West Fraser: A Timber Stock That May Outperform Home Depot

As a timber play, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has established growth and current value.

HD and LOW passed the 2008/09 dividend stress test whereas the timber companies did not.

Investment thesis

Despite recent concerns about North American trade deals, the number of homes being built in Canada (and the US) represents a tailwind for investors in the lumber sector. This article looks at two potential vehicles: 1) a home building & renovation perspective and 2) a pure lumber play. Both appear to have potential depending on the investors philosophy.

Background on home building

The Bank of Canada released financial statistics for May 2017 and the numbers generally point toward upward trends for several economic markers. The report is 153 pages. No I did not read it all. But I read a lot of it and section H7 caught my eye because it was on Canadian residential construction.

When I think of homes I think paint and lumber, building jobs, and mortgages. Things that make sectors of the economy grow. Someone once told me that white paint was a pretty robust economic indicator. In this article I am going to focus on lumber companies and compare them to the two home improvement giants.

Actual housing data

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the number of residential units to be built in 2017 is on the rise. This graph shows the last 36 months.

Figure 1: Recent Canadian house building numbers.

The glaring spike in this chart is March 2017, where estimated number of residential units that were started or built was 235,000. That is a big number compared to any other month over the past 3 years.

If you go back 15 years there seems to be a trend towards more homes construction after the major drop that happened in 2008/2009 (the subprime mortgage housing crisis that also affected Canadian housing). The number of homes built in 2016 seems to have rebounded to the pre-2008 numbers.

Figure 2: Canadian house building numbers in recent years.

While there are a lot of factors that drive home builds, I am making the case that 2017 may be a good year to increase or start exposure to the lumber sector of the market. There are some obvious choices that have been well articulated on seekingalpha.

Taking out the lumber: Tickers to consider

In May 2017, DoctoRx made the case for Home Depot (NYSE: HD) ("the world's largest home-improvement retailer, with more than $94 billion in revenue" according to Morningstar's description) and provided a thoughtful comparison with the other home improvement giant in Lowe's (NYSE: LOW).

For comparison I include 4 other stocks that are bonafide lumber companies. All but one trade on both US and Canadian markets. These lumber companies are: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCPK: OTCPK:WFTBF), Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS), Acadian Timber Corporation ( OTC:ACAZF) (trading as ADN.TO on the Toronto exchange), and Norbord (NYSE: OSB).

How do these pure lumber companies compare to HD and LOW over 5 years?

Figure 3: Google finance 5 year trends for the 6 companies.

Two out of four outperformed HD and LOW. Four out the 6 have outperformed the S&P 500 ETF SPY (NYSEARCA: SPY). The better than SPY gainers were WFTBF (+373%), OSB (+209%), HD (+202%), LOW (+185%). The below SPY performers were ACAZK and UFS.

How do these 6 companies stack up by the numbers?

Ticker Name MarketCap (Billions) Price ($) Dividend ($) Dividend Yield (%) Payout ratio (%) EV/ EBITDA EV/ Sales Price/ Sales Forward P/E Trailing P/E WFTBF West Fraser Timber Co. 4.43 59.21 0.28 0.47 7.0 6.2 1.0 1.1 10.2 12.0 UFS Domtar Corp 3.04 48.63 2.21 4.52 81.0 5.6 0.7 0.4 11.9 15.8 ACAZF Acadian Timber Corp 0.32 18.80 0.28 6.26 104.0 16.2 4.8 3.9 17.4 18.6 OSB Norbord Inc 3.30 38.91 0.28 3.07 14.0 7.4 1.7 1.4 8.8 12.0 HD Home Depot Inc 185.87 156.59 0.89 2.30 43.0 13.2 2.2 2.0 18.8 23.2 LOW Lowe's Companies 66.30 79.14 0.28 1.38 38.0 11.8 1.3 1.1 15.2 23.3

Sources for this table come from Google Finance and seekingalpha.com.

Starting with Forward price to earnings (Forward P/E), you could argue that none of these companies are horribly overvalued, which is in contrast to other sectors (like the tech sector). This is a good thing.

Next, I like to look at Enterprise Value / Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization

(EV/EBITDA) and see whether this number is less than 12. Indeed there are a few that are less than 12.

As a dividend investor I like to look at the dividend history and establish whether the dividend is increasing year over year and the payout ratio is reasonable (that is, on average it should be below 100% and ideally under 80%). It is worth mentioning that Motley Fool has written about this smaller cap company because of its impressive dividend. I do like it for its dividend.

Given that these companies are so closely tied to housing, the dividend history in 2008 to 2009 is the ultimate stress test. Did these companies maintain their dividend? A pass means the company did not cut their dividend in 2009. A fail means the dividend was decreased or cut altogether.

Ticker Dividend Pass/Fail 2008-09 recession WFTBF failed UFS not applicable ACAZK failed OSB failed HD pass LOW pass

If you are looking for a company in the home renovation space that survived the housing crisis without cutting their dividend then it is only HD and LOW that pass the test. The other 4 failed the test.

From a value perspective, however, WFTBF, UFS and OSB have attractively low EV/EBITDA and decent forward P/E levels. Plotting the earnings per share from Morningstar shows that WFTBF appears to have a nice trend towards an increasing EPS. It is also the company that has performed the best over the last 5 years, as shown in the Figure 3. This combination of value plus growth would make WFTBF the pick best in the bunch.

Conclusion

North American lumber supply and demand seem to be trending upward since a decade ago when the housing market crashed. HD and LOW are solid options to invest in the home building & renovation space. However as a pure lumbar play, WFTBF seems to have a rare combination of high value as well as high growth potential. Their BMO Timber and Wood Products Summit report from May 2017 helps to make for a compelling case that West Fraser will deliver to investors for the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

