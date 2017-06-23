Fiscal Flows Of 6.7% In Vietnam Show What A Full Employment Economy Can Do

In this article, we examine Vietnam from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Vietnam.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

1. Credit creation from banks.

2. Externally from overseas commerce.

3. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks at interest. This chart is domestic credit to the private sector as a percentage of GDP and shows a trend rather than a hard number.

The chart shows that private credit creation is flat and has been flat since peaking in 2011. Credit creation appears to have bottomed after its peak in 2013 and is now rising again which is a positive sign. It has yet to go past all-time highs set in 2011 but is not far off.

The chart below shows the stock market:

The chart shows the stock market is moving again into all time highs which is a bullish sign as there is little overhead resistance and in general all previous buyers of stocks are now no longer underwater on their investments.

The chart below shows GDP:

The chart shows that GDP has been steadily rising in a healthy upwards curve with barely an interruption from the dot com and GFC boom-busts.

The following chart shows the M2 money supply. The money supply is rising with GDP to match the number of transactions occurring each year in the economy.

The chart below shows inflation:

The chart shows that inflation has been far from steady and has varied widely over the last thirty years in a range from minus 1 percent to over twenty-five percent. At present inflation is falling and relatively low at around 3%.

There is little to no inflation from the increasing money supply and this shows the government is adding just the right amount of currency into the system each year to match growth.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population:

The chart indicates that the population has steadily grown, and there are over 90 million people in the economy. A healthy growth rate and a positive chart.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and make sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons:

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has steadily grown with barely an interruption. Over 54 million people with pay packets to spend.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is low at just over 2% and has been low since at least 2000.

Current neo-liberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. Vietnam appears to observe the opposite of this view in that it appears to put employment of people ahead of price stability and inflation. Vietnam will tolerate inflation volatility but not unemployment.

In terms of GDP growth and buffering from world business cycles such as the dot-com and GFC boom-busts such as policy appears to be very effective.

One must remember that since winning the Vietnam war against the Americans, Vietnam has developed without the "benefit" of the Chicago neo-liberal economics school that has prevailed in the West since the Reagan and Thatcher era. In Vietnam the true Keynesian emphasis on full employment and government fiscal policy to achieve and maintain have been followed, rather than the Milton Friedman monetarism that has prevailed in the West where public policy is "achieved" through raising and lowering interest rates and discouraging the government from using fiscal policy.

The true Keynesian results are kinder on the population and better for sustained GDP growth and iron out peaks and troughs in the business cycle.

There is not a lot of information to be found on private debt levels for Vietnam due to its estranged relationship with the West and developing nature.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 111.9%.

The most important measure is private debt to income where Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point regarding household debt to income. It is not possible to say where Vietnam sits within this measure however one indicator the level of savings to income shown in the chart below.

(Source: The Global Economy)

The chart shows a relatively large ration of savings to income, therefore, pointing to low levels of private debt to income. In the developed west a measure of 5% or less is normal, where people save virtually none of their income.

The bottom line is the private sector is in good condition.

We will move onto the government sector

Government Sector

The Vietnamese government has been a strong net add to the private sector long-term.

Government spending is increasing in absolute terms while less as a percentage of GDP because GDP is increasing so much year on year. This is an enviable position to be in.

Vietnam has the following tax rates:

(Source: Trading Economics)

The rates of taxation are relatively high and skewed heavily for business with a 20% corporate tax while the wage earners are paying a 35% top marginal rate plus a 10% consumption tax on all they buy.

In addition to the above 25% of income is lost as social security payments and this is income that cannot be spent now and so does not add to aggregate demand. It is very delayed spending.

The Vietnamese government is the sovereign issuer of its currency unit; as the source of all money in the economy it does not need to obtain funding from the private sector via taxation or borrowing. This sort of economic thinking shows that the government is acting as if the gold standard still exists and that its spending needs to be squared off against a fixed quantity of gold; this has not been the case since 1971.

Many people falsely believe that a government needs to tax and cover spending deficits with bond issuance. The Americans have made some progress with regards entering a modern money system with the NEED Act. Vietnam needs its version of the NEED Act, this bond issuing process could be deleted and the money issued by the Treasury with no bond creation via a third party. This would eliminate the "national debt" that so many people misinterpret as a bad thing and politicians use as an excuse for defunding the public purpose.

The following diagram shows how the fiat money system works and the role of taxation in such a system.

(Vertical and horizontal macroeconomic relations, Wray, L. Randall; Watts, Martin. Modern Monetary Theory and Practice: An Introductory Text (Page 346))

Taxation is a vent for excess aggregate demand in the event of real demand pull inflation. Due to its strong economy, Vietnam would suffer from demand-pull inflation from time to time because it is at full employment most of the time. At times the productive economy cannot provide the quantity of goods demanded by consumers and prices rise. Taxation can vent this off by removing this excess aggregate demand.

Another valid role for taxation is to control behavior. Unwanted behavior such as pollution, unhealthy food, finite resource usage and so on can be taxed out of existence. It does not fund government spending however it does protect people and the environment.

We now move onto the third and final sector of the economy, the external sector.

External Sector

The chart below shows the current account situation.

The current account chart shows a small surplus and a high degree of variability since the 2007 GFC. The absolute value amounts are small, and so has little impact on the domestic economy.

Important for the external sector is the exchange rate. The chart below shows the exchange rate for the Dong over time.

The chart shows the exchange rate has been weakening.

This is unusual as a country with a strong and rising GDP and at full employment normally has a strengthening exchange rate in the same way that a company share appreciates with rising earnings and profits.

The level of corruption in business may explain why the currency is trending down. Sentiment. A high level of corruption makes people less willing to accept the currency as payment for a debt.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income must enter the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula expresses this simple relationship.

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

Non-government sector $ = Government sector $

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Applying the Sector Flows, Summary and Recommendation

The sector flows at present are shown in the table below. GDP is rising, so each year these numbers get bigger in absolute terms.

(Source: Trading Economics and author calculations based on same)

Vietnam is a buy. All three sector are either not negative or are adding to the private domestic sector thus allowing financial assets, such as the stock market index, in the sector to rise.

Looking forward, private credit creation looks to be entering new highs again, and this will add further to the overall sector flows.

The external sector has been over twice as strong as it is now in the past and could be again.

The government as the currency sovereign is not financially constrained, inflation is low, and there is fiscal space for more spending. The government is not infected with the Western austerity obsession and is not afraid to use it currency creation powers to maintain a Keynesian full employment economy.

An investor wishing to gain access to the Vietnamese stock exchange index can do so via the following ETF:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF | NYSEARCA (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.