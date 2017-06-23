ConocoPhillips: A Definite Buy

A note came out yesterday from Goldman Sachs research saying that despite critical improvements to the business, including the recent Canadian oil sands asset sale, that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) isn't a buy. The analyst stated that there are few catalysts occurring in the second half of the year. However, in my opinion, now is the time to buy as the cost basis relative to the current price of crude oil is highly attractive. The short-term catalysts are minimal, but value potential isn't. The company's current dividend yield of 2.35%, along with a $3 billion share repurchase program this year and capital gains potential from a relief rally in crude oil, creates enough of a short-term opportunity.

Key Changes Made Support Longevity

What are the "transformations" that analysts are alluding to? For starters, it's the lowered breakeven from $75/barrel a few years ago to sub-$50/barrel today. The average cost of supply is now $35/barrel, approximately. Second, the company has accelerated its timeline to achieving key objectives in just one year. The Canadian oil sands deal has really bumped up the projected level of cash flow and allows this company more breathing room. Notice that in the chart below the company is target capital just for flat production. That's a drawback because expanding production would certainly be a positive that could help it on the open market against other large-cap E&Ps that are continuing to scale production. However, you can't blame ConocoPhillips for this because they're allocating capital to massive debt reduction and share buybacks.

A leaner, more cost-efficient E&P is exactly what investors crave. The asset sale that took place between ConocoPhillips and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has been heralded as a quality decision by markets and analysts alike. Clearly, the market believed ConocoPhillips got the better end of the deal as the stock capped up at the end of March on nearly quadruple the average daily volume. Additionally, this is the core driver behind why the company can reach its goals in just the next year, rather than delaying completion to 2019.

For the upcoming Q2 report, it's reasonable to expect that there's going to be weakness attributable to the crude oil environment. That's perfectly fine considering that the market expects E&Ps to show a substantially weaker quarter than Q1 due to lower average realizations. However, I'll advise investors to focus on this company's capital allocation and associated free cash flow. Maintaining a positive level of free cash flow is going to be critical to ConocoPhillips setting itself apart from the pack. That may be difficult considering earnings sensitivities are high. For example, a $1/barrel change in the price of crude oil is a $100-120 million impact on the bottom line and the average price of crude this quarter compared to Q1 is already down a few dollars per barrel.

With asset sales surpassing the proceeds target of management and the market by a landslide, the company has been able to forecast a high level of near-term free cash flow. The negative to factor in now is that crude oil prices will weaken FCF in its current standing. Last quarter, the company had $824 million in FCF, compared to $444 million the quarter prior. It's reasonable to expect that FCF will decline QOQ and while it'll still be positive, it may not be as high as last quarter. Fortunately, this doesn't change the company's abilities to meet its core priorities over the next year.

The strength from free cash flow generation is going to afford this company breathing room in its current debt distribution. Prior to the sale of the Canadian oil sands assets there were absolutely concerns regarding the company's leverage and the high level of interest expense each year directly preventing a higher return of shareholder value. This year, the company is retiring nearly all debt due between now and 2020, which is no small feat. Next year, the company will be retiring most debt due between 2020 and 2024.

One of the notes made is that analysts see relatively few catalysts for the company in the second half of the year. This is tough, too, considering that the large gap up in the stock back in March due to the deal with Cenovus was quickly met with a downtrend due to falling crude oil prices. If there are a limited number of catalysts, then, what do we make of debt reduction? The company is actively reducing its debt/OCF from 5.6x at the YE of 2016 to 2.8x by the end of this year. The company is also targeting a $5 billion cash profile, which helps not only to boost liquidity, but allows for inorganic growth opportunities in the second half of the year and in 2018.

What it seems like here is that you have a large-cap E&P making all the right decisions internally and achieving a higher than expected level of free cash flow, but still has to watch its stock decline on the back of negativity from crude oil. In my opinion, this is now not necessarily a bad thing. Crude oil is trading around $42-43/barrel right now on the WTI and $45.50/barrel on the Brent. Relative to the last five years, that's cheap and a great price point that investors can align themselves when looking at taking a stake in COP.

Performance Has Been Less Than Ideal

An interesting pattern has developed where COP, in 2017, has had two clear downtrends, potentially starting a third, with $43 as the primary support level. We're seeing the 50 DMA undercut the 200 DMA right now, which is a negative for current investors, but will likely lead to a dip towards $43 that prospective investors can use as an entry point for the long-term.

The large gap up that occurred in the stock was from the deal with CVE, but again the negativity from crude oil has been a lot for this stock to handle. The bottom line is that if crude oil recovers, so will ConocoPhillips' stock and any internal catalyst, like significant debt reduction by 2019, is just icing on the cake. Unfortunately, there may be more turbulence in the coming quarters as the environment for crude tries to stabilize. Should the Brent edge back above $50-52/barrel, it's reasonable to expect that this company will trade close to $50. Net of dividends, that's still a double digit capital return in the short-term that investors can look forward to.

It's also tough to say that the stock isn't a buy right now because the company has a rather sizable share repurchase program now authorized. In 2017, the company estimates to repurchase $3 billion worth of shares, which is equivalent to 5.4% of the current number of shares outstanding. Considering many share repurchase programs in the broader energy sector have hardly made a dent throughout the downturn, this is quite the good news for buyers. Additionally, many E&Ps do not have the capital to pull off what ConocoPhillips can in terms of share repurchases, as the company, after this year, will still have another $3 billion authorized to be repurchased.

Conclusion

Management is presently focused on being flexible with operations below $50/barrel Brent crude oil. That's not the easiest thing to do when the projections just a few months ago were for $60-65/barrel crude oil by the end of 2017. They'll focus on achieving production guidance, then maintaining the dividend and sticking to their debt reduction plan. Meanwhile, the return to shareholders is multi-faceted in that a material buyback is underway, the dividend is competitive with both the energy sector and the broader equity market, and the short-term capital gains potential is sizable. This looks like a buy across a multitude of time horizons, even with projected short-term turbulence.

