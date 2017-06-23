Dividends & Income Digest: How Do Your Retirement Goals Affect Your Investment Decisions?

Is there a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest? Let us know by commenting below.

In our last D&I Digest, we discussed retirement goals. Not surprisingly, some common themes ran through the Digest and subsequent comments: constructing a balanced portfolio, generating enough income to maintain a certain standard of living, ensuring ongoing dividend payments as well as dividend growth.

It's hard enough to articulate our goals, whether retirement is still a far-off, nebulous thing (as it is for yours truly) or right around the corner. Things get even more complicated when we're figuring out how to achieve those goals.

We'll try to dig a little deeper into the practical side of things with this week's question:

How do your retirement goals affect your investment decisions?

Dennis Dugan

Over the years, my retirement thinking has been guided by a vision of retirement having three defining characteristics: safe, financially secure, and happy. To fulfill that vision, I knew I needed a retirement plan and a retirement investing plan (they are two different things). The value of a robust retirement investing plan is that it confines my investing decision-making to my circle of competence and to buying only very-high-quality stocks, thus reducing investing risk and, hopefully, increasing its rewards. The investing universe is too big for an individual to become competent, much less expert, in all its facets. So it made sense, to me, to limit my investing playground to a very small subset of that infinite universe and, over time, develop a deeper understanding of the entirety of the subset and maybe a level of competence that would improve the odds of fulfilling the safe and financially secure parts of the vision. To that end, I only invest in stocks that are non-MLP and non-REIT stocks in David Fish's roughly 700 Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) monthly lists. I believe being a CCC stock is, in and of itself, a measure of some quality. But it's not robust enough to be a final quality measure. To fill that void, I created a formula to score each of the 700 stocks on about 20 important stock characteristics, the sum of which produces a robust measure of a stock's overall quality. I then confine my stock buying search to the highest-scoring 50% to ensure I only consider buying very high-quality stocks. I then filter for desired characteristics, such as valuation, yield, payout ratio, dividend raising history, and more. This usually results in about a dozen stocks for further due diligence when I'm in buying mode. My retirement investing plan, which can be found on SA here, has specific rules guiding my selling and buying investment decisions. These rules are meant to force me to stay within my circle of competence and take emotion out of play as much as humanly possible, thus improving the probabilities that my vision will be fulfilled and my goals achieved.

Robert Allan Schwartz

I focused less on high(er) dividend growth and more on high(er) current yield, while being careful to not "chase yield." I implemented Henry David Thoreau's advice to "simplify, simplify, simplify." I was never comfortable owning MLPs, BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, options, etc. I reduced the number of REITs. I reduced the number of holdings in total. I will start collecting Social Security when I turn 62 in April 2018. Every dollar I receive from SS is a dollar my portfolio doesn't have to work hard to produce for me. I could have chosen to pay off my mortgage, but it has a 2.75% rate, so I will keep it. I could have chosen to pay off my car loan, but it has a 1.9% rate, so I will keep it. I'm reducing my expenses. I'm borrowing books and movies from the library rather than buying them. This is not an investing decision, but when I retired, I began to exercise 5 to 7 days each week, so I feel better and stronger.

Regarded Solutions

For my own retirement goals, I am no longer in the wealth accumulation phase and no longer have the need or even the desire to build my portfolio beyond what it is now. That does not mean I will just go silently into the night! I will buy some investments, such as a few bond funds, to just round out my own portfolio. If a wonderful opportunity presents itself, I will probably take advantage of it, but my primary goals are to simply maintain the dividend income stream, and capital preservation. Since I am retired, I have reached the satisfying point that I do not need to find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Dividend income investing over the years has enabled me to get to this point, and it feels pretty darn good!

Eric Landis

As mentioned in Part 1, my expectation is that my investment portfolio (along with my wife's pension and our combined Social Security) will represent roughly one-third of our income needs at retirement. By having an actual dividend income number ($25,000) as a retirement goal rather than a total portfolio value, I am better able to ignore the volatility of the market, because whether my portfolio value rises or falls, the dividends paid remains the same. Not only does that goal help me to remain calm during down days, but it also helps keep me focused on the right kind of investments to meet my needs. When I first started investing, I was often looking for the speculative growth stocks in hopes of growing my portfolio quickly, and I ended up owning plenty of duds that didn't perform as I expected. I can recall losing significant capital on a Chinese fertilizer stock, a natural gas ETF, an LED television manufacturer, an oil royalty trust, breakthrough medical devices, etc. If it had a good story, I probably bought it. My search for high returns was a losing strategy, though, because even though I did have some big winners, they were often offset by big losses in other positions. I was like a puppy chasing its tail: spending a whole lot of energy and having some fun, but not getting anywhere by doing it. When I discovered the dividends and income section here on Seeking Alpha, the lightbulb turned on for me, and I embraced the idea that investing in the types of companies that pay and regularly raise dividends was the best way to meet my retirement goals. I've now been writing about my portfolio for four and a half years, and my income has steadily grown to the point where I'm nearing $2,000 in annual dividends. If I can continue growing my dividend income at a 10% annual rate, I will hit my $25,000 goal by age 65. 10% growth may sound like a high target, but between reinvestment of dividends, continued cash contributions to the portfolio, and organic dividend growth from the companies I own, I think it should be an attainable goal. Best of all, I won't be making any more investments in Chinese fertilizer stocks to reach it!

George Schneider

There are several factors a near-retiree must take account of when planning for his retirement. How many years from now till he plans on retiring? What age will he be when he retires? What is his expected longevity, based on family history and general health? What are the sources of retirement income he can expect — i.e., Social Security, defined pension benefit, annuity income, bond and CD income, and dividend income, to name a few?

I'll try to briefly address each one: 1. How Many Years From Now Till Retirement? If we're addressing the retirement needs of a young investor, just starting out in his working career, we'd assume a work span of around 40 years, assuming retirement around the age of 67, which is the full retirement age currently for young millennials. With some 40 years ahead of them, the goal might be to set aside 10% to 15% of earned income and invest in high quality stocks with good growth rates of the dividend. A young investor can invest in Dividend Aristocrats with lower current yields but with solid, high dividend growth rates. He'll have the benefit of those 40 working years to see his dividend income grow at fast rates with an assist from compounding. Though the dividend income will appear small at first due to lower yields, the overall income will surely pick up heft and speed in the middle to latter years of his investing career, ending with an excellent supplement to Social Security benefits. 2. What Age Will He Be When He Retires? If the investor will be on the younger side at retirement, say 50-60 years of age, he'll need to plan on some 30 to 40 years of retirement ahead of him. This will require choosing investments that start out at mid to high yields and that also have shown decent rates of growth in their dividends. Without that growth, this investor will quickly fall behind inflation and come up short. "Retirement, For People In A Hurry" delved into several ways the harried investor, lacking the time, attention, and desire to learn much about self-directed investing, could realize his investment goals and how they might affect his investing decisions if left to others to manage his money for him. The older investor, retiring closer to the 67 to 70 mark, will necessarily have a shorter life expectancy ahead of him, and the need is to account for spending requirement for perhaps only 10 to 15 additional years. If he is married, he'll need to take into account the expected life span of his spouse (women live several years longer than men). With his shorter life expectancy, planning for inflation is less urgent than the earlier example. In addition, if he is planning to sell shares to fund retirement expenses, he can safely withdraw larger annual amounts than his younger retired counterpart. He can also rely more on fixed income products paying somewhat decent yields, like municipal bonds or Treasury bonds. If they provide enough replacement supplemental income, they'll also have the benefit of being a worry-free investment, which will give most retirees greater comfort. 3. What Is The Family History of Longevity And Your General Health? History of family longevity and general health will figure in his calculations in a similar manner as the age at retirement. 4. What And How Much Are Your Expected Sources Of Income? Depending on sources of income and asset levels at retirement, planning and goals for investing at that time will vary considerably. The investor who has achieved a large asset base could be in the position of living off of dividends and not need to sell off any shares to fund his retirement. That is the goal I suggest all investors strive to achieve in my management of the public Fill-The-Gap Portfolio on Seeking Alpha. Readers can read an example of these types of decisions and how they are managed in my recent article "7 Ways To Fortify Your Portfolio Against The Next Crash." The greater and larger the sources of income at retirement, the less risk the investor needs to take on. For example, if the investor will have the maximum monthly Social Security benefit payment (which for a person retiring in 2016 at full retirement age is $2,639) and his spouse will have the same maximum, their combined $5278 in monthly income will give them a guaranteed annual income from this source of $63,336. Many couples in various parts of the country could live comfortably on this alone. Though inflation kickers are built into this income source, they should not be counted upon to any real extent since inflation adjustments of the last several years have been 0% to 0.7%. Not much to hang your hat on. So this couple may need fewer additional sources of income to pay retirement expenses. Those with lower, or much lower, Social Security benefits will need to invest in products that will fill the gap for them between expected expenses and their S.S. benefit. If they are behind in their saving and investing, they may need to reach a bit further out on the risk and yield scale to gain the income they require. This would entail investments other than very low-paying savings accounts, money market accounts and most CDs. Long-term bonds offer the highest yields, and dividend stocks provide higher yields though entail greater risk. So a couple needing greater income in addition to S.S. benefit will be spreading their investments into various product structures just discussed to obtain the mix that meets their income goals and risk tolerance. I would opine that most investors needing income to supplement their S.S. benefit (which would describe most investors) should give serious consideration to investing a goodly percentage of their savings in very high quality stocks that sport long histories of paying a dependable stream of dividends that have evidenced a decent level of growth over the years. As an example of going further out on the risk and yield scale, I recently wrote, "Feast On This 8.1% Yielding Restaurant." It is a good example of the risks that come with the reach for yield. The small position we just added in DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) has declined almost 10% since our purchase as it continues to be beaten down along with most of the casual dining sector. Because I believe management is taking steps to turn around the company, I believe, for some investors in need of higher yield to meet spending needs, this is a viable investment choice. This is because we are interested in the sustainability of the income stream, not the daily price of the stock. In conclusion, there are many factors and retirement goals one must consider when making investing decisions as they affect the investor's ultimate success in retirement. The more attention the investor pays to such factors, the better chance he'll have of attaining that success.

