H&R REIT: Diversified Portfolio, But Higher Exposure To Retail Sector

Investment Thesis

Investors who own units of H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) (TSX:HR.UN) have enjoyed an average annual return of 14% since H&R's inception. Its total assets have also grown to over C$14 billion with a market cap of C$7.0 billion. The REIT also offers a juicy 6.1% yield based on its current unit price. However, its unit prices have stagnated in the past six months likely due to the higher concentration of its assets in retail properties. H&R's retail tenants have been impacted by the rise of e-commerce. Investors who are interested in H&R should exercise caution.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Geographic Region

H&R REIT Canada's largest diversified REIT, is one of the best one-stop shop for investors who are interested in Canada's REIT. Most of its properties are in Canada, of which Ontario makes up of 31% of its total assets, followed by 26% in Alberta. The rest 10% are in other Canadian provinces. H&R's also has 33% of its total assets in the United States. The exposure to Alberta may appear to make the Trust somewhat vulnerable due to Alberta's weaken economy. Even though the company claimed that its office properties in Alberta has an average remaining lease term of 17 years, the rate of rent increases may be slow in the future. Office properties' vacancy rate in Alberta is about 95.5%.

Source: Q1 2017 Report

Diversified, but concentrated in office and retail properties

H&R owns four different major types of properties: office, retail, industrial, and residential. Office properties consist of 48% of its total assets followed by retail properties' 39%. Industrial properties, the most demanded properties of all, only consists of 8%. Residential properties came last with only 4%. The properties are heavily concentrated in office and retail properties. It is not as diversified as they claimed.

Source: Q1 2017 Report

Occupancy Rate

The company's occupancy rate has been going through a slowly decline in the past six years as displayed in the graph below. Its occupancy rate has dropped from 99.1% in 2011 to 95.5% in Q1 2017. The sudden drop from 97.8% in 2014 to 95.95% in 2015 is due to Target disclaiming their leases in Canada. However, it has been two years since then, H&R is still unable to ramp up its occupancy rate. Ongoing Canadian economic weaknesses and the rise of e-commerce may be the main reason behind this decline.

Total Occupancy Rate (Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation)

The table below shows the occupancy by H&R's different operations. H&R's highest occupancy ratio is its industrial properties at 99.8% last quarter. Its office space has an occupancy ratio of 97%, a drop from 98.1% since 2016. This was largely due to the added office space. Occupancy ratio for residential property was 92.2%. The company's lowest occupancy rate is its Primaris operation that focus is in retail properties. The rate was at 85.3%. This low rate was mainly due to Target's departure in 2015. Since then, the company has not yet been able to fill up these vacant spaces. H&R has since spent approximately C$17.8 million in redevelopment. They expect another C$81.1 million is necessary to subdivide and re-lease the premises at H&R's ownership interest.

Occupancy Rate(Source: Q1 2017 Report)

It appears that after 2 years of Target's departure, H&R is still trying to lease out its properties left vacant by the US retail chain. Yet, the worst has still yet to come. Earlier in June 2017, Hudson's Bay Company (OTC:HBAYF) has announced its company restructuring plan to layoff 2,000 of its employees. Store closures may be imminent although nothing has been explicitly stated at the moment. In June 22, Sears sought court protection from its creditors and announced to close 59 of its 225 stores in Canada. As the chart below shows, both Hudson's Bay and Sears are the major tenants in many of Primaris' retail plazas and malls. Many Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) stores below are among the closures announced by Sears Canada (NASDAQ:SRSC). The rise of e-commerce has caused the decline in revenue of these departmental stores. Beside Sears and HBC, many other smaller stores are also affected as the occupancy ratio of these properties in the chart below shows (this chart was compiled before Sears' announcement). Many have occupancy ratio in the ~70% range only. Overall, I suspect H&R's occupancy ratio may decline further in the next few quarters.

Properties of Primaris Operation (Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation)

Strong Balance Sheet

Despite the overall weakness of revenue from its retail properties, H&R has a very healthy balance sheet. The company has successfully reduced its debt to total assets ratio from 49.2% at the end of 2013 to 43.5% in the end of March 31, 2017. Its interest coverage is at a very health ratio of 3.0. Although its Debt to EBITDA ratio slight went up from December 2016, this ratio has also dropped from 9.0 in December 2013 to 8.3 in the end of this past quarter.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

This healthy balance sheet is important as it will help H&R weather the storm caused by the rise of e-commerce. Re-leasing and sub-dividing the properties left vacant by Target come with associated high costs on top of the revenue losses. It is expected that the closure of some Sears stores and other smaller retailers will require additional money for redevelopment and sub-dividing the properties as well.

Financial Highlights from Q1 2017

The company's rental revenue dropped from C$303 millions to C$294 millions. This drop was mainly due to H&R's strategic decision to sell C$1.03 billion of its properties and acquired C$380.6 million in new properties in the past one year. The net proceeds have been used to reduce its debt which will result in significant interest savings. Because of an increase in distributions (H&R typically hike its distributions yearly) and a decline in FFO per share, H&R's payout ratio has increased from 67.5% of Q1 2016 to 75% of this past quarter. The dividend appears solid as it is still well below 100% (I consider the number below 80% safe).

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Some might be concerned about the rise of payout ratio. Given the anticipated store closures in its retail properties, it is unlikely the company will see growth in revenue in its retail properties. This concern about the sustainability of payout ratio is valid. However, there is no immediate concern of a dividend cut. Both Sears and Hudson's Bay Company are not among H&R's top 20 tenants by revenue (its top 20 tenants comprised about 54.4% of revenue).

H&R also has a few properties currently under development that will add more FFO to the company. The 1871 luxury residential rental units for the LIC Project is expected to bring in rental revenue in early 2018. H&R is expected to add US$23 million to its annual FFO. This will add approximately 4~5% to its annual FFFO. The two industrial properties currently under development have already been pre-leased and will add C$1.7 million to its annual FFO. These developments will help fill some revenues loss due to the possible further decline of its rental revenue from its retail properties.

Investor Takeaway

H&R is a diversified REIT with office, retail, residential and industrial properties. However, nearly 40% of its revenue came from retail properties. Given the weakness of the brick-and-mortar retail sector due to the rise of e-commerce, it is expected that the rental revenue from its retail properties will likely to decline in the near term. However, its dividend remains safe. Even a 10% decline in its FFO will not result in a payout ratio over 100%. Its strong balance sheet will also help the company weather this storm caused by e-commerce. Investors who are looking to build its initial position for the dividend income need to be cautious as retail sectors remain weak. For those who already has a position, H&R's 6.1% yield will give you a steady source of income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.