Rusal: Good Window To Buy World's 2nd Largest Aluminum Maker

Current Al price is also below the cost of production of marginal producers both in China and ex-China of over $2,000, which is a reliable predictor of long-term prices.

With cash costs of $1,400/t, Rusal sits at the bottom of the global cash cost’s first quartile, and the ruble’s likely depreciation can further boost its competitive position.

Rusal (OTC:RUALF), the world's second largest aluminum producer, has so far gotten no coverage on SA. This article aims not only to fill this gap but also to convince readers that the stock is a very interesting long idea at the moment. My proprietary model shows an upside of about 70% upside for the company at an average LME aluminum price of $1,850 (2% below the market) in 2017-2018 and growing with inflation at 2% thereafter.

At current prices (plus physical delivery and VAP premiums of about $150/t), Rusal is making about $600 of EBITDA per ton of aluminum, which translates into an EV/EBITDA 2017E multiple of 4.7x (netting out Rusal's stake in Norilsk Nickel), making Rusal one of the cheapest aluminum producers. At the guided long-term capex of $600m p.a., the company should be generating in excess of $600m in FCFE, making for a handsome 7-8% FCF yield and providing ample opportunities for debt reduction and/or dividend payment. On that count, Rusal stands out among key competitors: Alcoa, which at 4.3x EV/EBITDA 2017E is admittedly cheaper than Rusal, was OCF-negative last year, while Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF), valued at a 20% premium to Rusal, generates about the same FCFE. I leave out the Chinese aluminum giants like Chalco, which has been barely eking out a positive FCF over the past couple of years and is valued at about 10x EBITDA.

I wanted to write about Rusal back in late December 2016, but, witnessing a 40% run-up in January 2017, decided it's probably too late. Now, after a 27% correction, the stock is back almost to the December levels, while aluminum has added 15% since the start of the year. Therefore, in my view, the case looks even more convincing now.

In 2H16 the company had somewhat run ahead of itself, which partly explains the stock's underperformance since the start of the year. However, I think the main reason why Rusal has been languishing since the start of 2017 is the strength of the Russian ruble, in which around 60% of the company's costs are denominated. As for all Russian exporters, a strong ruble hurts the company's margins. However, the Russian currency has already given back around 8% since the beginning of June on the back of a weakening oil and in anticipation of a seasonally weaker current account in 2Q-4Q. I believe the ruble's weakening could be a major catalyst for the stock in the coming months. Another catalyst is the announcement of 2nd quarter results in August - with aluminum up more than 20% y-o-y and the ruble only 8% stronger, the company should demonstrate a strong financial performance.

Introducing Rusal

Rusal is the world's second largest aluminum producer after China's Hongqiao, on track to produce 3.7mt of primary aluminum in 2017, or around 6% of global production. Over 40% of Rusal's output is sold in Europe, while Russia/CIS, America, and Asia account for about 20% of sales each. The stock is most actively traded in Hong Kong (485 HK).

The company's key competitive advantage is its low production cost. With effective cash cost of $1,340/t of aluminum in 2016, Rusal sits at the bottom of the global cost curve's first quartile (see chart below). While the company's cash cost was somewhat higher in 1Q17 at $1,425/t, this is mostly attributable to a stronger ruble, and the latter is increasingly likely to weaken in the near term (more on that later). That means that at the current LME price of $1,890 Rusal is making over $600/t in EBITDA, with EBITDA margin around 23% vs. around 10% for Chalco and around 20% for Alcoa.

This low cost is due to the cheap power and a high degree of integration into raw materials. Here I have to admit that I like companies with a structural competitive advantage that arises from sitting on a unique resource base. This might seem a bit unfair, but this brings sustainably high margins and, as a consequence, a higher ROIC and (hopefully) high returns to shareholders over the long term.

Power takes up to 50% in the cost structure of Chinese aluminum producers, whereas for Rusal it accounted for just 26% of COGS in 2016. This is explained by the fact that over 90% of electricity consumed by Rusal comes from the de-facto captive hydropower in Eastern Siberia, which is one of the cheapest in the world due to the abundance of water resources and the dearth of consumers in the region. The price of electricity for Rusal is around $0.025/kWh, vs. around $0.035/kWh in the US or upward of $0.05/kWh in China. To put it into perspective, Rusal spends about $350 on energy in order to produce 1t of primary aluminum, whereas Chinese smelters have to spend closer to $750-900/t. This advantage is crucial, as, among the base metals, aluminum can truly be called 'solid electricity'. It takes 38 times more electricity to make a ton of aluminum than a ton of copper. Since no new consumers of Rusal's scale are likely to appear in Siberia in the foreseeable future (and the mighty Siberian rivers are not going to dry up), the price of electricity in the region is bound to stay low.

Rusal on the global cost curve

Source: CRU, company data

Despite the cheap energy cost, Rusal is still putting a lot of effort into optimizing energy consumption. Even now, by the way, with around 14,000 kWh of power consumption per ton of aluminum in 2016, the company screens among the best on the global scale (see chart below). However, Rusal is relentlessly pursuing its research initiatives aimed at increasing the power efficiency of its plants, and its R&D achievements at the forefront of the aluminum industry development. The latest breakthrough in this area was the launch in 2016 of the superpower RA-550 cells at the company's Sayanogorsk smelter running at over 550 kA. So far the industry has been struggling to get over the 400kA threshold, because with higher amperage the cell loses efficiency and/or increases energy consumption. Therefore performance indicators for 500+kA cells developed so far have generally not been higher than for 400-450kA technologies. RUSAL's proprietary technology counters this major drawback of superpower cells and can have a serious impact on the entire industry.

Power consumption per ton of primary aluminum in 2015

Source: world-aluminium.org

Cheap power is not Rusal's only advantage. Another source of the company's profitability is its high degree of integration into raw materials - the company is 80% self-sufficient in bauxites and 100% in alumina. At the moment, Rusal is completing the construction of the world's largest bauxite project in Guinea, Dian-Dian, which would allow the company to significantly reduce costs by making it fully self-sufficient in bauxites. The first stage of the project with the capacity of 3mt is expected to be launched in 2018, while the second stage (also 3mt) is to be completed by the end of the decade.

Source: Bloomberg

But the biggest promise in terms of cost reduction for Rusal lies in the currently overvalued ruble. The company is retaining global leadership in production costs even despite the ruble's appreciation by 15% over the past 12 months. One of the indications that the ruble is overvalued vs. Russia's main export, crude oil, is the price of barrel in rubles, which is currently at the bottom of the last 12 months range (see chart below). With more and more analysts saying that the ruble is about to reverse its course (and oil's recent decline is making it increasingly likely), the depreciation of the Russian currency could become a major tailwind for Rusal with about 60% of its costs denominated in local currency. My own USDRUB exchange rate projection for this year used in the model is 60 vs. 57.9 average rate YTD.

Oil priced in rubles suggests RUB is overvalued

Source: Bloomberg

Apart from being cost-conscious, Rusal is also keen on maximizing revenue: its share of higher-margin value-added products (VAP) has been consistently high at around 45% over the past few years. Although this is lower than, for instance, Alcoa's 55-56%, the company aims to increase the share of VAP to 70% of current output by 2020.

Debt is not a problem anymore

For a long time, investors' main objection against investing in Rusal had been its high leverage. As with many leveraged companies, which ultimately manage to get out of the debt quagmire through luck or intent, it is taking investors some time to realize that Rusal is not a debt junkie it used to be. Over the past seven years, the company's net debt has fallen by 40% to $8.2bn, while the net debt/EBITDA ratio has been declining steadily from over 15x in 2013 to 4.4x currently.

Rusal's net debt/EBITDA ratio has been declining steadily

Source: Rusal, my calculations

Another proof that Rusal's debt quality is perceived as high by investors is the successful placement earlier this year of two Eurobond tranches of a $600m and $500m with tenor of 5 and 6 years respectively carrying interest rates of 5.125% and 5.3%, a spread of 200bp to the Russian sovereign debt curve.

Rusal borrowed massively in 2008 to pay for the acquisition of a 25% stake in Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) from Russian oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov. Despite numerous attractive offers to buy back the stake, as well as opposition from some Rusal shareholders, Oleg Deripaska has held on to the Norilsk stake, going to great lengths to refinance the massive debt load. One can argue whether there are truly any synergies between NILSY and RUALF, but the NILSY investment is at least paying for itself now: at the moment, dividends from NILSY fully cover Rusal's interest expense of approximately $600m (see chart below).

Dividends from NILSY comfortably cover Rusal's interest payments

Source: Rusal

Outlook for the aluminum market remains optimistic

Aluminum has been the best performer among base metals YTD, gaining 11%, while nickel lost 11% and zinc and copper are up by about 3%.

Aluminum has been a clear outperformer among base metals YTD

Source: Bloomberg

In 2016, the global aluminum market has moved into a deficit, which should reach 1.15mt in 2017, or about 2% of total consumption (by comparison, copper and nickel are estimated to have insignificant deficits or be broadly balanced in 2017-2018). Rusal estimates that the aluminum deficit which should continue deepening to 1.9mt in 2019 and then stabilize at around 1.6-1.8mt.

Aluminum market shifted to deficit in 2016

Source: Rusal

One of the reasons for the deficit is the steady progression of capacity cuts outside of China over the past few years. Rusal itself has been a disciplined member of the global aluminum club, cutting production by over 600kt in 2012-2016 in times of surplus. In the meantime, demand growth remains strong (2-3% p/a in Europe and US and 6-7% in China), while production outside of China remains constrained, having grown at a CAGR of just 0.2% in 2008-2016. In May, Alcoa raised its 2017 global aluminum demand forecast to 4.5%-5.0% from 4.0% previously. By the way, aluminum demand in Russia, where Rusal's key smelting assets are located, is also skyrocketing, with growth estimated at 13.5% this year after a 4.5% demand increase in 2016. Next year Rusal expects its Russian sales to rise another 10%, topping 1 million tons for the first time in history.

As a result of accelerating demand, the reported Al stocks have also been on the downtrend since peak in 2014, more than halving to just 50 days of consumption - levels last seen in 2009.

Source: Rusal

However, the main reason for aluminum's outperformance seems to be the announcement by Chinese authorities in early 2017 that they plan to shut down around 30% of aluminum smelting capacities in the provinces of Shandong, Shanxi, and Henan in a bid to tackle environmental problems. According to the government's Air Pollution Control Plan, capacity closures should be enforced from November to March every year. Since the capacities earmarked for closing account for about 40% of China's total aluminum production capacity of 36mt, a cut of 30% would mean a 10-12% reduction in China's total aluminum capacity. Adjusted for the period of 3 months, his would result in approx. 1.2-1.3mt impact on aluminum production per annum, or about 4% of China's total aluminum output.

As can be seen from the map below, the abovementioned provinces surround Beijing and account for a lion's share of pollution in the capital. By way of anecdotal evidence, my teacher of Chinese with whom I study on Skype told me that pollution was one of the reasons why their family had packed their things and moved from China to the Russian city of Novosibirsk. (This is quite a feat considering that she speaks no language other than Chinese and her husband's Russian is very basic). She says "laobaixing" ("one hundred old families" - the Chinese way of referring to the masses) are really fed up with the quality of life in China, mostly the quality of air and food. They don't care about the country's tremendous economic progress as long as their children are breathing foul air and eating poisoned food. During my visit to Beijing last fall, I witnessed only 2 days without smog out of seven, with haze covering everything at a distance of 1km even when the sky was absolutely clear. Shortly after that, in December, Beijing had a "red" pollution alert for the first time in history. So, with those smelters in question being close to Beijing, the government might be really serious about closing them.

Source: Rusal

As a result of these measures, China's domestic Al market is expected to experience a deficit of almost 500kt in 2018 and the deficit is estimated to be sustained at least over the next four years.

Source: Rusal

Talking about the impact of inputs on Al prices, even though the cost-push factor from high coal prices will likely moderate as thermal coal prices have returned to $80s, Chinese alumina prices remain stubbornly high just below $400/t. The jump in prices is supported as refineries have seen rapid declines in inventories, while domestic producers have continued to keep a cap on production.

Finally, the physical delivery premiums in US and Europe have been up by 30-40% since mid-2016 troughs, which is a good indication of strong on-the-ground demand for aluminum.

Al physical delivery premium in Europe

Source: Bloomberg

Al physical delivery premium in US

Source: Bloomberg

I admit there are certain risks to the bright aluminum price picture I'm trying to paint. First of all, the news of the expected Chinese capacity closures have been widely publicized and should therefore be largely priced in by the market. Second, Chinese producers have been ramping up production to cash in on enhanced profitability window and also in anticipation of the winter closures, with Jan-Apr output rising 12.5% y-o-y. However, importantly, exports over the same period rose only 3%, which means apparent demand within China remains strong. Lastly, the indicator I like to watch for a medium-term direction - Al cancelled warrants, a good indicator of physical demand - is not flashing green at the moment (see chart below). That said, prices have defied it since the end of 2015, which might mean that its validity has been somewhat impaired lately (especially considering the strong growth in physical premiums).

Al canceled warrants indicate weak physical demand

Source: Bloomberg

But the big argument in favor of my Rusal pitch is that the marginal cost of aluminum production both in China and ex-China is around $2,000, which is above the current price by about 6% (see charts below). In my experience, the cost of marginal producers is quite a reliable predictor of long-term future prices. (One of the notable exceptions so far has been nickel, where the current price has held around 60% of marginal costs, but this phenomenon is mostly due to the fact that a vast majority of nickel producers are parts of larger conglomerates like BHP, which have so far been willing to subsidize their losses rather than undergo the costly closures).

Source: Rusal

Valuation

Building a financial model for Rusal is a relatively straightforward exercise that does not require many inputs. Below, you can find a summary of my proprietary DCF model for Rusal incorporating the key assumptions that I have spelled out above.

My revenue forecast for Rusal conservatively assumes LME aluminum price of $1,850/t this year (in line with current market and 15% below the marginal cost of Chinese producers), rising at 2% p.a. going forward. We should remember that Rusal's realized price is around 8% ($150) higher than the LME quote as it incorporates a premium for physical delivery (around $60/t) and another $90/t comes from the contribution of value-added products (VAP) in Rusal's sales mix.

I expect Rusal's EBITDA margin to expand from 19% last year to 24% by 2022, mostly aided by the depreciation of the ruble, which I forecast at about 5% p.a.

I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that Rusal enjoys an effective tax rate of around 13-14% (2016 - 13%), significantly below Russia's statutory tax rate of 20%, due to the fact that the company is a tax resident of Cyprus with a corporate tax rate of 12.5%. For its Russian operations, where a majority of its smelters are located, the company uses a tolling system which minimizes its tax rate. Given the strong drive on the part of the Government to push Russian companies to domiciliation in their own country, I believe that this advantage may be at risk and pencil in a 20% tax rate from 2020 onward.

Long-term capex is forecast at $600pa, at the upper end of the company's guidance of $500-600m.

And finally, as I like to top up my recommendation with a technical picture, I believe that technically the stock is well positioned for a breakout upward from the current continuation triangle.

Rusal's technical picture looks promising

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.