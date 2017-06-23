Wyndham Worldwide: Fairly Valued Dividend Play

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN), the world's largest hotel company, has enjoyed a surge in share prices of 45% over the past year as the company continued its growth streak (earnings per share grew nearly 10% over the past twelve months) and continued to boost its ROE to new heights (87.53%). Though the run-up in share price makes it a little pricey for value investors, the company's significant competitive advantages, record of consistent dividend raises, and low payout ratio make it a solid option for dividend growth investors.

Competitive Advantages

The company's greatest strength is found in its considerable brand power, with well-recognized brands and dominant market share throughout its different segments:

Source

An additional positive from the strength of the company's brand is that it creates a high demand for asset-light franchises. Due to the minimal capital investment required, franchises tend to be higher-margin and higher ROIC than owned properties:

Another competitive advantage from its franchises is in its high switching costs due to lengthy required contract terms (15 years minimum) and expensive cancellation fees.

Wyndham's dominant market share and large scale across its segments, particularly in its timeshare and resort businesses, creates a network competitive advantage. With more vacation properties than anyone else in the world, WYN offers its timeshare and loyalty rewards program customers unmatched variety, attracting further customers and driving high customer loyalty.

Risks

Though the company has achieved several competitive advantages through its size and scope, it still faces several potential challenges. The internet has increased competitive threats from the likes of Airbnb, Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), among others. Additionally, the cyclical nature of the travel industry and economic slowdowns could also dent or even reverse the growth the company has enjoyed since 2010. Finally, the company has taken on substantial leverage in fueling its strong growth:

Source

Valuation

Despite the aging of the industry's growth cycle, analysts are projecting sustained high growth rates for WYN over the next five years (12.94% annual growth). If the company can meet these projections, its DCF model projects solid returns of ~11.3% annually to investors at current prices, making it fairly valued. However, given the risks posed by growth in competitors, the aging cycle, and the company's enormous debt, this is not nearly enough margin of safety for value investors. However for dividend growth investors, its fair valuation combined with its record of growing or maintaining its dividend payout for over a decade (good for a current yield well over 2%) and 34.5% payout ratio make it a compelling option:

Investor Takeaway

Investors need to be wary of growing competition from online businesses and the risks posed by the potential of an industry slowdown and the company's highly leveraged assets. However, WYN's huge network, brand strength, and franchise profitability and switching costs should sustain growth. Continued growth, combined with its low payout ratio and healthy yield, makes WYN a strong candidate to be a consistent dividend grower for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.