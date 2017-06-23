Corbus Pharmaceuticals Can Hit New Highs By Year's End

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) has made waves recently for its cystic fibrosis (CF) Phase II data for Anabasum, but it is the upcoming data on the same drug for two other indications--systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis--that will have the biggest impact on shares by the end of the year. While CF is a key indication, it is not what Corbus investors should be focusing on right now, as there will be no new data on CF until mid-2018 at the earliest, depending on when a planned Phase IIb for CF begins and how fast it enrolls.

The upcoming data due by the end of this year for the other two indications will help mitigate some of the controversy that has arisen around the stock since early Phase IIa data were published on Anabasum for systemic sclerosis (scleroderma) late last year, and CF early this year. I believe the upcoming systemic sclerosis data will be positive and could lead to the stock reaching new highs before 2018.

I've been long Corbus since December 2015 and will continue to hold for the long term while the bull/bear battle continues to rage on this stock. The attention is warranted because Corbus was the best performing biotech stock of 2016, and this coupled with the fact that it is pre-revenue and in the trial stage makes it risky, attracting strong opinions on both sides. The controversy stems from the fact that while its two Phase II trials completed for systemic sclerosis and cystic fibrosis were seen as positive by the company (and much of the market as well considering the stock's current level), naysayers claim that data from small-scale Phase IIa trials can be massaged.

While data from small trials can always be massaged, the new data coming in by the end of the year will help determine if that is actually the case here. The first new set on the way is for the open label extension of the Anabasum trial for systemic sclerosis. This extension was granted to Corbus by the FDA back in April 2016 because - and this is what many investors might be overlooking - systemic sclerosis has no approved treatment and it has the highest mortality rate of any autoimmune disease at an astonishing 50%. The most common proximate cause of death is lung fibrosis, the same main cause of death for cystic fibrosis patients.

Another open label extension was granted Corbus by the FDA for Anabasum in the dermatomyositis indication, and this extension began enrolling in November 2016. Once again, investors may be overlooking the fact that dermatomyositis, just behind systemic sclerosis, has an enormously high mortality rate for an autoimmune disease of 45% within 9 years post diagnosis. Once again, no approved treatments, mortality from interstitial lung disease, which is why the FDA granted the extension here as well.

Ironically, among the 3 indications trialed so far (excluding lupus which is a bit farther down the line) cystic fibrosis is the most notorious but actually has the longest survival rate post diagnosis of the three. It also already has approved treatments including Orkambi and Kalydeco from Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX), which is why no open label extension was granted for CF.

When investors think of CF, they think six-figure drug costs and lucrative markets. When they think of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, they tend to just get confused and have no point of reference, because no drugs have been approved yet.

The most important data in my opinion in terms of approval is the change in the modified Rodnan Skin Score, or mRSS. This is an objective criterion that can be measured without a questionnaire, and it will be the primary endpoint of the upcoming registrational Phase III study to kick off by the end of the year. It is a measure of skin-thickening and the gold standard for systemic sclerosis efficacy.

From the charts above, we can see a progressive, linear improvement in mRSS, and on the right we see that by week 8, zero Anabasum patients had any worsening of mRSS, whereas placebo patients did. Medically relevant improvement in mRSS was achieved at around week 10 and continued improvement into week 16.

The main problem with the data is that it could be an accident. There were only 43 patients involved in this study on a 2:1 Anabasum to placebo ratio. Meaning, only 28 patients were on Anabasum. But there are two other charts that point toward this not being an accident. First is this one:

These results are called the CRISS score, which includes the objective mRSS measurement (the biggest component of the CRISS) plus different subjective questionnaires about quality of life including skin itching and the like. Subjects are clearly more evenly spread out in the active arm over placebo, so something is happening. We just don't know how sustainable it is yet. In placebo we do have cases of significant improvement as well, but autoimmune disorders like this do tend to temporarily and randomly resolve themselves, only to flare up again later, so this is not a surprise.

The second chart that convinces me that this is no fluke is this one:

This is a graph of gene expression for 47 inflammatory response pathway genes in Anabasum versus placebo patients. Expression of these genes is also an objective measurement, and nearly all of them down-regulated in the Anabasum arm, not so in placebo.

But again, the problem with the data is not enough patients and not a long enough duration. But that is exactly what the open label extension data may resolve, either way.

Why Open Label Extension Data is the Key

In the open label extension, all patients are receiving Anabasum, so we will have a larger sampling of patients. Corbus is already planning a second year to the extension, which hints towards safety still not being a problem after a whole year of treatment. The fact that all eligible patients chose to continue in the extension also speaks volumes about their personal experience with the drug. If any couldn't tolerate the side effects (mostly mild dizziness) or thought it wasn't helping, they probably would not have participated. Year-long follow-ups are major inconveniences logistically speaking.

If the open label extension data for systemic sclerosis is similar to what we have already, then Anabasum looks likely to be approved following the planned Phase III study. The risk/benefit analysis would look lopsidedly positive, considering the drug will be shown to be safe on a long-term basis for the treatment of the most lethal autoimmune disease for which there is nothing available on the market beyond steroids and immunosuppression. If safety is established by the extension, then even if the mRSS score improvement could be better in the Phase III, the risk/benefit analysis will still point heavily in favor of approval. Take Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) for instance, whose muscular dystrophy drug Eteplirsen was approved mainly based on safety and subjective endpoints. But the disease is lethal and there were no adequate treatments.

Inflammation Resolution vs. Suppression

Here we come back to dermatomyositis, for which Phase II data is due around the same time as the systemic sclerosis extension. Both dermatomyositis and systemic sclerosis are caused by persistent and unresolved inflammation. Immunosuppressive drugs, as their name suggests, suppress inflammation systemically, which leads to other side effects as the immune system is less able to fight infection when suppressed. Anabasum, on the other hand, triggers inflammation resolution, a process which is part of the immune system itself and doesn't shut it down.

So nothing is being suppressed here. All that is happening is that an overactive immune system is being signaled to resolve a constant state of attack. If it works with systemic sclerosis, then it looks likely to work with dermatomyositis. The double dose of data by the end of the year in both indications will make it much clearer whether Anabasum has a future in autoimmunity.

On top of that, the Phase III for systemic sclerosis will begin at around the same time these data are released, and should be completed by late 2018, when open label extension data for dermatomyositis will be due as well.

Over the long term, systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis look to be more important than CF in terms of Anabasum's eventual addressable market. The drug will cost the same regardless of indication, and success with those two will point toward more probable success with lupus. A Phase II trial in lupus is also planned for the second half of 2017 and will be NIH funded. The lupus market is over half a million patients in the US and EU. CF is only 75,000, systemic sclerosis 90,000, and dermatomyositis 50,000.

Risks

The main risk with Corbus is not, as many investors believe, that the cystic fibrosis data is a fluke. Cystic fibrosis is actually the odd man out here, the only indication of the 4 Corbus is currently pursuing that is not autoimmune. The biggest risk is that Corbus is a very leveraged company, not in terms of cash which it has $50M of and is well funded through 2018, but in terms of its pipeline. Not only is it limited to a single candidate, but if the open label extension systemic sclerosis data do not impress, that will lower expectations for the other two autoimmune indications as well.

All autoimmune indications are interlinked, and if one fails, the other two are more likely to fail also. Bottom line, if the open label extension data and dermatomyositis data are both lackluster, the stock could fall to 2015 levels sub $3.

The chances of that, in my view, are small, though to pin an exact percentage would just be guessing. The fact that patients opted for both open-label extensions so far, and that objective measurements show improvement so far, plus clear safety data in two of the most lethal autoimmune diseases known, point towards a decent likelihood of success. And success in one points towards success in the more mild, but much more prevalent and therefore lucrative lupus indication, where I believe the big money will be.

So if you're interested in taking a position in CRBP leading up to all this data, it is time to put CF on the back burner in your mind and focus on the other two, less notorious, but much more serious indications for which Anabasum actually aims to treat the root cause, and for which data are due in the fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.