The All-Retirement Team: Top-Rated Stocks With Solid Dividend Track Records (Part 3)

One of the best ways to generate stable income in any market environment is through dividend growth investing. Thankfully, this strategy is not rocket science and it is fairly simple for anyone to implement. Ideally, you want to build a portfolio of dividend paying stocks that have a track record of increasing their dividends every year. This way, not only are you generating stable income, but you are also able to maintain the purchasing power of your dollar (as long as your dividends are at least rising at the rate of inflation).

All Dividend Stocks Are Not Created Equal

We love analyzing dividend stocks and we built our investment process to help us find the cream of the dividend stock crop (using a combination of dividend stock rankings, Buy Zones, and Action Ratings).

Our whole strategy is built around buying high-quality dividend stocks at good prices.

Our rankings are derived by ranking each stock in our universe based on 30 key fundamental and technical data points across four rating categories: (1) Dividend, (2) Safety, (3) Value, and (4) Momentum. Click here to learn more about our rankings and how we use them for stock selection.

We then combine these rankings with our Buy Zones and Action Ratings to help us decipher which stocks are trading at reasonable price. Click here to learn more about our entry strategy.

That said, we have a standard screener in the Dividend Investors Club called the All-Retirement Team and there are currently 32 stocks that meet the criteria below:

Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases >= 20 years

>= 20 years Dividend Yield > 2.0%

> 2.0% 1-year Dividend Growth > 4.0%

> 4.0% 5-year and 10-year Dividend CAGRs > 4.0%

> 4.0% Parsimony Dividend Rating: >= 7

>= 7 Parsimony Momentum Rating >= 2 (to avoid "value traps")

We then ranked these stocks using a Dividend/Safety/Value (DSV) blend. The DSV blend is a blend of our individual Dividend, Safety, and Value ratings for each stock using equal weightings: Dividend (33.33% weight), Safety (33.33%), Value (33.33%). We used this blend so that the most well-rounded stocks would be ranked higher on the list.

We will highlight each of these stocks over the course of an eight-part series. Below is a schedule of the entire series (with links to past articles).

Part 1: Honorable Mention (stocks #29-32)

Part 2: Seventh Team (stocks #25-28)

Part 3: Sixth Team (stocks #21-24)

Part 4: Fifth Team (stocks #17-20)

Part 5: Fourth Team (stocks #13-16)

Part 6: Third Team (stocks #9-12)

Part 7: Second Team (stocks #5-8)

Part 8: First Team (stocks #1-4)

The All-Retirement Team: Sixth Team

This article highlights the four stocks that made the Sixth Team (stocks #21-24). The tables below summarize some of the key data points that we analyze when ranking our dividend stocks.

Source: Dividend Investors Club / Parsimony Investment Research

#24 UGI Corp. (UGI)

Founded in 1882, UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations.

UGI has a current dividend yield of 2.0% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 7.3% and a payout ratio of 35%. The company has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on UGI (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for the stock to move a little closer to the Buy Zone before considering a new purchase).

#23 NextEra Energy (NEE)

Founded in 1984, NextEra Energy generates, transmits, and distributes electric energy to over 9 million customers primarily in Florida. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, solar, coal, petroleum coke, nuclear, and wind sources.

NEE has a current dividend yield of 2.8% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 8.8% and a payout ratio of 44%. The company has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

As shown in the table below, NEE's valuation is stretched right now and the stock is trading at a premium to its long-term historical valuation metrics.

Based on valuation, we currently have a Profit rating on NEE (which means we do not recommend buying it at current levels and believe that it is a good profit-taking candidate if that is part of your long-term investment plan).

#22 McDonald's Corp. (MCD)

Founded in 1940, McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. The company operates 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants.

MCD has a current dividend yield of 2.4% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 13.7% and a payout ratio of 64%. The company has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

As shown in the table below, MCD's valuation is stretched right now and the stock is trading at a premium to its long-term historical valuation metrics.

Based on valuation, we currently have a Profit rating on MCD (which means we do not recommend buying it at current levels and believe that it is a good profit-taking candidate if that is part of your long-term investment plan).

#21 Pentair (PNR)

Founded in 1966, Pentair operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water Quality Systems, Flow & Filtration Solutions, and Technical Solutions.

PNR has a current dividend yield of 2.1% with a 10-year annual growth rate of 9.1% and a payout ratio of 49%. The company has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

We currently have a Neutral rating on PNR (which means it is a "hold" at current levels if you own it, but we would wait for the stock to move a little closer to the Buy Zone before considering a new purchase).

Summary

If you are looking to generate stable income for a retirement portfolio, dividend growth investing is a great way to accomplish this goal and any one of these dividend machines would make a nice addition to your portfolio.

Note that identifying good stocks is only the starting point of building a dividend portfolio and investors should pay close attention to valuation as well when deciding whether or not to buy a stock as many stocks right now are overvalued (i.e., good stocks can often trade at bad prices).

