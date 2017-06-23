MannKind: Afrezza Sales See Best Result In More Than A Year

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors have a something to smile about today, but still need to keep the enthusiasm tempered to see if the spike in new scripts is something that can be maintained and whether or not the company is able to address the problems with poor refills.

For the week ending June 16, total Afrezza scripts came in above 380 with new scripts being the main cause of the sharp rise. Refills were essentially flat. As most investors are aware, MannKind shifted gears in management by promoting Mike Castagna as CEO. Castagna was the CMO over the past year and a half.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I do not want to rain on the parade of seeing a big rise in script numbers, but I work in what is realistic more-so than simply accepting what is presented at face value. What we know is that new scripts jumped from 145 scripts the week prior to 226 this week. That is a 56% rise in one week. That type of move needs to be taken with at least a grain of salt. Accomplishing such a pop is great, but what investors need to do is consider what may have caused such a spike. Were these samples that hit the street after a backlog? Is this a result of the American Diabetes Association meeting that started on June 9th and new interest was expressed by doctors? There are several possible answers at play that simply need a bit more time to fully grasp. The pop is good, but we simply need to see if traction is lasting. Personally I would lean toward this sudden gain in new scripts being a result of new interest from doctors attending the ADA conference. In the longer term I would caution that this enthusiasm of new doctors will settle down a bit and that we will see if the refills can see a spike in 4 more weeks. This spike actually presents a good data point to assess refill efforts.

As stated earlier, I am still very concerned about the situation with refills. Getting new scripts is one part of the equation. Getting repeat customers is the other. With Afrezza it seems that getting new scripts is challenging, and getting people to stay on Afrezza is very, very challenging. MannKind needs to resolve this refill issue quickly, as it is the refills that allow for compounding growth and traction.

This past week of data has presented the first real decent spike that Afrezza has seen ever since MannKind took full control of sales about a year ago. After numerous false starts, the reaction to such a spike is a bit muted. The 7% run in the stock today is a cautious rise. If MannKind can deliver a higher number with the June 23 data, then there is certainly room for the street to show the equity a bit more love. It is fortunate that the Fourth of July holiday week will not put a damper on the possibility of traction actually happening. The bottom line is that the results of the week ending June 16rd give cause for a bit of very cautious optimism.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

A chart that the bulls in MannKind may appreciate is the comparison of the respective launches of Afrezza. Sanofi was the partner for about 18 months, and MannKind has been driving the bus for the past year. Up until this past week, MannKind had not been able to deliver a vertical spike that was of note other than the typical spike following a holiday week.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis the big spike this week did improve the metrics. Afrezza sales are now a respectable 19.33% higher than what was delivered in Q1. Bears may point to the big spike as an anomaly, but sales are sales, and even if a conference had a big assist, the result is better than what would have otherwise transpired. As stated above, refills will be the big thing to watch. The results of the week ending June 16 represent the best single week that MannKind has delivered to date.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis the gap is closing up. Sales in Q2 of 2017 are now just 4.8% lower than the same quarter in 2016. After the end of this current quarter the comparisons will be MannKind vs. MannKind instead of MannKind vs. Sanofi.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Despite the enthusiasm in the sales spike, the cash situation has not changed materially. MannKind is still in a cash crunch and the issue surrounding a $10 million debt payment to Deerfield due in July is still central in the minds of many. I estimate that as of June 16th MannKind has $25.1 million in cash and $30.1 million in credit. The added revenue from the sales spike last week did not really move the needle of the cash situation in a material way.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In my opinion, the next few weeks are critical. The current sales levels are well below what is needed to impress anyone and well below the levels that will generate material cash for the company. MannKind needs to tackle this $10 million issue with Deerfield quickly. The realistic options are as follows:

Pay $10 million in cash and hope that the company can find a way to raise capital in the two subsequent 3 months so as not to fall out of compliance with the $25 million cash/credit covenant that Deerfield has at the end of any quarter. This solution carries a lot of risk because MannKind lacks the leverage to negotiate with any potential lender or partner. Negotiate with Deerfield to pay the $10 million in equity. This would preserve much needed cash and would buy the company an additional 3 months (to the end of December) to remain in compliance with the $25 million covenant. The downside investors need to consider is that this move would essentially eat up the remaining authorized shares, and would result in added dilution. Further, Deerfield has the leverage and would likely get shares at a substantial discount to market prices. Such events typically mean that the share price will gravitate to that discounted level and sometimes well below. This also gives Deerfield what could be a 10% stake. Getting to that level of an investment could allow Deerfield to have even more leverage than it already has. Essentially Deerfield is a senior not debtor and many MannKind assets are used as collateral on the existing notes. Try to negotiate with Deerfield to extend the debt. Such a negotiation would be from a stance of severe weakness. In my opinion this is possible, but the costs, rates, etc. may be pretty toxic. Negotiate a Technosphere deal with a sizable up front payment. This is possible, but is it realistic? MannKind negotiated a Technosphere deal back in early 2016 with Receptor Life Sciences that generated a couple hundred thousand in up front payment and just $1 million in milestones since. That means that one drug segment is already accounted for. Can another deal be negotiated that delivers much better terms? It is possible, but in my opinion not very probable. Even if the company were to get $5 million up front it would not resolve the cash situation. It is also my opinion that MannKind has less leverage now than it did at the beginning of 2016. Negotiate a deal for Afrezza that delivers substantial up front payment. This is possible, but how realistic is it to think that such a negotiation can deliver what is needed? A couple of weeks ago the company did a deal for the Brazil market and apparently got no material amount of up front money. Brazil has the 5th largest population on earth. If a deal for that market could not generate substantial cash, what makes anyone think that a deal in the Middle East will?

The solution to MannKind's woes is sales of Afrezza. To date there seems to be no strategy that has worked. Mike Castagna, the new CEO, may be enthusiastic, but that alone will not sell Afrezza. The elephant in the room is the refills and the company is virtually silent on why this issue exists. Is it cost? Is it education? Is it efficacy? Is it consistency? Is it side effects and adverse events? Is it a lack of a marketing budget? In my opinion it is a bit of all of these things, and the street will not appreciate continued dances around correcting this issue head on. Whether or not Castagna can be the type of CEO to correct this matter can be debated. What can not be debated is that the solution has evaded everyone thus far.

In closing, my advice is simple. Appreciate the big pop this week, but carry the same caution that existed in prior weeks. The street is looking for new trends, and one good week does not mean a new trend is happening. This equity remains a very risky prospect until such time that we have concrete resolution on cash and refills. Traders can make some good profits on volatility, but that means that they are in and out of the stock. MannKind needs to stack up a few wins. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.