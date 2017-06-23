One Of The Most Anticipated Days In Retail

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has been, in my opinion, a third tier company behind names like Nike (NYSE:NKE), and my top choice in the athletic footwear sector, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). However, anyone paying attention knows that the retailers in this sector, and frankly ALL of retail, has been decimated. Today was one of the most anticipated mornings for Finish Line, as well as owners of Foot Locker and similar companies because of concerns over earnings. You wouldn't think this from the sales action, but owners of both Nike and Footlocker need to be aware of Finish Line as it is a profitable company with over 1,000 Finish Line branded locations. Each company has its own unique issues but they share a market niche-athletic footwear and apparel. Each company's performance can give a bit of a read on the other. That is why owners of Foot Locker such as myself closely were watching this morning because the athletic wear space continues to be an incredibly tough market to compete in, with names like Nike and Foot Locker simply taking a large chunk of the market share. IN addition, with the news that Nike will sell on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), people are afraid even more of retailers and as such have caused Foot Locker and Finish Line to drop to multi-year lows in the course of two months. Foot Locker and Finish Line have a lot in common, and the performance of both can help give an indication for Nike as both carry and move its products.

Now I have said that Finish line is my least preferred athletic footwear name. Still, it gives a read on the space and I recently completed a position into Foot Locker so I am interested. It all comes down to performance, cash flow and expectations. IN the premarket it looked like potential disaster, but as of the market open, things are looking up and the Street is reacting positively. And that is good news as both Finish Line and Foot Locker have been a nightmare to own as pulling any chart over the last three months will show you. We know that for the most part Nike and Foot Locker continue to beat estimates, but just what is going on with Finish Line?

In its most recent quarter, Finish Line delivered a very slight top line miss thanks to some slow traffic in May, but managed to match expectations on the bottom line. All in all, with everyone proclaiming the death of this subsector of retail, this is a great result. Consolidated net sales were $429.8 million, essentially flat versus last year's quarter, while same-store sales dropped off by 1.3%. One interesting point is that Finish Line has outlets inside of Macy's (NYSE:M) stores. Finish Line shops inside Macy's saw sales jump 13.6%. Despite the overall weakness, sales miss buy just $4 million. The GAAP earnings came in at $0.20 per share. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.23, matching consensus estimates while surpassing my own estimates of $0.22 but $0.01. That is pretty strong overall.

These numbers are pretty surprisingly better than I thought given the amount of selling we saw in the sector over the last two months, and in particular, the last few weeks. Of course we will be following both Nike's and Foot Locker's reports closely, but these results should give us an indication that all is not lost. There is not value here in Finish Line at these levels. I always said that if the managed to dip into the single digits, which is a far-fetched proposition, I would consider it a strong buy. However, under $13 is a good price, so I can see why this news is being bought. Still the more the name dips into value territory the more I am becoming intrigued. What I also was waiting for was commentary from all of the CEO's of these companies. Sam Sato, chief executive officer of Finish Line, shed some light on the quarter:

"We delivered earnings in-line with our expectations despite some unanticipated headwinds late in the quarter. Following low-single digit comparable sales growth for the combined March/April period, weak traffic trends, and a difficult product launch comparison in May resulted in comps coming in below plan. We offset pressure on our top-line and protected profitability with disciplined expense management resulting from the work we've done creating a more nimble and efficient organization. While the retail environment remains challenging, we continue to be confident that our merchandising, digital, in-store, and operational initiatives underway will help fuel profitable growth beginning in the back half of this fiscal year, better positioning the company to deliver increased shareholder value over the long-term."

That commentary is honest. The company has struggled. May had traffic and launch issues. However, the company remains disciplined fiscally as it really watched expenses. It has plans in place to improve profitability and deliver value. The big question is whether or not the name can deliver. However, the Street has confidence and today looks like it could be a big gain for the stock on high volume. For those holding Finish Line and waiting for the turnaround, I want to point out that one big positive is the company is trying to be more shareholder-friendly. In Q1, Finish Line repurchased 250,000 shares of common stock, totaling $3.8million. It has 4.5 million shares remaining on its current Board authorized repurchase program. The company has no interest-bearing debt and has $76 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also recently hiked its dividend. At the end of the day, Finish Line is doing what it can to compete. Looking ahead it sees earnings of $1.12 to $1.23 this year, with comparable sales increasing in the low single digits. That prices this stock, trading at $13, at about 12 times forward earnings. If the name dips to 10 times earnings, it would be too big a bargain to pass up. For now, it remains a hold. Shareholders of Foot Locker should be able to breathe a little easier on these results, but are not out of the woods yet. It now has to deliver and prove that Amazon isn't really eating everyone's lunch.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.