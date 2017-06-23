Alphabet: Valuation Multiples And Something More...

Interested in what is "fair" P/E? Read the post to the end.

The unconventional evaluation approach of Alphabet through the calculation of "fair" P/E also points to the potential for growth.

The standard comparison of Alphabet with its key competitors indicates that there is a clear potential for growth.

I suggest my own version of the standard and non-standard evaluation of Alphabet, based on the analysis of multipliers. As usual, the constructive comments are welcome.

For standard valuation of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) through comparing the multipliers, I chose the following competitors: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The three latter companies operate outside the United States, and this will allow avoiding the distortion of the result if in the U.S. IT industry a bubble is truly being formed, which worries Goldman Sachs so much.

I chose P/E (Forward), P/S (Forward) and EV/EBITDA for my analysis. In order to justify the use of forward multiples, I would like to quote the analysts of UBS, with whom I agree completely:

The concept behind the use of forward multiples is that companies are more comparable when they have reached a mature phase and differences between them are most likely to be the result of true differences in value rather than where they sit on the lifecycle curve.

EV/EBITDA multiple is used because I compare foreign companies, therefore, it is necessary to exclude the influence of economic environment and accounting considerations.

I removed Twitter’s EV/EBITDA from the analysis because it is inadequately high.

So here is the result:

As you can see, comparison through P/E (Forward) and P/S (Forward) assumes the median implied Alphabet’s share price at the level close to the current actual price.

However, comparison through EV/EBITDA, which I trust the most, indicates the 30% growth potential only towards the median level of implied price.

So, in comparison with its key competitors, Alphabet at least is not overrated and retains the potential for a fairly solid growth.

And now let’s apply a non-standard approach.

Let's compare the current value of Alphabet’s P/E multiple with the historical dynamics of its fair P/E.

Let me explain. Fair P/E is the past value of P/E multiple based on the discounted current share price. The calculation is simple: we assume a cost of equity based on the U.S. 10-Year Bond Yield plus a 6% equity risk premium and discount back today's price, and divide the result by EPS (ttm), corresponding to a specific period in the past. So, we get fair P/E value based on the current share price at a point of time in the past, taking into account the acceptable cost of capital.

A comparison of fair P/E and actual P/E helps to answer the question whether in the past the investors were inclined to overestimate or, on the contrary, underestimate the company's shares. And the comparison of the current P/E multiple with the dynamics of the fair P/E allows estimating the internal, real growth potential of the share price.

Let me present the final chart of Alphabet’s fair P/E dynamics and, just in case, the draft spreadsheet with calculations:

Please note that starting from the year 2010, when the value of the multiple had already reached the normal levels after the turbulent post-IPO period, Alphabet’s fair P/E has been ranging from 37x to 32x, almost always remaining above the actual P/E values. In my opinion, the fact that the current P/E of Alphabet is still below this range indicates the internal capacity of shares to increase in price.

It is interesting to note that mutual dynamics of P/E and fair P/E of other companies differs from that of Alphabet. As an example, here is a similar chart for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT):

As you can see, the current P/E of Microsoft significantly exceeds the average, historical fair P/E level, and, in my opinion, this is a very significant reason to suspect that Microsoft is overvalued now. But, perhaps, it’s better to conduct a separate analysis in a separate post.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

So, comparison of Alphabet with other companies indicates that there is a potential for growth. Analysis of dynamics of fair P/E indicates the presence of internal undervaluation. Hence it is difficult to give the wrong recommendation - buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.