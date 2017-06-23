BlackBerry To Acquire Something - Anything - And Other Musings

Since the thesis is becoming very obvious, BlackBerry is likely to acquire something — anything — to obscure reality.

The bearish thesis is that BlackBerry is a collection of small, stagnated and unprofitable businesses.

Tall tales and no growth

With its Q1 FY2018 earnings report, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) again reaffirmed my bearish thesis. The bearish thesis is quite simple:

After smartphones and high-margin SAF (Service Access Fees) revenues are entirely gone (which is a certainty), all that's left is a collection of small businesses. These small businesses, with run rate revenues of less than $700 million per year right now, are growing little and aren't GAAP profitable even excluding intangible amortization (which is a fair thing to do). Yet, the whole collection of small businesses is valued by the market at a whooping ~$3.4 billion (after today's drop). It makes no sense.

It makes no sense to buy shares in such a company. It makes no sense to buy a low-growth, low profitability, business at ~110x earnings 2 years down the road.

Reaffirming The Bearish Thesis

Why was the thesis reaffirmed?

Let's look at what BlackBerry reported for what I call "remaining businesses" (those which will remain after smartphones and SAF revenues are entirely gone):

Non-GAAP revenues went from $166 million in Q1 FY2017 to $169 million in Q4 FY2018. +1.8%, "Low growth" as I said.

Even worse, BlackBerry's main segment, "Enterprise software and services", saw revenues decline ~4.7% yoy.

What keeps the "remaining businesses" still slightly on the growth side is licensing and QNX. But here's the problem, these QNX revenues are before the impact of the many customer losses I have been reporting on (I, II, III).

BlackBerry also had an extreme sequential drop in revenues for these remaining businesses. If you will recall, on Q4 FY2017 BlackBerry reported non-GAAP revenues of $193 million. This now fell to just $169 million, that's a -12.4% sequential drop.

It's pretty clear that even if we ignore the businesses which are going to zero (smartphones, SAF revenues), the rest is also performing very poorly.

Comparison Base

One of the things which is important to refer, is that BlackBerry supposedly kept its FY2018 guidance the same.

What does this guidance consist on, for the "remaining businesses"? It was clearly stated during the Q4 FY2017 earnings call (emphasis added):

Now, on to our outlook for FY18. In our software and services business, we expect to grow at or above the overall market. After completing our planning process and based on our portfolio breakdown, we see market growth of roughly about 10% to 15% on average. We are now targeting the higher end of the range, so somewhere between 13% to 15%. We also expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and free cash flow positive for the full year. With these expectations in mind and looking at the analyst models, I'm generally comfortable with the current consensus for revenue and EPS for Q1 as well as the full year.

Since BlackBerry had $687 million in "software and services revenues" during FY2017, this implied between $776 and $790 million for FY2018.

Here, a curiosity. During Q4 FY2017, BlackBerry posted $193 million in software and services revenues. Just straight out annualizing these revenues would have come to $772 million, so to hit the bottom of the "growth" range given by BlackBerry, BlackBerry would need to post no sequential growth whatsoever. In other words, BlackBerry's guidance was incredibly weak from the get go.

Yet, with revenues dropping sequentially as they did in the just-reported Q1 FY2018, even those easy objectives now look hard to attain. This looks all the more evident because while Q2 FY2017 represents an easy comparison base (just $156 million in non-GAAP revenues on the "remaining businesses"), Q3 FY2017 ($172 million) and Q4 FY2018 ($193 million) are much harder.

It is this that leads me to say that BlackBerry will have to make an acquisition in the next 3-4 months or so. That is, quick enough that it can provide some non-organic growth for Q3 FY2018 and lots of non-organic growth for Q4 FY2018. That way, BlackBerry "investors" will be spared from seeing reality. What's "reality"? Reality is that BlackBerry's remaining collection of small businesses isn't growing much, if at all.

A Couple Of Other Musings

BlackBerry EPS Beat Always Share The Same Nature

The first musing has to do with how BlackBerry achieves its earnings "beats". Both in Q4 FY2017 and now in Q1 FY2018, the consensus EPS expectation for BlackBerry was breakeven EPS. BlackBerry "beat" Q4 FY2017 earnings by $0.04, and now it "beat" Q1 FY2018 by $0.02.

There's something here which is curious, though. BlackBerry keeps on taking RAP (Resource Alignment Program) charges, and these are "naturally" removed from non-GAAP earnings. The same goes for "business acquisition and integration costs".

So how much did these two non-GAAP adjustments add to non-GAAP earnings? They added $27 million to BlackBerry's Q4 FY2017 non-GAAP earnings, and now $28 million to BlackBerry's Q1 FY2018 earnings. That's 4.6 cents a share in Q4 FY2017 and 5.1 cents a share in Q1 FY2018. So much for the "beats".

Of notice here, adjustments for "acquired intangibles amortization" and "debentures fair value" are entirely fair. But these recurring non-recurring restructuring charges? Hardly. I mean, was there even any acquisition to still be ignoring acquisition costs left and right?

Also importantly here, even these recurring charges are ever more challenged to keep non-GAAP above water. The reason is that high margin SAF revenues continue to contract (and will continue all the way to zero), and another positive adjustment ("software deferred revenue acquired") is also fading away. This is also an incentive for BlackBerry to acquire something, anything. Why? Because then it would have another excuse to keep on making restructuring and acquisition cost adjustments.

The truth of the matter is that BlackBerry's remaining collection of small businesses isn't really profitable. It won't reach GAAP profitability (stripped of fair adjustments). And even then, BlackBerry trades at ~110x the artificial non-GAAP profitability 2 years down the road.

Even EBITDA Looks Dubious

There's another consequence of what I said above. You see, those RAP and acquisition cost charges are actually cash charges. That is, those charges are being ignored for the purpose of inflating non-GAAP reporting, but they correspond to actual cash outflows.

How do we know this? Well, the "Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" don't have entries removing their effect. If they were non-cash charges, they'd have to be adjusted away to give us a truer picture of the net cash provided/used by operating activities. Notice, for instance, that an adjustment I don't dispute ("debentures fair value") is clearly adjusted away:

How is this relevant for EBITDA, then? Well, because BlackBerry tells us how it arrived at its Adjusted EBITDA figure here:

Source: BlackBerry Q1 FY2018 Income Statement Supplement

You'll notice:

It starts from GAAP operating profit (so all those costs BlackBerry subsequently ignores are still there, reducing operating income).

Then it does all the non-GAAP adjustments. This means BlackBerry adds all those adjustments to the GAAP operating profit, including the ones which have cash outflows associated with them.

Then it adds amortization (which includes amortization of intangibles, already included in the non-GAAP adjustments above, so it would be double-counted).

Then it removes amortization of intangibles, so it eliminates the double counting.

But, in the end and if you'll notice, it added those RAP charges and acquisition costs which were actual cash costs and they stayed there.

Now, EBITDA is supposed to be a proxy for operating cash flow. It's supposed to be a gross measure of such cash flow. However, as we saw, this measure is as distorted as the non-GAAP reporting, because it's including actual recurring cash costs in its calculation.

So what's the true EBITDA if we strip those cash costs? For Q1, it would have been $12 million instead of $40 million. Mind you, even the $40 million reported by BlackBerry was already a drop from $58 million during Q1 FY2017 (-31%).

I might also add that there's still $9 million which are dubious included within those $12 million. Why? Because the "software deferred revenue acquired" is something that's added to EBITDA which is non-cash and had not been removed from GAAP operating profit (that is, it's intrinsically different from adjusting a non-cash cost which had reduced the "true" cash operating profit). So those $9 million do NOT represent a cash inflow.

In the end, BlackBerry's true EBITDA is very close to zero, and that's still with $38 million in SAF revenues, which should have an EBITDA margin of, like, 70% at least).

If we generously attribute BlackBerry a $60 million "real, recurring" EBITDA, this would mean the stock trades for ~57x EV/EBITDA.

Conclusion

There are two main conclusions here:

First, the bearish thesis remains the same. The BlackBerry of today is a collection of small, stagnated and unprofitable businesses, trading for a huge valuation and outrageous valuation multiples.

Second, BlackBerry is likely to acquire something, anything, in order to hide the fact that growth in its remaining businesses is non-existent. This is likely to happen in the next 3-4 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.