Slide 8 and 9, you will see how our e-commerce team have captured this growth opportunity by selling our services online via Tmall, Alibaba and the JD.com to individual customers. Our Enhanced iKang App was launched August 2015 and that's well accepted by our customers with total downloads close to 1.1 million with 960,000 medical checkup reports achieved.

On Slide 10, 11, and 12 as compared to March 31, 2016 we have opened 21 new medical centers and expanded into six new cities bringing our network to 108 medical centers in 33 cities as of today. The expansion has been phenomenal as compared to two years ago when we completed IPO in April 2014. We have significantly expanded our nationwide network from 45 medical centers in 15 cities in early 2014 to 108 medical centers in 33 cities as of today.

Total number of visits have increased from 2.7 million in fiscal 2016 to 5.6 million in fiscal 2016 while our revenue has grown from RMB1.24 billion in fiscal 2016 to up to RMB2.93 billion in fiscal 2016. However, we are excited to report that we have been achieving very fast growth at a 49.2% year-over-year in Tier 2 and Tier 2 cities through fiscal year 2016. The growing number of medical centers has enabled us to develop differentiated services and our three brands, namely iKang Evergreen, iKang Excel and the traditional iKang Guobin to fulfill different customer needs.

On Slide 13 and 14 you can see we are also making significant growth progress in building our capacity to deliver dental care services as well as corporation onsite medical services. We are leveraging on our extensive network. We have also been introducing new services to customers such as genetic testing and screening services for early detection of colon and stomach cancers. And we are pleased to report that they have been well received. Although it is too early to quantify the contribution but the potential looks very promising.

In fiscal 2017 we will continue to make investments in mobile sales linking our customer and our services both online and offline. Our extensive network places us in an attractive position to capitalize on the fast growing market opportunities in positive preventive healthcare segments.

With that, I will turn it over to our CFO, Luke Chen for the financials.

Luke Chen

Thank you, Li. Moving to the financials on section two, from Slides 16 to 25 as the details for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 results ended March 31, 2017 are available in our earnings release.

I would like to highlight our key business and the financial metrics and a focus on year-over-year comparisons with all the numbers in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. If you have not already done so, I would encourage you to download from the Investors sections of our website in the financial slides we posted concurrently with our press release.

For the quarter, net revenue was US$60.2 million, up 13.9%. On a local currency RMB basis, the growth will be 19.9%. On a fiscal year basis, net revenue was US$5.7 million, growing 7.5% or 24.5% on a local currency RMB basis. Revenues for medical examinations in the quarter were $45.9 million, up 17.3%, accounting for 76.3% of total net revenue. On a fiscal year basis, revenues grew 17% to $360.4 million. Revenues from disease screening in the quarter were $5.9 million, up 27.9%, representing 9.8% to total net revenue.

On a fiscal year basis, revenue grew 29% to $35 million. Revenues from dental service in the quarter were $1.7 million, up 61.8% to account for 2.9% of total net revenue. On a fiscal year basis, revenue grew 40% to $8.7 million. Revenues for other service in the quarter were $6.6 million, down 17.6% and accounting for 11% of total net revenue. For the fiscal year period, revenues were up 7.7% to $31.7 million. Other services mainly included services such as outpatient service, medical consultation service and vaccination service.

Turning to the cost of revenue on Slide 18, cost of revenue in the quarter was $58.6 million, an increase of 21.6%. Cost of revenue for fiscal year was $262.1 million, up 24.3% which was mainly due to the increased labor cost, rental and depreciation and the amortization expenses associated with the newly acquired and self-built medical centers. Gross profit in the quarter dropped by 66% to $1.6 million, gross margin was 2.6% as compared to 8.8% in the same quarter last year.

Fourth quarter was normally the slowest season of the year and the lower gross margin was mainly due to additions of newly built medical centers, which have high fixed cost normally fully observed in this slowest season. On a fiscal year basis, gross profit was $173.6 million, representing 8.6% increase. Gross margin for the period was 39.8% as compared to 43.1% in the same period last year. Gross margin was diluted mainly due to the additions of the newly acquired and self medical centers, which has a lower gross margin as they were still in the ramping up period.

Turning to the Slide 20 for a detailed breakdown of our operating costs, in the quarter, total operating expenses were $36.3 million, up 8.6%. On a fiscal period, operating cost was $160.3 million, up 19.7%. Selling and marketing expenses for the quarter were $17.9 million, up 11.2%, representing 29.7% of net revenues as compared to 30.4% in the same quarter last year. On a fiscal year period, selling and marketing expenses were $74.3 million, up 14.7%, accounting for 17.1% of total net revenue as compared to 17.5% in the same period last year.

G&A for the quarter was $17.8 million, up 7.9%, representing 29.5% of net revenues as compared to 31% of the same period last year. On a fiscal year period, G&A was $82.8 million, up 26.5%, representing 19% of net revenue as compared to 17.6% of the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the payroll and a rental cost increase which was associated with our expansion into new geographic areas, as well as the professional service expenses relating to the privatization process.

Continuing on Slide 21, our operating loss for the quarter was $34.8 million, down 20.6%. On a fiscal year period, income from operations was $13.3 million, down 48.9% with operating margin at around 3.1% as compared to 7% in the same period last year.

Slide 22 shows our non-GAAP EBITDA loss for the quarter was $24.3 million, down by 20.5% as compared to non-GAAP EBITDA loss at $20.2 million in the same quarter last year. On a fiscal year period, non-GAAP EBITDA was $52.7 million, down 9.8% and non-GAAP net loss was $9.3 million.

Our financial performance for fiscal year 2016 was impacted by the one-time expenses relating to the privatization and the significant addition of the newly built and acquired medical centers in order to capture growth opportunity in second tier and third tier cities. With the ramping of these new medical centers we expect our EBITDA margin will improve in fiscal year 2017. Please refer to the table in the earnings release or Slide 26 for the reconciliation between EBITDA and the net income on a GAAP to non-GAAP basis.

A quick note on our cash and bank balance in Slide 23, as of March 31, 2017, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits totaled $69.6 million as compared to $128.5 million as of December 31, 2016.

On Slide 27, is our guidance for fiscal year 2017. For the fiscal year 2017 ending March 31, 2018 the company expects its net revenue to be between RMB3.52 billion and RMB3.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase between 22% to 27%. The company also expects that 12 to 15 new medical centers will start commercial operations in fiscal year 2017. This guidance is based on the current market conditions and reflects the company's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are subject to change.

To conclude, we have a solid fiscal year with strong revenue growth despite all the challenges. We have seen accelerated growth in second tier and third tier cities. Our strong network revenue growth in the past three years has proved that we are executing the right growth strategy. With our focus to continue to improve operating efficiency and effectiveness of all our medical centers, we have confidence to build a scalable and a sustainable business in the long run.

That concludes my remarks and I will turn it back to Li to conclude our presentation section. Li?

Li Zhang

Thank you, Luke. We believe that we are on course to build our success with a strong management team fully committed to advancing our growth strategies that aim to deliver long-term and a sustainable return to the shareholders. Along with the senior management, I’m fully committed to drive the next phase of growth ensuring the continuous success of iKang. Thank you very much.

Operator, we are ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are currently no questions in the queue. Pardon, we have a question from Patrick Yang of QVT. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Patrick Yang

Thank you very much for the opportunity to ask questions. I have three questions here. First of all we as shareholders appreciate the revenue guidance for fiscal 2017. But could also please give us some color on EBITDA margin over the next 12 months?

And question number two, I think the company has around $200 million debt that are due in the next six months. Can management comment on how the company is going to repay or refinance the debt?

Third question, given the say private transactions has been silent so over 12 months, does management have any plan to resume all the regular Investor Relations activities including resuming sale-side coverage, attending conferences and even come to the U.S. for road show given many of your investors are based here? Thank you very much.

Luke Chen

Hi Patrick, thank you for the questions. Yes we – in the past we also give guidance on the revenue side mainly because of two reasons not on the EBITDA and the net income because mainly for two reasons. So one is we are still in the expansion mood as you can tell that for about two years we build up close to 50 new medical centers and they required investment. And secondly, there are seasonalities during the year, typical seasonalities, but the fourth quarter we just closed is the slowest season. So we tend not to give guidance on EBITDA or net income level. However, as we have stated in this conference that we believe that – close to 50 new medical centers the utilization will be improving in fiscal year 2017 which will enable us to achieve, to improve the EBITDA margin, that’s for sure.

And back to your second question on the debt, yes we are working on the solutions to tackle this issue. There are various solutions to either to delay it, to renegotiate better terms with those friendly lender I will say that or other options. So I think the management team and the Board are fully aware of the situation and working on it.

And then we also, because this taking privacy is not clear yet and so I think we are in talk with analysts and would share with them what we have achieved in the fiscal year 2016 without our challenges I think very, very interested to initiative to coverage again if – it’s going privacy become clear. Because at this moment, because there is – it still not clear I mean the stock prices is not given by the fundamentals right and they don’t think it is worth for them to cover; however, we are in talks with those sales side analysts. And I think it is a good suggestion from you that we should participate from now into those investors conference and meeting with the investors. I think that's a very good suggestion. Thank you.

Operator

And there are currently no further questions in the queue. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Christy, please continue.

Luke Chen

Thank you very much for joining the conference call. We wish you a good night and a good evening.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

