Market Volatility Bulletin: 'Same Old Song, But With A Different Meaning Since Vol's Been Gone'

S&P futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) struck a range-bound tone during overnight trading, staying within yesterday's trading range. After opening slightly higher on news that banks all of the major US banks passed their Fed administered stress tests yesterday, indexes fell off slightly in the first fifteen minutes of trading, only to smartly rebound to new session highs. The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) remains off of record highs, while the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) will look to put together its third consecutive day of bullish movement.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures, after gaining nearly 0.50% during yesterday's trading, are up another 0.75% early in the session. The Japanese Yen, another risk-off asset traditionally bid up by investors in times of stress, is trading only slightly stronger against the US dollar in overnight trading.

The VIX opened up slightly higher this morning, as volatility bulls sought to overtake its weekly highs at 11.19. VIX then promptly cratered more or less to weekly lows.



CNBC: Thursday Close

Though it only did so marginally, the Nasdaq rose for the second day in a row on Thursday, as it continues to find its footing after giving up nearly 3% earlier in the month. The Dow and S&P both started the day range-bound, but gave up gains after a bull breakout of the range-highs failed to follow through.



Source: The Balance of Trade

Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) continued showing a strong presence, gaining over 1% on the day. Combined with the lackluster performance from the technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) yesterday, the rise in health care was enough to take over as the top performing S&P sector year-to-date. The Senate Republicans' release of their Obamacare replacement bill Thursday morning may have helped to support XLV prices. Consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) both turned in weak performances on the day, losing 0.66% and 0.62% respectively.

Shout-Out

Today we'll briefly highlight a recent piece by SA contributor Eric Parnell, CFA, titled Killer Curves. In this article, the author discusses the US yield curve, specifically the different yield spreads, and the effects the movement may have on your typical equity investor.

To start, Mr. Parnell takes a shorter-term look at the 2-10-year yield spread, noting that, when combined with looks at the 2-30-year spread, and the 5-30-year spread, the bull story for the US economy begins to break down somewhat.

He notes that the yield curve is flattening, but as of yet, that is not reason to panic for stock investors. Historically, stocks do not peak in value until well after the 2-10-year yield has inverted, and begins a shift in the other direction.

The longer-term look at the 2-10-year curve shows this quite clearly, note the timing of the last two 2-10-year inversions in relation to our last two stock market crashes.

Mr. Parnell then moves to compare both long and short-term yields to their counterparts during times in history.

For example, when the yield curve inverted back in the late 1990s into early 2000, both long-term (top chart above) and short-term (bottom chart above) yields were rising with short-term yields rising at a greater rate. Moreover, the absolute level of yields for both was well north of 6% at their peak. When the yield curve inverted back in the mid-2000s, both long-term and short-term yields were rising with short-term yields rising at a much more dramatic pace. And, by the time the curve inverted, the absolute level of yields for both was at 5% or higher.

Contrasted with the yield dynamics of today, short-term Treasuries have been slowly rising, while long-term Treasury yields have been falling.

So, while the yield curve is not yet inverted in the U.S. and stocks have historically shown the propensity to continue rising until well after inversion has taken place, investors should consider the risk that the sequencing may play out differently this time around given the difference in yield trends across the curve and lower absolute yields overall. Monitoring trends in corporate earnings may be particularly useful in assessing this risk in the months ahead.

The author then closes with a look at the yield curve in China, and the possible spillover effects that the recent Chinese yield curve inversion may have.

Thoughts on Volatility

As stocks fell into yesterday's close, the VIX took the opportunity to climb off of its daily lows, closing just under 10.50. It is down again slightly in the overnight market, along with the VX futures. F1 (July) is currently trading at 12.00, while F2 (August) is trading at 12.75.

While the spot VIX has stayed remarkably range-bound over the last month, its exchange-traded counterparts (VXX, TVIX, UVXY, XIV) have seen a significant amount of price decay due to the contango market structure exhibited by the VIX futures curve. Because the popular short-term VIX ETPs are comprised of an index of first- and second-month VX futures, a look at the front-end contango can give market participants a solid idea of potential expense for holding a long position on a longer-term basis.

In yesterday's piece, we discussed a recent reader comment: Eric Peterson pointed out that not only can the inside markets benefit those looking to express an outlook with VX futures spreads, we also pointed out that this smaller bid-ask can also benefit those looking to simply roll over an existing position.

Today we'll address the second part of his comment, reproduced below:

On Wednesday, we offered a potential VX spread position for those interested in long-volatility exposure: long July, short August. Regarding the benefits of spread positions over outrights, we wrote the following.

It is important to realize that while taking a long volatility position with a VX futures spread may ease aggregate risk, the contango still works against you; perhaps mightily so. The potential benefit of getting long volatility with a spread position though, is that in a range-bound VIX situation (like we've been seeing of late), both contracts are likely to move lower together. This benefits the position-taker in that some of the loss in the front-month contract is likely to be offset by a gain in the back-month contract, unlike simply taking an outright long position in the front-month.

Mr. Peterson's suggestion for an alteration to our spread position makes a lot of sense. When going long a VX spread, an investor is essentially looking to overcome the contango as the futures curve flattens out (and hopefully moves into backwardation).

As of yesterday's close, the F1-F2 contango was 5.48%, and the F2-F3 contango was well over 8%. Mr. Peterson's suggestion of long July, short September then, essentially offers more room to the upside in the case of a VIX spike. Of course, the move may blow well past a simple flattening out of the curve and into backwardation, but as shown below, VIX spikes of late have tended to shy away from backwardation.



Source: The Balance of Trade

We appreciate Mr. Peterson's comment, and welcome those with other market opinions or views to share them with us in the comment section below.

Straddle data demonstrates S&P options traders' commitment to the idea that the market will continue to go nowhere over the next week, month, and quarter. Vols came down sharply across the board over the past 24 hours.

Quarterly vol is in the bottom one-percentile of observation. Weekly vol, while very low, is well within the range of the past several months. Monthly implied volatility is definitely at the low end of the range, but higher by about a point from where it was two weeks ago when the spot VIX hit a 23.5-year low.

A reminder to traders and investors is that these low levels of vol do not only mean that the options market sees a very low chance of the S&P taking a tumble; the options market sees basically nothing at all happening.

This is why we always quote straddle prices as opposed to simply put prices. At-the-money straddles are completely agnostic as to the direction of a large market move; that is to say that they are "delta-neutral". We read a lot of commentary that more or less posits that the low VIX indicates that there is no "fear" in the markets. That may well be true, but it also necessarily means that there is no greed.

Tracking the Trade

About three weeks ago, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

We've moved on to another trade, which the interested reader can follow here.

Today we'll check back in on the state of this trade.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy:

For insight into what leads Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment last Monday):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it.

What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say a couple weeks ago:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail risk.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Pricing Update

Here is what the "baseline" looks like today:

At a mid of -$9.75, the baseline is down substantially from its highs put in a couple weeks ago of around $35; the original mid that we initiated the trade was $12.25. Clearly, this trade is choppy.

What is very interesting, however, is the fact that the theta and delta on the position have each come off their high levels. The delta that was once as high as 1.3 is now down to .28: moves lower in ES will be less painful. Theta, which at one point stood at almost $1.50/day of harmful spread impact, is now down to a more manageable $.78. In other words, the trade's risk profile is muting.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract when the ES pushed higher over the past couple weeks, and bought an ES futures (or perhaps a couple) when the market had gone lower. This has indeed been a strongly range-bound market, and a trader could nurse this position pretty well by hedging the position.

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle.

Since then, we scaled in with another 18 of the calendar spreads at an average cost of $1.085.

To compare current Greeks, we offer this table:

Our position (using midpoint prices) is down a grand total of $8.5, including all adjustments vs. down $22 for the baseline. We were harmed by the fact that we scaled into eight calendar spreads at unattractive prices, but helped by selling the strangle and trading the calendars to begin with.

It is well worth noting that had ES continued to march higher, the baseline trade would have significantly outperformed our modified version.

Mechanics - adding to our scaled position

The baseline is a 1x50, and so we want our position to mirror to the extent possible.

We'll look to get 4 more of these done at $.65. If filled, it will bring our scaled spread to $.955 per spread. This is below, but not far below, the initial opportunity we had to trade the spread at $1.15. Scaling is no guarantee that you'll get filled at better prices, just as dollar-cost averaging is no guarantee that you'll always be averaging down.

That will put our spread total on this trade up to 52 of the Aug-Sep 2600 calls.

Conclusion

As we finish the bulletin for today, trade ranges look to be reasonably muted (the S&P trades at 2436 as we close up).

Always look to learn and improve at trading, or whatever it is you do, each day.

That's all for now. We welcome your comments. The first week of the Sept. contract for ES futures traders was choppy but ultimately very contained. We'd love to hear your opinions and/or trading strategies based on what you see in the days and weeks to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.