FDA To Discuss Mylotarg Again And Nabriva's Pivotal Antibiotic Data

Welcome to your weekly digest of approaching regulatory and clinical readouts. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Mylotarg will appear before an FDA panel on July 11, seven years after it was withdrawn owing to safety and efficacy issues. Now the antibody-drug conjugate has more data in the bag, including improved safety findings.

And in the coming months Nabriva (NASDAQ:NBRV) expects pivotal data on its antibiotic lefamulin, a potential first-in-class compound for systemic use. This is the company's lead project, under investigation for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and data will need to impress.

Mylotarg resurrected?

Mylotarg was pulled from the US and European markets in 2010 owing to a combination of a lack of clinical benefit in a confirmatory phase III trial and an increase in fatal induction toxicity.

It first got the go-ahead in 2000 under the accelerated approval pathway as a single agent in first-relapsed patients with CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) aged 60 years or older, on the basis of a 26% response rate.

Pfizer has now re-filed it in combination with daunorubicin and cytarabine for treating adults with previously untreated AML. The re-submission includes data from the phase III open-label study ALFA-0701, as well as a meta-analysis from over 3,000 patients in five randomized phase III trials.

The FDA has scheduled a panel meeting for July 11, and an approval decision is due by September.

ALFA-0701 was run by the Acute Leukemia French Association in collaboration with Pfizer, and enrolled 278 subjects; Mylotarg was given a low dose over a number of days, aiming to produce a high cumulative dose while reducing toxicity.

The trial showed that Mylotarg significantly improved event-free survival, the primary endpoint, at three years, compared with induction chemotherapy alone. There was no overall survival benefit at three years, though there had been at the two-year point.

In terms of safety, Mylotarg patients were more likely to experience persistent thrombocytopenia but importantly there was no significant increase in deaths, with six in the control arm and nine in the treatment arm.

Mylotarg is the first antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to be approved, and it specifically targets CD33. ADCs have struggled with setbacks, and despite years of development only two are on the market: Seattle Genetics' Adcetris and Roche's Kadcyla.

Only this week another CD33-targeting ADC, Seattle's vadastuximab, was canned after an increase in deaths was seen in the treatment arm of a phase I trial (Vadastuximab failure puts Seattle back on the one-trick track, June 19, 2017).

Nabriva Leaps into pneumonia

Navriva's lefamulin belongs to the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics, which work by disrupting bacterial protein synthesis.

Its first pivotal phase III trial, Leap 1, will report in September, having enrolled 550 patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The trial tests lefamulin versus moxifloxacin, with or without adjunctive linezolid. Lefamulin is given intravenously, with potential step-down to its oral version, for seven days unless MRSA is identified; in that case the project is administered for 10 days.

A second study, Leap 2, will compare oral lefamulin versus oral moxiloxacin in 738 patients with moderate CABP. Topline data are due in the first quarter of next year.

Nabriva intends to file in the second half of next year. The two trials will support both US and European filings, but with slightly different endpoints.



Leap 1 and 2 powering and primary measures FDA endpoint EMA endpoint Early clinical response, 72-120 hours after the first dose of study drug Test of cure 5-10 days after the last dose of study drug Intent-to-treat (NYSE:ITT) population Modified ITT and clinically evaluable populations Leap 1 non-inferiority margin 12.5%, >90% power Leap 1 non-inferiority margin 10%, 80% power Leap 2 non-inferiority margin 10%, 90% power Leap 2 non-inferiority 10%, >90% power Source: Investor webcast June 19, 2017.

Lefamulin's phase II trial was conducted in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, comparing intravenous delivery versus intravenous vancomycin. Lefamulin showed comparable response rates to the control and was safe and well tolerated.

It has not been tested in CBAP before, and there are limited data available for the oral version. According to sellside consensus from EvaluatePharma, lefamulin sales could reach $301m by 2022; it has a $429m NPV, 173% of Nabriva's market cap.

The company ended the first quarter with $68.2m in cash, which it says will fund operations at least into the second quarter of next year. Leerink analysts expect an equity raise after the Leap 1 data - although of course this depends on results being positive.

Since its 2015 IPO Nabriva's ADR shares are down 31%, and as its main asset lefamulin has a lot riding on it. On the totality of data from both studies shares could trade up 125% or down 90%, Leerink analysts say.