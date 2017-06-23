Buy The Dip: Costco

Thesis

When Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) the impact was sharp and harsh. This affected Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) which has declined more than 11% since the announcement. I believe this is a rare opportunity to buy an excellent company at a discount.

About The Company

Costco Wholesale is the world's 2nd largest global retailer based on worldwide sales. The company offers branded and private-label products across a broad range of merchandise categories. This includes the entire range of consumables, electronics, appliances, hardware, and other services. For a complete list check out the company's 10-K. Costco operates more than 700 warehouses globally.

It is large cap with a market cap of $77B. In 2016 Costco did $116.1B in sales. Members must pay an annual fee to shop there but they are fiercely loyal. Costco currently boasts almost 90 million loyal cardholders.

What I Like

Costco has a P/E of 27.7 with a forward P/E of 24.9. This implies growth going forward. This may be considered an expensive multiple but Costco has done something outstanding despite this period of deflationary grocery prices. They produced growth.

Year over year, Costco grew revenue by 7.8% and earnings by 28%. Earnings are expected to increase 8.3% next year and another 31% over the next three years. Past and future earnings are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Costco Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The company also boasts some pretty outstanding performance metrics. Return on equity is 23.4% which is above the industry average. Return on assets comes in at 6.9%, slightly above the competition. Return on capital is 27% and way ahead of the rest of food and staples retailers.

Costco also has an excellent balance sheet. The company currently has a debt/equity of 39% with $3.98B in total debt. However, it has $5.73B in cash so the debt is not an issue. Compare this to Kroger (NYSE:KR) which has a debt/equity of 219%. In fact, Costco boasts operating cash flow, and, levered free cash flow that are both higher than total debt.

The company also returns cash to shareholders. Costco deploys a buyback program and pays a dividend. Since 2005, Costco has bought back almost 125 million shares. Current dividend yield is 1.23% with a payout ratio of 32%. Since inception, Costco's dividend has grown at 13% per year.

Opportunities And Drivers

With Amazon entering the food and staples retail sector, grocers are taking a beating. However, I believe Costco to be superior to the competition for several reasons.

Costco has fiercely loyal members

It has produced continuous growth

It already competes with Amazon, and others, as it sells more than just food

Costco has great financials

With the stock trading more than 10% off recent highs, I believe Costco to be a long term buy. As the battle lines are being drawn in the war of retail vs: Amazon, I believe Costco will end up on the victorious side. Unlike clothing retailers, Costco still makes money and produces growth. Unlike other grocers, Costco has good financials and produces growth. Unlike Amazon, Costco has a two digit P/E and a much lower debt/equity.

Looking forward I see 20%+ upside to Costco. Over the past 10 years, Costco has posted a revenue CAGR of 5.5%, an average EBITDA margin of 4.8%, and an unlevered free cash flow CAGR of 33.7%. Using this to calculate a fair value for Costco results in a target price of $196.71, more than 20% from where the company trades now. Figure 2 shows this model.

Figure 2: Costco 10yr DCF EBITDA Model

Source: Finbox.io

Costco has a whole lot of other things I like to see. The company is notoriously kind to its employees. Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway is a board member. The company returns cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks without racking up tons of debt. I truly believe Costco to be a company superior to its peers.

Risks

There is always a mountain of risk for any company that finds itself going up against the juggernaut Amazon. However, I would argue Costco has already been doing that (successfully). Members pay to shop at Costco in the same way Amazon charges people to use Prime. Costco and Amazon sell a lot of the same items. However, Amazon is absolutely a monstrous threat and should not be underestimated.

Another potential red flag would be the enormous amounts of insider selling that have occurred in the past year. Insiders have sold more than $60m worth of stock in the past year and have not purchased any. I do not see a particular reason for this but it is not exactly encouraging.

One more risk for Costco is its somewhat rich P/E. Should Costco's growth slow it may experience multiple contraction. This is something to keep an eye out for. For more risks check out the company's 10-K linked to earlier.

Final Thoughts

I believe this to be a rare opportunity to buy an exemplary company at a discount. I believe in the war of retail vs: Amazon, Costco will still be there when the dust settles. I like Costco's financials, I like that they return cash to shareholders, I like their low debt, and I like the loyalty of their card members. I believe Costco to be an excellent long term investment. With regards to Costco, buy the dip!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.