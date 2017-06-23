Consumer Cyclical Dog Gains Topped By Barnes & Noble In June

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Consumer Cyclical dogs showed 32.7% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Small dogs rule this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes 28 industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented nineteen, ranging in yield from 3.96%-14.19%.

Barnes & Noble led the June Consumer Cyclical dogs by analyst estimated net gains, and price upside, while Greek Organization led by dividend yield, as calculated 6/16/17.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Projected 12.5% To 64.2% Net Gains For Ten Consumer Cyclical Dogs By May 2018

Five of ten top gaining Consumer Cyclical dogs, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as being among the top ten dividend-yielding of fifty for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $641.76, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 134% more than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) was projected to net $419.22, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% more than the market as a whole.

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) was projected to net $260.29, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Mattel (MAT) was projected to net $255.10, based on dividends, plus fourteen analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's (M) was projected to net $232.07, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Greek Organisation (OTCPK:GOFPY) was projected to net $121.90, based on dividends only, with no target price estimates from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair (FUN) was projected to net $119.22, based on dividends only plus target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Staples (SPLS) was projected to net $113.01, based on dividends plus price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $69.10, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY) netted $67.69 based on dividends only, no price estimates by analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Dogs By Yield Covered 19 of 28 Industries In June

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts June 16 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from nineteen of twenty-three Consumer Cyclical sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 50 May Consumer Cyclical Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Cyclical dogs selected 6/16/17 with top yields represented eight industries in the sector: (1) Gambling [3 listed]; (2) Media - Diversified [1 listed]; (3) Specialty Retail [1 listed]; (4) Resorts & Casinos [1 listed]; (5) Broadcasting - TV [1 listed]; (6) Leisure [1 listed]; (7) Department Stores [1 listed]; (8) Apparel Manufacturing [1 listed].

A lone apparel store stock , Stein Mart (SMRT) [1], followed by the rubber and plastics representative, Deswell Industries (DSWL) [2],

One of three gambling industry firms was top yield Consumer Cyclical stock, Greek Organisation A (OTCPK:GOFPY) [1]. The other two gambling firms placed sixth and seventh, Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF) [6], and Greek Organisation B (OTCPK:GRKZF) [7].

Loners completed the list:

The media - diversified representative placed second, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2]. The specialty retail representative placed third, Barnes & Noble (BKS) [3].

Crown Resorts, from resorts & casinos (OTCPK:CWLDY), placed fourth [4]; Television Broadcasts (OTCPK:TVBCF), placed fifth [5].

The leisure industry representative placed eighth, Mattel (MAT) [8]. Finally two firms from department stores and apparel manufacturing placed ninth, and tenth, Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY) [9], and Van de Velde (OTCPK:VDEVF) [10], to complete the top ten June Consumer Cyclical top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-28) Eight Consumer Cyclical Dogs Showed 9.08% To 57.35% Upsides, And (29) None Cast Downsides By June 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wanted (30) A 6.2% Median Target Price Upside and (31) A 11.7% Gain From 30 Consumer Cyclical Dogs Come June 2018

Consumer Cyclical top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 16, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition ahead for the Consumer Cyclical top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 32.7% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Cyclical Stocks By June 2018

Ten top Consumer Cyclical dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclical dogs selected 6/16/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven industries in the twenty three industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (32) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs Delivering 18.99% Vs. (33) 14.3% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 32.7% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The fourth lowest priced Consumer Cyclical top yield dog, Barnes & Noble (BKS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 64.18%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield dogs for June 16 were: Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF); Television Broadcasts (OTCPK:TVBCF); Greek Organisation A (OTCPK:GOFPY); Barnes & Noble (BKS); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), with prices ranging from $3.60 to $9.65.

Five higher-priced Comm Services dogs for June 16 were: Greek Organisation B (OTCPK:GRKZF); Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY); Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY); Mattel (MAT); Van de Velde (OTCPK:VDEVF), whose prices ranged from $10.4 to $55.35.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. -- Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

