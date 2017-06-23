Oracle Earnings Recap: Cloud Tipping Point Has Arrived - To A Degree

Oracle stock - per Bespoke - now the most overbought it has been since 1986 IPO.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) the database software giant that is morphing into a major cloud player, reported very strong quarter fiscal Q4 '17 financial results on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, beating on the earnings per share estimate by $0.11 ($0.89 vs. $0.78) and a nice beat on revenues as well, $10.94 billion vs. a $10.45 billion estimate.

Here is the standard number rundown for readers, which incorporate current consensus based on Oracle's results Wednesday night:

Oracle by the numbers:

as of 6/23/17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 2020 EPS est $3.36 n/a n/a n/a 2019 EPS est $3.18 $3.10 $3.10 $3.23 2018 EPS est $2.93 $2.85 $2.80 $2.89 2020 est EPS gro rt 6% 2019 est EPS gro rt 9% 9% 11% 12% 2018 est EPS gro rt 7% 8% 9% 9% 2020 P.E 13(x) 2019 P.E 14(x) 14(x) 13(x) 12(x) 2018 P.E 15(x) 15(x) 14(x) 13(x) 2020 est Rev $42.8 $42 2019 est Rev $40.9 $40.3 $40.1 $40.0 2018 est Rev $39.3 $38.8 $38.6 $39 2020 est rev gro rt 5% 4% 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 4% 3% 2018 est rev gro rt 4% 3% 3% 3%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus as of 6/23/17

Oracle guided to constant currency revenue growth in fiscal '18 (started June 1 '17) of 4% - 6%, which would be the pace of revenue growth - if achieved - since 2011.

The stock is way overbought here: Bespoke noted this morning that Oracle is now 5 standard deviations above its 50-day moving average, so give the stock a little time to consolidate.

Quick analysis of strengths and weaknesses around Oracle's quarter:

Strengths:

1.) Jefferies called Oracle's 4th quarter the strongest quarter for new business in years.

2.) What caught my eye in the spreadsheet numbers was that the legacy database application business declined just 5% year-over-year, its slowest rate of erosion since November '14.

3.) Nice upward bump in forward EPS and revenue estimates across the next three years - that hasn't happened in a while. Fiscal '18 revenue estimates increased by $700 - $800 million over the March '17 report.

4.) Infrastructure-as-a-service (IAAS) grew 135% year-over-year. That is the segment that will compete head-on with AWS. perhaps with Wal-mart's (NYSE:WMT) announcement demanding suppliers come off AWS, maybe Oracle IAAS can grab market share in the next few quarters.

5.) The Netsuite acquisition is expected to bolster the SaaS (software-as-a-service) business, which is expected to be Oracle's primary growth driver over the next few years.

6.) Oracle could be "huge" beneficiary of any cash repatriation plan out of Congress with $66 billion in cash on hand as well as marketable securities.

Weaknesses:

1.) Oracle stopped repo'ing stock in fiscal Q4 '17, and the fully diluted share count rose a little. Not major given Oracle's free-cash-flow but it is part and parcel to Oracle's liberal use of incentive stock options which always winds up coming back on long-term shareholders. (Thought i read Oracle used domestic US cash to repo the stock. Will look at the Q to see how much is overseas.)

2.) In a research note i thought was interesting, Morningstar notes the lack of capex around IAAS might inhibit growth of that product line. Morningstar's growth expectations are more modest for IaaS than the rest of the Street it seems. I like the contrarian opinion.

3.) Despite the revenue and EPS beat for Oracle, I have no growth in "operating income" in the fiscal 4th quarter.

4.) In past cycles, Oracle's operating margin used to peak near 50%, but I thought I read the Cloud margins will not approximate the old legacy database margin expansion. At 45% as of Q4 '17, Oracle's operating margin might already be maxing out.

Clients have a 1% position in Oracle, but a technical pullback to the stock to the $48 - $49 area would be a nice support area to increase the position.

Here was the earnings preview on Oracle. Although it may be bumpy, i do think Oracle has passed the "tipping point" for Cloud vs. legacy business revenue growth, and investors could now see "P.E expansion" and faster growth on the software giant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.