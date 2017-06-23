Sonic: Could I Be Wrong?

I was just asked again about my thoughts on Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) and particularly how I felt about my sell rating on the name. In truth I am actually surprised to see the name is up 11% from where I said to sell, however it did drop almost 10% after my sell call. The business has struggled in my opinion and there is intense competition. I stand by the sell call, but in this article, I am following up on the call. The stock had meandered along a 52-week low from my very first call on the stock where I rated it a 'don't buy'. It wasn't until May that the name got a bit of a jolt. This name is in a very competitive and crowded sector, but the chain has managed to grow to national scale in its 60-year history. Still, it has not been impressive from an investment standpoint, and I did not see a reason to get behind the name.

I will say this. I like the company and am rooting for it. As an investment, I wouldn't put my money here. I still love that 90% of stores are locally owned and operated, and the company now has 3,500 plus locations (although this is on the decline with the planned restructuring). This in my opinion means each location actually truly cares about the product and the customer in my opinion, versus say, a corporate chain. That leads to a company's success for failure many times. It is important to understand that the company is in the process of refranchising, but is also facing a tough consumer. That said, can the growth the name once experienced resume?

Maybe my sell rating will turn out wrong, but to address this question, we must once again turn to recent performance. Now once again a cursory glance at the last year of reported quarters reveals that the company has consistently delivered earnings beats but has had trouble meeting sales estimates. In the just reported third fiscal quarter, this trend continued. It really is an impressive run of being unable to hit sales numbers, but controlling expenses enough to deliver a bottom line beat. So the company again delivered a top line miss and a bottom line beat. It is almost like clockwork. Earnings beats are great, but as I said before, we can't keep seeing sales come in light. Let's first address these revenues.

Total sales and revenues from leases and royalties were $124 million. This is down from last year's $165 million. This is a pretty strong decline of 25% year-over-year. That is kind of terrible even if we factor in some of the store closings. It is just bad. It also missed estimates by $2 million. Company drive-in sales were just $72 million, vs. $115 million last year, a whopping decline of 37%. This is just sad. Franchise royalties and fees came in at $48.2 million, vs. $46.7 million last year, so there is something to at least be positive about on the top line.

While sales declined markedly, I was at least pleased to see that the costs to generate these revenues fell year-over-year. In fact, expense management is how the company manages to consistently deliver beats on earnings. Total costs and expenses to generate sales were $58 million vs. $94 million last year, falling over 38%. The bulk of expenditures are payroll and benefits, coming in at $25.6 million, as well as of course food and packaging costs, which were $19.3 million. These both also fell heavily year-over-year. Taken as a whole, I was pleased to see the costs come down, especially since revenues declined, but these declines in sales are very poor.

Turning to income, we see that net income was $18.7 million, versus $15.4 million last year. This is a slight uptick from last year, but the per share gains are thanks mostly to a lucrative buyback however. The earnings per share came in at $0.44 vs. $0.32 as well last year, and adjusting for $0.01 of special issues, came in at $0.43, beating estimates by $0.02. So this is a positive. However, that sales number still weighs. One of the key drivers of performance is same store sales. Truthfully, this is actually the most important metric I look for in a name like this. And I continue to be disappointed in what I see here. Same-store sales were simply disappointing, at best. They dropped 1.2%. There was a 1.1% drop in franchise drive-ins as well as a 3.2% decline in company drive-ins. Commenting on the quarter, Cliff Hudson, Sonic's CEO stated:

"Our third quarter results reflect the expected improvement in underlying sales and store profit versus the first half of the fiscal year, driven by a more balanced promotional calendar, including a reinvigorated SONIC Summer Nights promotion featuring our Real Ice Cream Slush. Despite continued sluggish traffic, we are working to improve same-store sales this summer and beyond, with new product news, targeted value and quality customer service."

Bottom line, I am unimpressed and you should be too. The line of "despite continued sluggish traffic" translates to "we are doing what we can but people aren't spending here." Now I will say this. They really are trying to defend shareholders. The company has bought back 1.2 million shares of stock in the quarter, or 9.9% of the float. That is substantial. Further it is moving to a more heavily franchised model, which I think bodes well. I still would not be a buyer, but I respect the moves being made. I realize that the company is transitioning to focus on the future, but I don't like to gamble on turnarounds. But there are a lot of "what-ifs" here. In this crowded space, there are many choices. I would avoid the name.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.