Trading Amazon Through Option

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a growing stock with a fascinating future, introducing something new every other day and recently acquiring companies and entering markets that nobody thought of.

However, There's always a downward risk. It's P/E ratio is at an alarming level close to 200, margin ratios are razor thin and any possible recession will push it down harder than S&P 500 index. Stock prices are trading at an all-time high, just a bit over $1,000, so even if you accept the risk, it's really expensive to open a long position in Amazon and keep it.

I'm trying to give an alternative idea to invest in Amazon for short terms and still make a good profit. Call options on Amazon are trading at a reasonable price and you can make profit by timing your purchase and sales accurately.

This article was prepared on June 22, 2017, and some figures are based on the prices trailing at that time. You can get recent data from different sources and compute your optimum enter/exist position easily.

To make it more practicable, I give a very short introduction about "Options". An option is a mutual contract that gives you the right to buy/sell a stock at a predefined price. Here, we're going to use Call option which gives us the right to buy 100 shares from now up until the expiration day at a pre-defined price.

If you look at the long trend of Amazon stock price, it's obvious that this stock oscillate around some imaginary levels, before some news spread or some event happen and move it higher.

For example, from Jan 26 2017 to Mar 24 2017, It was in the range of $836 - $845, then it moved up to $900 range from Apr 3 2017 to Apr 22 2017 and then another jump to $950 and finally to $1,000 for the first time on June 5 2017.

To make it more practical and easy to follow, I wouldn't use any advanced tool or technique. There are several dozen technical analysis techniques which you can learn about and use like moving average, volume indicators, high-low ranges and so on. Here we're just focusing on some trends that can be captured by human eyes!

If you want to be more precise in your analysis, download the stock price for any of these periods, import data to Excel or other statistical packages like R and calculate standard deviation of the changes in that period.

Let's see how it looks over the period I mentioned above (1/26/17 to 3/24/17):

AMZN.Open AMZN.High AMZN.Low AMZN.Close AMZN.Return 1/26/2017 835.53 843.84 833 839.150024 3.620024 1/27/2017 839 839.7 829.44 835.77002 -3.22998 1/30/2017 833 833.5 816.38 830.380005 -2.619995 1/31/2017 823.75 826.99 819.56 823.47998 -0.27002 2/1/2017 829.21 833.78 824.94 832.349976 3.139976 2/2/2017 836.59 842.49 828.26 839.950012 3.360012 2/3/2017 806.72 818.3 804 810.200012 3.480012 2/6/2017 809.8 810.72 803 807.640015 -2.159985 2/7/2017 809.31 816.16 807.5 812.5 3.19 2/8/2017 812.69 821.48 812.5 819.710022 7.020022 2/9/2017 821.6 825 819.71 821.359985 -0.240015 2/10/2017 823.82 828 822.85 827.460022 3.640022 2/13/2017 831.62 843 828.55 836.530029 4.910029 2/14/2017 837 838.31 831.45 836.390015 -0.609985 2/15/2017 834 842.81 832.82 842.700012 8.700012 2/16/2017 841.84 845 839.38 844.140015 2.300015 2/17/2017 842 847.27 840.73 845.070007 3.070007 2/21/2017 848.84 857.98 847.25 856.440002 7.600002 2/22/2017 856.95 858.43 852.18 855.609985 -1.340015 2/23/2017 857.57 860.86 848 852.190002 -5.379998 2/24/2017 844.69 845.81 837.75 845.23999 0.54999 2/27/2017 842.38 852.5 839.67 848.640015 6.260015 2/28/2017 851.45 854.09 842.05 845.039978 -6.410022 3/1/2017 853.05 854.83 849.01 853.080017 0.030017 3/2/2017 853.08 854.82 847.28 848.909973 -4.170027 3/3/2017 847.2 851.99 846.27 849.880005 2.680005 3/6/2017 845.23 848.49 841.12 846.609985 1.379985 3/7/2017 845.48 848.46 843.75 846.02002 0.54002 3/8/2017 848 853.07 846.79 850.5 2.5 3/9/2017 851 856.4 850.31 853 2 3/10/2017 857 857.35 851.72 852.460022 -4.539978 3/13/2017 851.77 855.69 851.71 854.590027 2.820027 3/14/2017 853.55 853.75 847.55 852.530029 -1.019971 3/15/2017 854.33 854.45 847.11 852.969971 -1.360029 3/16/2017 855.3 855.5 850.51 853.419983 -1.880017 3/17/2017 853.49 853.83 850.64 852.309998 -1.180002 3/20/2017 851.51 857.8 851.01 856.969971 5.459971 3/21/2017 858.84 862.8 841.31 843.200012 -15.639988 3/22/2017 840.43 849.37 839.05 848.059998 7.629998 3/23/2017 848.2 850.89 844.8 847.380005 -0.819995 Max 858.84 862.8 852.18 856.97 8.7 Min 806.72 810.72 803 807.64 -15.64 SD 14.42 13.39 14.17 13.34 4.54 Mean 840.92 845.14 836.52 841.75 0.83

We can assume that each of these metrics follow a normal distribution with mean and standard deviation that I calculated there. Now, we can say that any sample from this population would be in a bond of +/- standard deviation with 68% confidence and +/- 2 standard deviation with 95% confidence.

It's easier to understand with an example. For AMZN Open, we have the average of 840.92 and standard deviation of 14.42.

-2*SD -SD AMZN Open +SD +2*SD 840.92 826.5 855.34 812.08 869.76

We can say with 95% confidence that AMZN open price would be in a range of 812.08 and 869.76 based on the data. If it passes the 869.76, there should be something significantly different and we should calculate mean and standard deviation again. In that case, stock price will probably move to a new level.

Now let's have a look at standard deviation for different periods, ending to 6/21/2017. As we extend the period from 30 days toward 12 months, standard deviation of all metrics increase except return.

Period Open High Low Close Return Last 30 days 17.07 15.81 21.13 14.84 10.28 Last 3 Months 49.45 48.44 46.71 47.22 9.31 Last 6 Months 71.36 71.31 69.4 70.05 7.94 Last 12 Months 78.03 77.99 77.16 77.6 8.02

It tells us that the shorter the period, the less variation we'll see in the stock price, but return (close - open) would variates more.

Now based on data, we want to trade call options and make profit. To do so, we first estimate a low-high level for prices using mean price plus +/-2 times of standard deviation I calculated this for Open price in the period of 1/26/17 to 3/24/17.

Then you need to find an option with expiration date not too close, not to long and probably a little out of money. Depending on your trading platform, you can find the option chain data under security or you can check it on Yahoo Finance. The longer time you have till option expiration, the more expensive the option would be.

Now that you determined which option you want to buy, you just need to buy it at the lowest possible price. To do so, put a limit buy order with a few cents lower than the current price. Any price movement may trigger the sell and you get it at a good price. Constant monitoring of the stock price and looking for change in volume of trade can help you in buying at the right price.

Now the final part, selling the option at the right price. You analyzed the stock price and believe that it will goes up from say 990 to 995 by next day. $5 increase in stock price will not result in the same increase in the option price, but a fraction of that. Each option has some risk metrics which we call Greeks. Delta is the measure of change in option price compared to stock price. You don't need to check the exact value of Delta and compute the possible option price because delta change by the stock price and you would end up calculating some numbers instead of checking the stock price and finding your exit point. So let's assume that option price will change by half the change in the stock price and set your exit point at $2.5 higher than your purchase price.

Put a limit sell order with your target price and keep monitoring the stock price and make changes to that limit order as needed. Sometimes with news like purchase of Wholefood by Amazon, you can gain tremendous profit in a day, in other circumstances you may end up waiting 3-4 days for it to return to the previous levels and then just close your position without a loss. However, on average, based on our analysis, there's an up-trend in the stock and you shouldn't lose anything.

To give you a real-world example, I share the details of a trade that I made a few days ago. On 6/20/2017, AMZN was experiencing a downward pressure and stock was trading around $997 with low of $993. I bought one Call option with strike price of $997.5 expiring on 7-14-17 at $19.3 per stock for a total of $1,930. Next day, AMZN went up a little bit and I sold that call option for $21.00 per share and made $170 gross profit on a $1,930 investment, 8.9% for one day!

If I had kept the call option for another day, that same call would have been sold for $22.00, but there's always a risk for another downward trend and you may end up keeping the option for longer time.

Call options' values decay with time, so it's more efficient to sell the option as soon as possible. You can refer to advanced topics like Black Scholes Option pricing model for more detail on how option prices are determined.

This strategy can be implemented for any stock. If you're sure that there would be downward trend, Call option can be replaced with Put option and you make the same type of profit. More advanced strategies may involve holding a put option with a long time to expiration and trading on call options to hedge against downward trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate long/short position in AMZN and/or put/call options on AMZN.