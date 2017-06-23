Starbucks In China: A Pessimistic Outlook For Investors

China is Starbucks's (NASDAQ: SBUX) largest and fastest-growing market after America. As a well-known growth stock, investors have high expectation on Starbucks' future income and an expanding Chinese market is a huge part of the growth story. Many people believe in Starbucks's success because they see Chinese market's great potential. As of now, on average a Chinese person drinks 3 cups of coffee per year while, in contrast, the US and the UK consumes 363 cups and 250 cups per person with regard. Not only Starbucks investors but also Starbucks itself are expecting that a larger Chinese coffee market (currently with an annual growth rate at 20% according to BBC) will elevate Starbucks's earnings.

Starbucks is investing heavily in the Chinese market by opening more stores and offering unique services in China. From the most recent Starbucks quarterly report, we can see that the number of stores in China and Asia Pacific increased by 20% over the past year and is opening over a store a day while in America and Europe it only went up by around 10%. Starbucks management team has demonstrated its ambition in China as it tries to "spread coffee knowledge and expertise" and establish a related culture. If the Chinese market fails to deliver, Starbucks's future growth will be severely curbed because its growth in America and Europe is very limited. The quarterly operating income for America and Europe has only risen by 1.7% and 0.4% accordingly, which is close to stagnation. Thus, failure in Chinese market will be the end of growth story for Starbucks.

However, recently, Starbucks are not performing well in China and Asia Pacific. This indicates that Starbucks China has left the robust growth period and its target market are getting saturated followed by slower growth.

(source: Starbucks Quarterly Results)

According to the graph above, over the past few years, the comparable store sales growth rate in China and Asia Pacific region peaked in 2015 and has been weak since then. The most recent sales growth rate lands at only 3%, which is only a quarter of the highest growth rate in the past. Starbucks China is mainly facing threats from the following aspects: first, its pricing strategy prevents Starbucks from establishing a coffee culture in China; secondly, the milk-tea shops are extending their presence and they will also compete with Starbucks for market share; furthermore, Starbucks is missing out on the booming food delivery business.

In China, Starbucks adopts the price strategy that set itself as a high end, even luxurious coffee shop. Consequently, only a very small portion of Chinese population have consistent and regular access to Starbucks, leading to very limited growth in the country. We can take a look at the pricing of Starbucks China. A Grande hot Caffe Latte costs ¥30 (around $4.41) while in the U.S. it only costs $3.65. Even though the $0.76 difference may not make much impact, we still have to bear in mind that China is a developing country whose GDP per capita is less than a quarter of the US's. In Shanghai, the annual disposable income per capita arrives at ¥54305 (around $7988) and it's ranked 1st in China while for the US, the number is $44394.

It is impossible for an average Chinese white collar worker to visit Starbucks frequently according to these numbers and Starbucks, targeting the high-end coffee market, is overestimating the size of the market. Furthermore, this pricing strategy contradicts with what Starbucks says on its own website which is "creating a coffee culture in a traditional tea-drinking society". In fact, Starbucks only offers those top 1% on the income ladder with an additional choice of beverage but prevents the rest of the population from accessing its products. And even if the coffee culture will be widely accepted by Chinese population, this won't contribute to Starbucks's growth because it remains unaffordable and its target market is already saturated with mass competition coming from tons of independent coffee shops and other luxurious overseas brands.

On the other hand, milk tea and bubble tea shops are marking their presence and threatening Starbucks' share in the Chinese beverage market. Some famous milk brands are, for instance, Gongcha, Yi Dian Dian, and HEEKCAA. These brands market themselves as high end milk-tea providers targeting white collar workers and students, who are also the target customers of Starbucks. As a result, these milk tea shops compete directly with Starbucks and they have a strong price advantage over Starbucks. An average cup of milk tea drinks lands at around ¥15-20 (around $2.20-$2.93) and an average Starbucks drink costs twice that price. Without a doubt, the cheaper milk tea will appeal to consumers more than a cup of expensive coffee, especially when the coffee culture remains weak and the Chinese's spending power is not that high as shown previously. More importantly, milk tea's affordable price is helping establishing a sense of a milk tea culture. Several brands, such as Yi Dian Dian and HEEKCAA, has gone viral on internet and in real life. The picture below illustrates the line for HEEKCAA everyday:

(Source: Baidu)

In contrast, recently we fail to see the same enthusiasm for coffee or Starbucks products from the Chinese population. Moreover, one of Starbucks' advantage in Chinese market before was its unique "Face" value or "Mian Zi": it could provide premium drinks, and a good environment for meeting so that one can leave a good impression to others. Nevertheless, more milk tea shops are now able to provide that as well. Thus, I believe these shops could potentially take away Starbucks's share in Chinese market.

Furthermore, Starbucks missed out on China's booming O2O (online to offline) food delivery business. According to iiMediaResearch, the market will reach a value of ¥241 billion (around $35.38 billion) by 2018 and it will grow 23.1% over 2017 and 18% over 2018. More importantly, 63% percent of users are white collars and 30% percent are students. Food delivery's consumer group matches Starbucks's targeted market. Consequently, it is really unwise for Starbucks to avoid the food delivery market where it can cater to its users' demand for food delivery and appeal to more new consumers. In the meantime, many of its competitors such as Yi Dian Dian and Gong Cha mentioned above and Costa coffee, are catering to their consumer's needs by offering online delivery services. If Starbucks doesn't quickly adapt to this booming market, it could gradually lose its market share because the online delivery culture is nurturing in China and the new generation is becoming more reliant upon this service.

Overall, I have a pessimistic outlook for Starbucks' growth in Chinese market due to its market positioning as a luxurious brand, competition from milk tea shops, and refusal to start its online delivery business. Still, there are a lot of room and time for Starbucks to make changes right now and I believe it's too soon to estimates these downsides' effect on the stock price. But if they do not adjust their strategy, then its China growth story will turn out to be nothing but a failure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.