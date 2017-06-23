Real Estate Weekly: Strong Home Sales, Data Center REITs Climb On Oracle Earnings

Home prices rose 6.8% YoY in May, beating expectations. Prices are now 3% higher than 2006 peaks, but remain 18% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

New and existing home sales both topped expectations in May. The recovery in single family housing construction continues to be slow.

Investors continued to digest Amazon’s announcement that it plans to buy Whole Foods. We analyzed the effects on retail REITs and Amazon.

Data Centers climbed 3.3% after blowout earnings from Oracle. Oracle reported strong growth in their cloud business and better than expected performance in their software business.

REITs finished the week lower by 0.5%. The sector is now higher by 2.4% YTD and 5% including dividends. Homebuilders rose 0.6%.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 0.5% as the 10-year yield was unchanged near the lowest levels of 2017. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) climbed 0.3%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were higher by 0.6% on the week after strong new and existing home sales data . The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) gained 0.2%, in part due to renewed discussion about the "solar wall" along the Mexico border.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 0.5% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) fell 1.3%.

REITs are now higher by 2.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 5% on a total-return basis. The sector divergences are also quite significant: the Data Center sector has surged 28% while the retail-focused REITs have fallen double-digits. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Winners and Losers on The Week

The market continued to digest the news last week that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to acquire Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM): its first significant move into brick and mortar retail. This week, we wrote a report that looked at the effects of this move on the real estate industry: "Amazon's Big Mistake… And How Shopping Center REITs Benefit." We see the move as a positive catalyst for shopping center REITs and concluded that this may have been a significant strategic mistake by Amazon by thrusting itself into the spotlight and raising concerns over their anti-competitive pricing practices. Last-mile delivery continues to be the Achilles heel of e-commerce. We pointed out that Amazon's "free" 2-day delivery is largely an illusion: the company subsidizes billions in losses from shipping retail goods with their other successful business lines, specifically their AWS service. We reviewed several studies into Amazon's practice that concluded that this practice may be illegal. Without the sales tax advantages and the ability to subsidize free delivery, based on our analysis, buying online would actually be more expensive than going to the store for many goods.

Data Centers were the best performing sector this week after positive earnings from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Oracle reported better than expected results in both their cloud and software business. Data center REITs reacted positively to this news, particularly that Oracle's software business showed slowing decline, an indication that the "private cloud" is showing stabilization as firms have increasingly switched to public cloud providers such as Amazon and Google. In our data center recap published last week, "As Tech Stocks Tumble, REITs Become 'Big Data' Powerhouses" we discussed that Digital Realty announced plans to merge with DuPont Fabros. The combined company, the largest data center REIT, will be a cloud computing powerhouse.

We also published our quarterly update on the self-storage sector," Storage Wars." We discussed that a confluence of factors, including weaker than expected demand and 30% YoY growth in new supply (3% of existing stock), has slowed down rent growth and pushed down NAV valuations. We also theorized that this weakness in demand may be the beginning of a troubling trend. Perhaps the millennial 'generation of renters' will simply rent everything and require less storage space.

The six best performing REITs this week were Care Capital (NYSE:CCP), DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT), Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Coresite (NYSE:COR), and Education Realty (NYSE:EDR).

The six worst performing REITs were DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Urban Edge (NYSE:UE), Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC), Verreit (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), and Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI).

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

New and Existing Home Sales Strong in May

New and existing home sales were both strong in May after a disappointing April. New home sales climbed 2.9% MoM and are higher by 8.9% from May 2016. The median price of new homes were down 3.8% YoY, perhaps an indication that homebuilders are beginning to build slightly more lower-priced homes. Supply of new homes remains relatively low at 5.3 months. While the first half of 2017 has been strong for new home sales, permitting and starts data over the past three months have been disappointing and may foreshadow slowing new home sales in the late 2017.

Existing Home Sales also exceeded expectations after a weak April, climbing 1.1% from last month and 2.7% from May 2016. Low inventory continues be a drag, as inventory is 8.4% below last May. The month's supply of existing homes is 4.2 months, a historically low number. Low inventory has continued to push home prices higher at an above-trend rate. The FHFA Home Price Index rose 6.8% YoY.

Home prices are now 3% above their 2006 peak, but still 18% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

Bottom Line

REITs finished the week lower by 0.5%. The sector is now higher by 2.4% YTD and 5% including dividends. Data Centers rose 3.3% after blowout earnings from Oracle. Oracle reported strong growth in their cloud business and better than expected performance in their software business.

Investors continued to digest Amazon's announcement that it plans to buy Whole Foods. We analyzed the effects on retail REITs and Amazon. We see the move as a positive catalyst for shopping center REITs and concluded that this may have been a significant strategic mistake by Amazon.

New and existing home sales both topped expectations in May. The recovery in single family housing construction continues to be slow. Home prices rose 6.8% YoY in May, beating expectations. Prices are now 3% higher than 2006 peaks, but remain 18% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, DLR, DFT, COR, CCP, OHI, SRC.

