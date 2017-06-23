IBM To Return To Growth Next Year

Thesis

IBM's (NYSE:IBM) turnaround is working. I estimate the company to start growing again next year. This is largely due to their strategic imperatives which have now reached critical mass. Furthermore, IBM's competitive position in the cloud is being underestimated. Investors can pick up 3.9% yield now that pessimism is high.

IBM's turnaround

Much has been said about IMB's "strategic imperatives", but how effective are these imperatives and how does it stack up to the competition. IBM's strategic imperatives can be broken down in three parts:

1) Focus on data,

2) Focus on Cloud,

3) Focus on engagement.

The focus on data is meant to articulate that the businesses, and the world as a whole, are becoming increasingly more data driven. This requires sophisticated analytical systems. This is where Watson comes in. Watson is a "cognitive system" which, according to the company, includes but is much broader than artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing.

Watson aims to create learning solutions. Its aim is to interact with data just like the way humans do; learning through experience and teachers. This sounds like a lot of fancy stuff so let's take a look at the applications, as depicted by the CFO:

1) "we expanded the reach of Watson and the IBM Cloud through our partnership with Visa, where Watson IoT turns cars, appliances and other connected devices into potential points to sale."

2) "Through our alliance with Samsung, where the weather company will be the default weather app on new Samsung devices, powering the weather experience for tens of millions of devices by the end of the year."

3) "through our engagement with H&R Block, where we're now embedded in 10,000 branches, enabling 9 million filers to benefit from the Watson enhanced expertise of H&R Block's tax professionals."

While I have no doubt that these applications require complicated analytical prowess, I do not see how this is more than artificial intelligence and deep learning. In fact, It seems like it.

When I say AI I do not mean the science fiction type, rather just the current definition. Taken from Wikipedia:

"The field of AI research defines itself as the study of "intelligent agents": any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of success at some goal. Colloquially, the term "artificial intelligence" is applied when a machine mimics "cognitive" functions that humans associate with other human minds, such as "learning" and "problem solving"."

Other than the previously mentioned application, IBM is now successfully deploying Watson in Blockchain. One notable partner is the FDA, which IBM is helping to explore how Blockchain might benefit public health. So how are these contributing to the company's revenue?

Company to return to growth

Analytics was up 7% to $4.5 billion and cloud offerings was up 35% to $3.5 billion in the first growth rate. Engagement, the third strategic imperative, is split between Mobile, Security and Social. These segments were up 22%, 10%, and -3%, respectively. Together, the strategic imperatives make up 42% of the company's revenue and delivered double digit growth of 13%. Still, even with this growth, the overall revenue declined by 2%. Now, the total revenues comes in at $18.2, which means that $10.4 billion in revenue declined by roughly.

While that might not necessarily be a positive. In context, I believe it is. IBM has been showing declining sales for a very long time now. To me it is evident that this will come to an end soon. If we apply the same growth and decline rates for next year, we can see the company registering a modest 3% growth.

Cloud competitors

Before we get all happy about IBM's efforts, we should perhaps look at the company's clouds efforts in relation to the competition.



Source: Sec filings and author's excel sheet

* Google Cloud isn't broken down specifically. Revenue also includes in-app purchases, digital content (Google Play) and hardware.

The YoY growth represent the growth over the latest respective quarters. As we can see, IBM isn't doing too badly at all. Based on total revenue, it is third in the cloud space. When we look at the growth rate, it is the second last. Let's try and get some more perspective on this by comparing previous numbers.

Source: Financial Times

The chart displays the competitive landscape as it was in the second half of 2016.

As you can see, IBM is still third in the Cloud space when judged by revenue. But, the company has definitely gained on its competitors. However, it has gained a bit on growth rate. Not only has their standalone growth rate accelerated from 20% to 35%, the company is now also growing faster than Salesforce.

IBM seems to definitely be improving its competitive position so a big part of the strategic imperatives do seem to be working. And, while third place might not seem like a lot, it is enough in the cloud space according to an analyst quoted in the same FT article:

"When it comes to the "mega cloud platforms" that are becoming dominant in this market, only four global players - alongside Alibaba inside China - seem likely to survive, says Frank Gens, an IDC analyst."

Conclusion

IBM has had a negative reputation for quite some time now. It is painted as a dinosaur operation with little innovation left, causing it to lag behind its competitors. While IBM leadership has definitely made some questionable decision in the past, the numbers paint a clear picture: IBM is still competitive.

It seems premature to count IBM out. Even more premature is to question the sustainability of IBM's dividends based on a perceived lagging competitive position. Yes, IBM is not the number one and thus, strictly speaking is lagging. But, no, being number three is not necessarily a bad competitive position. Also, the race for first place is a very close one and it is hard to call a winner just yet.

Should Warren have held on to its shares instead? It would appear so. Investors can pick up a 3.9% yield now that pessimism is high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.